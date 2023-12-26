Off Beat Sheep go on the lam during live Nativity event in South Boston Alexa, play “Baaaaad Boys.” Two sheep broke free from a live nativity scene and went on the run in South Boston on Christmas Eve. Wikimedia Commons

A pair of sheep sparked a low-speed chase through South Boston after breaking free from a local church on Christmas Eve.

A Boston Police Department spokesperson said the incident happened around 4 p.m. Sunday on Boston Street, near Andrew Square. The sheep — one black, one white — were set to take part in a nativity scene at Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish.

Boston police radio calls posted on the social media platform X appear to document the un-ewe-sual situation.

“On Boston Street, on the [Interstate] 93 overpass bridge, I have two lambs. A black one and a white one,” an officer said in the clip. “Can you send animal control or someone out here?”

“What do you have there?” the confused dispatcher replied.

“Two lambs. Sheep. They’re free, and they’re causing some congestion here,” the officer clarified.

Police officers and civilians were able to corral the escapees and take them into custody, according to the BPD spokesperson. He was uncertain how long the sheep were on the lam before they were captured and returned to the church.

“Maybe they wanted to see the city,” Father George, a parish priest, told WHDH. “They didn’t get much of a chance. Maybe next year.”

