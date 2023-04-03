Off Beat Maine woman gets bulldozed by cow while out for a jog The loose bull’s owner was contacted, and police report the person may face criminal charges. A photo police provided alongside the Facebook statement. Photo Courtesy of Farmington Police

While preparing for a jog on Friday, a woman was bulldozed by a “male bovine” in Maine, according to a statement from the Farmington Chief of Police Kenneth Charles.

The 43-year-old woman told police the bull charged her, lifting her by its horns while she was getting ready for a jog along the Whistle Stop Trail in West Farmington. She escaped by running into the trees and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The department announced the incident a day later on its Facebook page with the notice, “it may be April Fool’s Day though, this is not intended as a prank.”

Advertisement:

Police were alerted to the incident around 3 p.m., and responded alongside ambulance and animal control. The woman was taken to the hospital, where she received stitches for a small laceration.

The loose bull’s owner was contacted, and police report the person may face criminal charges. The District Attorney is currently reviewing the case. Animal Control Officer Matthew Billian is monitoring the situation in the meantime.