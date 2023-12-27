Off Beat ‘Grinch’ damages New Hampshire venue’s sign in Christmas crash, police say “We’re amazed and so very glad no one was hurt, but imagine our surprise when we raced outside to assist and found…the Grinch!?!” A 31-year-old Exeter man dressed in a full Grinch costume crashed outside a local performance venue on Christmas night. The Word Barn/Facebook

Police in New Hampshire responded to a Christmas night car crash and were surprised to learn that the man behind the wheel was none other than the Grinch.

The driver — a 31-year-old Exeter man wearing a full Grinch costume — veered off the road and crashed in front of a local performance venue Monday, Exeter police explained in a Facebook post. Emergency crews responded to The Word Barn at 66 Newfields Road just before 6 p.m. and found the man sitting in a damaged SUV.

According to police, the driver was apparently distracted as he neared a curve on Newfields Road, causing him to drive off the roadway. The Word Barn’s sign, mailbox, and several walkway lights were damaged in the crash.

Advertisement:

“We’re amazed and so very glad no one was hurt, but imagine our surprise when we raced outside to assist and found … the Grinch!?!” The Word Barn wrote in a Facebook post. “Can’t make this stuff up.”

The venue shared several photos from the scene of the crash, showing the significantly damaged car and the driver clad in his green, fuzzy finest — mask and all.

The man denied having any injuries but was taken to Exeter Hospital, according to police. The crash remains under investigation.

“This was certainly a unique situation,” Exeter Police Chief Stephan Poulin said in a statement. “Officers never expected to arrive at the scene to find that an operator was wearing a Grinch suit behind the wheel, but it was Christmas night so not entirely outside the realm of possibility. Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt.”