Off Beat Dance like nobody’s watching: They’re having entirely too much fun over at WBZ An impromptu dance routine led to an aborted weather report Tuesday morning.

Perhaps it’s spring fever, or just having to get up so early five days a week. But the morning crew over at WBZ-TV seemed a bit giddy Tuesday.

It started when a report on a viral clip of a dancing security guard at a Tampa Bay Rays game prompted anchor Liam Martin and meteorologist Zack Green to bust their own moves on camera, apparently much to the chagrin of anchor Kate Merrill.

“Look what I deal with every single day,” she lamented, referring to her esteemed dancing colleagues as “these two idiots.”

“Of course we can’t get through it without having to do it ourselves,” she admonished, before Green volunteered himself and Martin as backup dancers should the need arise.

Even better, the impromptu routine wound up giving Green the giggles as he attempted to deliver his weather report, and he literally could not get through it.

It was a break worthy of Jimmy Fallon in his SNL days, or maybe even that master of uncontrolled laughter, Harvey Korman. Regardless, in these hard times it offered a moment of levity on the morning news, and for that they have the appreciation of a grateful nation.

This is the hardest I’ve ever laughed in my career.



Don’t ask me for a forecast…I ain’t makin it. https://t.co/ttEt2klicz — Zack Green (@zackgreenwx) April 25, 2023