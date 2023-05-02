Off Beat Bostonians take their frustrations out on Skittles after viral tweet dunking on Bruins "At least I didn't choke away a 3-1 playoff lead. Anyways taste the rainbow." The offending candies. AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

As if Bostonians don’t have enough to be mad about — given the Bruins’ startling collapse, the Celtics’ game 1 loss in the Eastern Conference semifinal, and the fact that the T’s falling apart and nobody can afford to live here — now we’re also mad at Skittles.

Yes, Skittles, the multicolored candies that promise you can “taste the rainbow.” Apparently you can also taste the sting of their barbed sarcasm, given the surprising response to the Bruins’ loss on the candy’s Twitter account. (Yes, candies have Twitter accounts. What a time to be alive.)

“My weekend wasn’t great but at least I didn’t choke away a 3-1 playoff lead,” the snarky candy observed on Monday. “Anyways taste the rainbow.”

You probably won’t be shocked to hear that that this did not sit well with smarting Bruins fans, who were just itching to have someone to punch back at after 12 or so hours of rending garments and stewing in the juices of the team’s epic fail. And Skittles more than fit the bill.

it’s a good thing skittles are trash candy anyway

Me *happily eating Skittles a mere two hours ago* “The Bruins may have ripped my soul from my body but at least I still have Skittles!”

Even “Your cousin from Boston” weighed in with a reference to another, more respectful (albeit chalkier) candy:

The controversy also reached our friends over at WBZ News, who wasted no time sharing their ire for the candy’s presumptuousness. “They’re like the worst of the candies,” declared anchor Liam Martin on air Tuesday morning, and his opinion was backed up by fellow anchor Kate Merrill, who promised “Tea Party 2.0 with that garbage candy.”

And WBZ meteorologist Jacob Wycoff maybe summed it up best when he noted that, “[Speaking] as a meteorologist, rainbows don’t taste like anything. So what does that even mean?” Touche!

Skittles, for its part, probably didn’t do itself any favors when it followed up by tweeting huffily, “Please stop throwing Skittles into Boston harbor. It was a joke.”

Still, not every Bostonian took offense — Twitter user sTePhAnIe said, “I was born in Boston and I found this post from Skittles to be hilarious! It’s exactly the kind of funny sarcasm that a true Bostonian appreciates.”

We’re just not there yet, sTePhAnIe.