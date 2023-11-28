Off Beat With much of the Green Line shut down, Boston.com reporters put their commutes to the test What can Green Line riders expect during this week's closures? Is the journey liable to spike your blood pressure? We decided to see for ourselves. Shuttles operate in Kenmore Square during the Green Line service suspension, as part of the MBTA’s Track Improvement Plan. Pat Greenhouse/Boston Globe Staff

With the Green Line shutdown here, how painful is the experience of navigating multiple trains and shuttle buses? Three barely caffeinated and directionally challenged Boston.com staffers went on the journey that no one should have to do, but will, for the next week or so.

Monday marked the beginning of several overlapping Green Line shutdowns and service disruptions, the most notable being the 9-day closure of downtown service between Kenmore and North Station (extending to Lechmere on Dec. 4 and 5).

So, what can Green Line riders expect during the closures? How much extra travel time should you leave yourself? Is the journey liable to spike your blood pressure?

Advertisement:

Boston.com content producer Heather Alterisio and staff writers Abby Patkin and Katelyn Umholtz — all regular riders on the Green Line’s B Branch — decided to find out. The three of us documented our morning commutes as we made our way to Boston.com’s office on State Street, navigating trains, shuttle buses, walking routes and, well, more trains.

Here’s how it went.

The basics

The Green Line’s B Branch is shut down from Babcock Street on, with shuttle buses replacing trolleys between Babcock and Copley. From there, the MBTA is recommending that riders walk the few blocks between Copley and Back Bay stations (the T has also said on the social media platform X that accessible vans are available upon request) to catch the Orange Line downtown.

The T made the commuter rail fare-free between South Station, Back Bay, and Lansdowne stations during the shutdown. For riders of the Green Line’s B Branch, the 57 bus is also free to use between Kenmore and Packard’s Corner. For simplicity’s sake, we stuck with the MBTA’s advertised route: Green Line to shuttle to Orange Line.

Green Line Reminder: Service is suspended from North Station to Babcock St (B), Kenmore (C + D), and Heath St (E) through December 5. Use Buses for service to Back Bay, and Orange Line for service downtown. More information here: https://t.co/ehichy3RwR pic.twitter.com/uOwsJqfTBv — MBTA (@MBTA) November 28, 2023 This seems perfectly clear.

Getting out the door

Abby: It usually takes me about 45 minutes to an hour to get downtown from just outside Cleveland Circle, so I’m out the door around 7 a.m. The T said to leave additional travel time but didn’t say how much extra. I tried to map out my commute the night before, but the MBTA Trip Planner didn’t seem to take the shuttle buses into account and kept trying to throw in a random commuter rail leg (side note: three different trains for a one-hour commute is simply too many). I decided to give myself an extra half hour to be on the safe side, but waiting for the Green Line in the dark was a bummer.

Heather: I start work at 7 a.m., so I leave a little earlier than perhaps most commuters (assuming most office workers start the day at 8 or 9). It usually takes me 35-45 minutes to get downtown from the Harvard Avenue area in Allston. I planned out my commute the night before and walked out the door 15 minutes earlier than I usually do. I haven’t had many successful experiences in the past with the MBTA Trip Planner, so I just planned my route by looking at the map that the MBTA shared of which stops would be closed, and hoped for the best.

Advertisement:

Katelyn: It turns out Google Maps, which I have relied on heavily in navigating new transit routes since moving to Boston three months ago, does not take into account the shuttle buses either. So I had to hope there would be clear signage from the MBTA to get this millennial around, at least part of the way, without the help of my phone. My trip to work takes about 45 minutes, normally putting me at my stop around 7:15 a.m. I left about 30 minutes earlier than usual, just in case transit moved slower than usual, or the more-than-likely scenario, I got lost.

The Green Line

Heather: I reached my usual T stop around 6:10 a.m., but as I was crossing the street, the T was already leaving the stop (a lovely common occurrence for me). Unsure when the next T would arrive, I decided to walk the two stops to Babcock where the shuttle buses began, so I cannot speak to how the actual Green Line transition was to the shuttle buses. Minutes after I arrived at the stop, another Green Line Train pulled in, so I could have waited for the next T and arrived at roughly the same time.

Abby: I got to my usual T stop at 6:31 a.m., and the train pulled up within 5 minutes. A promising start?

Advertisement:

Katelyn: I was at my stop at 6:45 a.m. (sadly without my usual coffee in hand so that I could take reporting notes). There were a handful of others waiting, a smaller crowd than the usual group that gathers after 7 a.m. I normally am either running to catch the Green Line or waiting for more than 10 minutes, but today it arrived in six minutes.

Abby: The operators on my Green Line train gave a couple overhead announcements about the last stop at Babcock and how to get downtown from there via shuttles. Kudos for that, though the overhead speaker cut out due to feedback a couple of times, and it was a little tricky to make out some of the directions (par for the Green Line, tbh).

