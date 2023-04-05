Off Beat Turkey trouble continues, this time in Dedham Mating season makes turkeys more aggressive, potentially toward humans. A wild turkey crosses a sidewalk on Beacon Street in 2007. Mark Wilson / The Boston Globe, File

Turkeys are being more aggressive in Dedham, according to a police department Facebook post. Animal Control said it’s received an influx of reports from people saying that the turkeys are “following” and “intimidating” them.

Dedham isn’t the only area seeing this type of turkey behavior, either. Last month in Cambridge, a postal service worker was attacked by a turkey while out on deliveries. He had to have his hip replaced as a result of the altercation.

Aggression is common for male turkeys around the months of March through May, the department said, as it’s breeding season. Increased activity is part of an attempt to claim dominance.

The aggression is likely due to the feathered friends being fed — either intentionally or unintentionally — by humans and settling in, the department added. It recommended that people stop feeding turkeys and wildlife, which could “help keep them farther from our front doors and busy parking lots.”

Turkeys also tend to have interactions with cars, police said, as they may see their own reflection in the car or window and think another turkey is eyeing them.

“Perhaps the next month or so allows for a good excuse to skip window cleaning and car washing! 🤣,” the department wrote in the post.

Police said other deterrents include loud noises, bright lights, and hoses, as well as a dog or a “scarecrow” (pinwheels, artificial lawn animals) in the yard.

They advise people with additional concerns to contact Animal Control.