Off Beat Flying turkey crashes into windshield in Danvers The vehicle was towed from the scene and no occupants of the car were injured. State police could not comment on the health of the turkey. A car was struck by a flying turkey Tuesday afternoon in Danvers, Massachusetts. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

A flying turkey crashed into the windshield of a vehicle in Danvers, Massachusetts Tuesday afternoon.

According to Massachusetts State Police, officers responded to report around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday that a turkey struck a vehicle’s windshield on Route 95 Northbound at Centre St.

The vehicle was towed from the scene and no occupants of the car were injured. State police could not comment on the health of the turkey.