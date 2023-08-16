Off Beat For the first time ever, someone lost a car at the Mendon Twin Drive-In The predicament has drawn some comparisons to the movie “Dude, Where’s My Car?” The Mendon Twin Drive-In. File

The Mendon Twin Drive-In experienced a first in its nearly 70-year history last weekend when someone left their car behind after a show.

“Someone left a car on screen 2 last night,” the theater posted to its Facebook page Sunday. “If you are missing a 2020 White Toyota Camry, please give us a call. This is our first car at lost and found ever.”

Screen 2 was showing “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” and “Haunted Mansion” on Saturday night, according to the theater’s movie schedule.

The drive-in’s Facebook post racked up nearly 500 reactions as of Wednesday afternoon, with commenters jokingly speculating about the car’s backstory and likening the owner’s predicament to the movie “Dude, Where’s My Car?”

Advertisement:

The Mendon Twin Drive-In didn’t say why the car might have been left behind, and the theater has not responded to Boston.com’s requests for an update.

However, the Mendon Police Department said it hasn’t received any reports about the car.

“It also appears the vehicle has been picked up as it is not currently there,” Corporal Nicholas Erskine told Boston.com in an email.