Off Beat Stop right now and check out these rescued Somerville baby squirrels swaddled in blankets When the mother squirrel disappeared, neighbors took to the streets to get the babies help.

Poor small critters. Whether they’re being unceremoniously discarded by a strapping veterinarian on “The Simpsons” or run over by George Costanza on “Seinfeld,” they always seem to get the short end of the stick — in popular culture, anyway.

That’s why a recent real-life story out of Somerville is all the more inspiring. As reported in a Facebook post by Salem Wildlife Rescue, neighbors there gathered up two dehydrated baby squirrels whose mother had disappeared (we’re looking at you, Costanza) and brought them to the Salem-based nonprofit, which cares for injured, sick, or orphaned small mammals.

Then, after being advised to look for possible squirrel siblings still in need of help, the neighbors took to the streets. They were able to locate and rescue one brother who, “after heat, fluids, and care,” is improving at Salem Wildlife. And mere minutes after posting about that, the group got word that the other sibling had been found and was on its way for care.

“I will never stop being impressed by people like this!,” wrote Jess R., the wildlife rehabilitator at Salem Wildlife Rescue. “These babies are alive thanks to this amazing community!”

You can read the full account below, and even more importantly, revel in the photos of recovering baby squirrels, complete with blankets and the most adorable little squirrel-bottles.