Katelyn: The Green Line was maybe slightly less busy than usual and as quiet as the morning commuters typically are, with the exception of a loud and consistent screeching noise coming from the trolley. The signs inside the Green Line were also not working, though the conductor calling out the stops was almost audible enough to hear over that aforementioned sound that no one should hear this early in the morning. He also did not call out the final stop — Babcock — until the doors were open at said stop, but the MBTA employee did clearly direct people to go to the right from the stop, where five yellow buses were parked.

The Blandford Street Green Line station is closed. The street-level tracks are being used to move equipment into the tunnel for repairs, as part of the MBTA’s Track Improvement Plan. – Pat Greenhouse/Boston Globe Staff

The shuttle

Heather: As I walked toward the shuttle buses at Babcock, I observed signage directing people across the street from the T to the buses, as well as signage near the buses to let people know they could board. There was also an MBTA employee at the stop to help point people in the right direction. It was 6:20 a.m. and there were at least eight shuttle buses, prepared and waiting for the morning rush. The Yankee Line shuttle buses were clearly marked with the electronic sign updated and flashing “Green Line” and “Babcock Street.”

Advertisement:

Katelyn: There were signs, a few noticeable employees on site to help, and again, the five bright yellow Yankee Line buses were a big indicator of where I needed to be. I noticed there were five parked on Comm. Ave. going toward downtown, but only one headed toward Boston College. I can only assume that’s because less people may be heading that way at this time of day, though I don’t know how difficult it gets during the afternoon commute, when both directions feel just as busy. I got directly on the bus after crossing the street, waited for two minutes, and then we drove off with less than 10 people seated at about 7:05 a.m.

Abby: The shuttle experience was a typical bus ride — some waiting around for breaks in traffic, some bumpiness. On the bright side, the views were a little nicer above ground, especially with the holiday lights up on the Comm Ave. mall.

Heather: I sat on the shuttle bus for about 5 minutes, as people boarded, before the driver closed the doors and we were off. A few feet ahead, though, the driver pulled over to let one more person on and then talked to another T employee about where the bus should stop next. There seemed to be some confusion about the next move, but the T employee stepped off the bus and the driver closed the doors again.

Katelyn: For first timers of the shuttle bus experience (like me!), I think it’s worth noting that there aren’t any stop request buttons. The driver stopped at each stop between Babcock and Copley, calling out that those stops were approaching as loud as he could, then a few people would trickle on and off. It did appear there was confusion at the Amory Street stop, where passengers waiting for the bus had possibly waited a block farther away. They still got on the bus, but told the driver this is where they were picked up yesterday. Because I was on the bus at the time, I couldn’t confirm if this was an issue due to signage or lack of employees at the in-between stops.

Advertisement:

Heather: At first, I was unsure if the driver planned to announce any of the stops, but when someone stood up at BU East, the driver yelled out for the first time. It was a similar experience to when the intercom fails and a driver has to yell out the stop as people look around and try to discern what the driver just said. It’s not a perfect system – some of the announcements are mumbles – but this morning’s bus driver did their best to enunciate each stop as we arrived.

Katelyn: I spoke to a commuter while on the shuttle bus, who was frustrated that his now four-mile, 45-minute commute took an hour on Monday (they call that MBTA math). “It’s at least a scenic drive,” he said. The passenger also said that the most confusing part of the detour commute was when Green Line passengers arrived at Copley and had to find the Back Bay Orange Line station — because there weren’t enough employees around on Monday, my fellow passenger said he helped an older individual find their way.

People board buses to Back Bay on Monday, Nov. 27. Shuttles operate in Kenmore Square during the Green Line service suspension, as part of the MBTA’s Track Improvement Plan. – Pat Greenhouse/Boston Globe Staff

The Orange Line

Abby: The yellow-vested MBTA employee at Copley just sort of pointed down the block and said, “Back Bay.” Realistically, I knew it was supposed to be a straight shot — a few blocks down, station on the left. But directions aren’t my strong suit on a good day, let alone first thing in the morning when I’m working with a couple of brain cells and a single cup of coffee. I followed a woman who looked like she knew where she was going, and I guess it panned out because then I started seeing street signs for Back Bay. If I were new to Boston/the T and hadn’t seen the MBTA’s diversion map beforehand, might’ve been a different story.

