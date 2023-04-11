Flying turkey crashes into windshield in Danvers

Newsletter Signup
A flying turkey crashed into the windshield of a vehicle in Danvers, Massachusetts Tuesday afternoon.
According to Massachusetts State Police, officers responded to report around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday that a turkey struck a vehicle’s windshield on Route 95 Northbound at Centre St.
The vehicle was towed from the scene and no occupants of the car were injured. State police could not comment on the health of the turkey.
