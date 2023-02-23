Off Beat Send Fluff! Truck carrying 35,000 pounds of peanut butter gets jammed under Somerville overpass The PB-filled tractor trailer got its roof ripped open Wednesday on Route 28 near McGrath Highway.

A tractor trailer carrying 35,000 pounds of peanut butter got jammed under an overpass Wednesday in Somerville, the home of Fluff.

The truck hit an overpass in Somerville Wednesday afternoon, tearing off the roof and revealing the cargo inside. The incident closed two lanes on McGrath Highway for scene cleanup.

Update to the truck striking bridge in Somerville. Mass DOT has officials inspecting the bridge, and two heavy-duty wreckers have arrived. @pictureboston pic.twitter.com/Z3X2jq2lfL — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) February 22, 2023

Massachusetts State Police say the truck struck the Route 28 overpass while turning onto McGrath Highway at 12:50 Wednesday afternoon. The 51-year-old driver from Benton Harbor, Michigan was not injured, and the scene was cleared by 2:15 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

The irony of this sticky situation occurring in the hometown of Fluff — and, presumably, the Fluffernutter — is probably not lost on local residents. Since the sweet marshmallow spread was first sold in Somerville in 1917, peanut butter and Fluff have had a more than amicable relationship.

Somerville has held 17 annual Fluff Festivals, with Fluffernutters a fixture of the event, and the commonwealth has made the Fluffernutter the official sandwich of Massachusetts.

Time will tell if the traffic incident will have any long-lasting ramifications on the Fluffernutter friendship.