Off Beat Meet New England Aquarium and Zoo New England’s oldest animals Would you believe the oldest animal in Boston is 73 years old (at least)? She's kind of a big deal at the New England Aquarium.

A 73-year-old sea turtle, a 37-year-old harbor seal, and a 30-year-old African penguin. These are just some of the oldest animals living in Boston’s zoos and aquariums right now.

In the wild, animals are always facing threats like predators, disease, food scarcity, and habitat destruction. But in captivity, they can live long past their natural lifespan with the help of regular veterinary care and expertly curated environments.

And the people who care for the oldest animals in Boston say these critters all have unique personalities and quirks, no matter their species or age.

Myrtle the green sea turtle could be 20 years older than her natural lifespan

Myrtle is a green sea turtle who lives at the New England Aquarium and is at least 73 years old. – New England Aquarium

Age: At least 73, possibly as old as 93, as she was between 20 and 40 years old when she was taken in by the New England Aquarium in 1970.

Natural lifespan: 70+ years

Size: 500 lbs., 5 feet long

Personality: Myrtle is confident and curious. Giant Ocean Tank Manager Michael O’Neill says he believes Myrtle knows “how big a deal she is” at the aquarium.

History: Myrtle was likely part of a population of green sea turtles in Florida before she was taken from the wild. She spent the first part of her time in captivity at an aquarium in Provincetown. When that aquarium closed in 1970, it donated her to the New England Aquarium, where she’s lived ever since.

Myrtle has made appearances in several films, and met celebrities, prominent politicians, and even some members of Aerosmith.

Habitat: Myrtle lives in the Giant Ocean Tank at the New England Aquarium — a three-story, 40-foot-wide, 200,000-gallon cylindrical tank at the center of the aquarium.

The tank is home to over 600 animals, including dozens of species of fish, eels, and other turtles. The water in the tank is kept between 72 and 75 degrees Fahrenheit and mimics a Caribbean coral reef.

Hobbies: Myrtle enjoys “dropping out of the sky” and elegantly floating above aquarium employees working in the Giant Ocean Tank, getting her shell scratched, and inquisitively watching divers in the tank.

Favorite foods: Brussels sprouts and romaine lettuce.

Why she’s lived so long: At the New England Aquarium, Myrtle receives regular veterinary care, and is not at risk of dying from boat strikes, fishing gear entanglements, or at the hands of predators as she would be in the wild. O’Neill said she is in great health, and could possibly live for several more decades.

Harlequin the African penguin has doubled her natural lifespan

Harlequin is an African penguin who lives at the New England Aquarium. – New England Aquarium

Age: 30

Natural lifespan: Up to 15 years.

Size: 6 lbs., 26 inches tall, but Harlequin loves to stretch her neck so she looks even taller!

Personality: Confident, assertive, and loyal.

History: Harlequin hatched at the New England Aquarium in 1992. Since then, she has raised eight chicks with her mate Durban, and some still live at the aquarium. Durban and Harlequin have been mates for the past 23 years.

In the past, Harlequin has suffered from bumblefoot, a common condition in penguins where they develop blisters, calluses, and lesions on the bottoms of their feet. But thanks to the aquarium’s veterinarians, her calluses have since healed.

Habitat: Harlequin lives in the penguin exhibit at the aquarium with about 50 other penguins. The exhibit is made up of six fiberglass islands that are surrounded by 150,000 gallons of saltwater pulled in from Boston Harbor.

Hobbies: Harlequin enjoys exploring the islands, preening her mate Durban, protecting her territory against younger penguins, and making her way to the front of the line at feeding time.

Favorite foods: Capelin and anchovies.

Why she’s lived so long: In the wild, sharks and fur seals hunt African penguins in the water, while seagulls, mongooses, and cats prey on nesting penguins and their offspring.

African penguins are also an endangered species, meaning their population in the wild is down by around 70%. The biggest culprits behind their population decline are climate change, oil spills, and overfishing, which depletes their food supply.

At the aquarium, Harlequin is not only provided plentiful and quality food, but her weight and feet are regularly monitored, she receives annual health exams, and there are veterinarians available seven days a week if she needs urgent care.

Eve the common cooter is the oldest animal on display at Franklin Park Zoo

Eve the common cooter is 50 years old and lives at Franklin Park Zoo. – Susannah Sudborough/Boston.com

Age: 50

Natural lifespan: 40 years

Size: 12 lbs., 16 inches long

Personality: Bold, relaxed.