Advertisement:

Heather: The bus driver announced that Copley was the last stop, but did not provide further details. I watched at least one person go up to the driver and ask what they should do next. As commuters exited the bus, an MBTA employee in a bright yellow vest pointed down the block and yelled out “Back Bay” a few times. From there, I knew where to go from experience, but I wondered if someone unfamiliar with the area would know how to navigate to Back Bay if they hadn’t thought to ask the driver. I did not notice any new signage leading to Back Bay, but there were a few smaller signs on poles that point to the Orange Line, which may be helpful for some. There was also an MBTA employee standing in front of Back Bay, but it would have been more helpful to have an employee near the intersection of Dartmouth and Stuart streets to let people know that they were walking in the right direction. There is plenty of hustle and bustle around Copley Square, so I imagine it would be easy for someone unfamiliar with the area to get lost between the drop-off at Copley and the 0.2-mile walk to Back Bay.

Katelyn: Not to brag, but I found my way to Back Bay pretty easily! Without using my phone! That’s huge! There was an MBTA employee shouting “Back Bay!” and waving his hand in the direction of the station, but I just followed my fellow passengers (until I lost them at the first big intersection). There were a few other MBTA staff scattered around Copley, talking to passersby, and even answering questions about the shutdown. I can see where the walk toward Back Bay — if you didn’t know your way around — would get dicey. I saw maybe one MBTA employee along the route after Copley and before getting to Back Bay, where there were two more employees. I’m only sort of familiar with the area, having gone to one doctor’s appointment right by the Back Bay stop, so to be fair I wasn’t in the dark here. But I also followed the biggest swarm of people, thinking they were likely headed in the same direction, which maybe isn’t recommendable in an area as bustling as Back Bay. It got me to the Orange Line, though (and I can’t stress this point enough, without my phone).

Advertisement:

Heather: I reached Back Bay around 6:55 a.m. There were plenty of people waiting at the platform for the next Oak Grove train, but the crowd seemed standard for a weekday morning at Back Bay. The train arrived within 5 minutes with another train scheduled to arrive 7 minutes later. The train was not too crowded — plenty of space to stand and a few open seats.

Abby: Got to Back Bay around 7:15 a.m., and there was a pretty big crowd on the platform (though nothing too unusual for the T at rush hour). The train arrived within a minute or two and wasn’t terribly crowded — only a couple of seats, but plenty of elbow room for those who were standing. It was my first time riding one of the new Orange Line cars, so that was cool. It smelled like disinfectant, which I guess is a good thing in the grand scheme of T smells.

Katelyn: I got to the Orange Line platform just before 7:30 a.m. It appeared incredibly busy at first, but turns out people love to crowd around the stairs instead of moving down the extensive platform. I did the latter, and I recommend it! The wait was only four minutes, too. I have no reference point for what the Orange Line normally looks like during a morning commute. When I got on, there weren’t seats available until a couple of stops before State Street, but unlike the Green Line, those standing had plenty of space. I asked a passenger if this commute was busier than usual, but she said no.

The verdict

Abby: Got to State at 7:25 a.m. and was at my desk by 7:30 a.m., exactly 30 minutes early. I’m … pleasantly surprised? I admittedly didn’t have high expectations. With so many moving parts in this Green Line closure, there’s a lot of room for things to go wrong — shuttles getting snagged in traffic, missing the Orange Line and having to wait 10+ minutes for the next one, and so on. I wonder what it’s like to make this trip during off-peak hours, when some trains run less frequently.

Advertisement:

Heather: I arrived at the office at 7:09 a.m., which is admittedly, not unusual for me (sorry, editors!). I left my house 15 minutes earlier than I usually do and arrived at roughly the same time. Perhaps I will leave 20 minutes early tomorrow. Overall, my commute was not a major headache since I knew what to expect. As Abby said, a lot of things could have gone wrong. I am curious how the commute home will go. There were plenty of shuttle buses lined up in preparation this morning, but I am not sure if I can expect the same in the evening. I just hope the MBTA will keep it up with staffing and signage along these routes as we endure shutdowns across all subway lines for the next year.

Katelyn: I got to my desk around 7:45 a.m., early enough to pour a much-needed coffee that was missed during my commute. It took me about an hour to get to work, which is sometimes how long it takes when I just take the Green Line — MBTA math strikes again! I needed to get in earlier anyway (to write this), but I feel like I could have left 10 minutes later and still made it to work on time. Another note to mention from my passenger source: He said he didn’t know the shutdown was happening until the last minute. In preparation for today’s commute, I used Boston.com coverage and other local outlets for help, and I couldn’t recommend your local news outlets enough as a tool for staying informed on all MBTA news. That being said, I’m not excited to do this all over again, in the opposite direction, to get home later today.

Green Line riders: How have the closures affected your commute? Green Line riders: Have the closures affected your commute? (Required) Yes, it's pretty bad. About the same. No, it's been good. Tell us how the Green Line closures have affected your commute. Name Your name may be published. Neighborhood/Town Your neighborhood/town may be published. What are your preferred pronouns? He/Him She/Her They/Them Other

Please select your preferred pronoun so we may correctly refer to your response in an article. Email or phone Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published. Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.