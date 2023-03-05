Off Beat Off the rails: A car drives down the Green Line tracks Service was not disrupted, the MBTA reports.

Boston is known for many things, terrible traffic and some of the worst drivers included. As a change of pace, one driver took their car to the MBTA tracks Saturday.

Video footage of a small, silver car driving on tracks at Northeastern University Station on the Green Line E was shared on Twitter Saturday around 6 p.m.

Joe Pesaturo, an MBTA spokesperson, wrote in an email Sunday night that the incident is currently under investigation, but no one in the vehicle was hurt. He added that no damage was reported and service went uninterrupted.

While strange, it’s actually not uncommon for drivers to find themselves on the tracks in their personal vehicle.

Advertisement:

In December 2022, a Florida visitor wound up driving on the tracks near the Newton Highlands T stop, delaying service for 20 minutes. At the commuter rail stop in Hamilton in January 2023, a woman had to ditch her car on the tracks to avoid being struck by an oncoming train.