History: Eve was donated to Zoo New England in 1984. She was previously kept as a pet, but grew bigger than her owner could handle. For many years she was part of the Children’s Zoo exhibit at Franklin Park Zoo, but now she splits her time between two different exhibits.

Habitat: Eve spends her days in two different habitats. In the winter, she stays indoors in the Riverbank exhibit in Bird’s World, which includes a pond, roots, and a sun lamp. In the summer, she lives in Butterfly Hollow where she can get some natural sunlight.

Hobbies: Eve enjoys basking in the sun or under a sunlamp, swimming around, and sleeping at the bottom of a pond.

Favorite foods: Atlantic silversides, leafy greens.

Why she’s lived so long: Living in captivity, Eve doesn’t have to compete with other animals for food, nor is she at risk of being eaten by predators such as raccoons and skunks. She also receives regular veterinary care.

Trumpet the Atlantic Harbor Seal is seven years past her natural lifespan

Trumpet is a 37-year-old Atlantic harbor seal who lives at the New England Aquarium. – New England Aquarium

Age: 37

Natural lifespan: 30 years

Size: 175 lbs., 5 feet long

Personality: Trumpet is a matriarch among the other seals. Aquarist Patty Leonard calls her a “spitfire” with “lots of zest.” Trumpet is fun to watch and a joy to be around, Leonard said.

History: Trumpet was born at the New England Aquarium. Her mother was named Cecil, and her father was named Hoover. Hoover was famous for his near-human “speech” which researchers believe he picked up while hanging around fishermen in Maine, giving him a distinct accent.

While Trumpet herself is quiet, one of her two children, Chacoda (or “Chuck” for short), is vocal like his grandfather. Trumpet’s daughter, Cayenne, takes after her mother in that regard. Both children live at the aquarium with their mother.

Habitat: Trumpet lives in a 12-foot-deep, 42,000-gallon open-air salt water exhibit with five other harbor seals. The water inside is cool, and there are plenty of large rocks for the seals to lay on. It is located outside the aquarium, so people can visit her without buying a ticket.

Hobbies: Trumpet enjoys playing with toy balls and hoses, napping, learning new tricks, hanging out with her children, and porpoising (jumping out of the water).

Favorite foods: Squid. She also eats herring, capelin, sardines, lake smelt, salmon, and other fish to stay healthy.

Why she’s lived so long: Living in captivity, Trumpet isn’t at risk of being eaten by predators such as sharks, orcas, and polar bears. She also doesn’t have to compete with other harbor seals for a depleting food supply, and has her food vetted by aquarium staff to ensure the fish she eats is free from parasites and harmful bacteria.

Like the other animals at the aquarium, she receives regular veterinary care, which includes weekly teeth-brushing. In 2015, she was treated for cataracts, which in the wild could have killed her by impeding her vision and thus her ability to find food and avoid predators.

Butch is a 53-year-old yellow-footed tortoise that lives at the Stone Zoo. – Zoo New England

Age: 53

Natural lifespan: 70 years

Size: 33 lbs., 1.5 feet long

Personality: Outgoing, curious, friendly.

History: Butch was donated to Zoo New England in 1977. Before that, he was kept as a pet. Since then, he’s lived at both Franklin Park Zoo and the Stone Zoo.

Habitat: In the summer, Butch is part of an outdoor exhibit at the Stone Zoo. But being from the Amazon, it is too cold for Butch to live outside at the zoo in the winter as many animals do.

So during winter months, Butch lives in a warm enclosure with a heat lamp at Franklin Park Zoo. Zookeeper Megan Coleman said zookeepers sometimes turn on a radio for him so he can listen to music.

Hobbies: Butch enjoys crawling and hiding in bushes and leaves, relaxing during his twice-weekly bath, sunbathing under a heat lamp, burying himself in hay, and following zookeepers around to see what they are up to.

Coleman says Butch is also very playful and has a blue and purple ball he likes to push around with his head.

“Sometimes he plays too rough and flips himself over,” she said. “He gets so much excitement from just a colored ball.”

Favorite foods: Apples, carrots, and other reddish foods. He also eats leafy greens such as lettuce, kale, escarole, and dandelion leaves to stay healthy.

Why he’s lived so long: In the wild, Butch would be at risk of being trafficked as part of the pet trade. But in captivity, he is well cared for and receives yearly veterinary check-ups for diseases that commonly affect turtles and tortoises, such as salmonella.

