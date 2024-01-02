Connecticut family welcomes twins with different birthdays — and birth years

Newsletter Signup
Parents in Connecticut recently welcomed fraternal twins — a year apart?
Yale New Haven Hospital shared that parents Mykel and Aliyah Kiyomi Morris welcomed baby boy Seven Morris at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2023. Seven was “easily” the hospital’s final baby born in 2023.
His twin sister Souli Morris was born just three minutes later at 12:02 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2024. She claimed the spot of first baby of the new year for the hospital.
The family from Hamden, Conn. told a local news station the mother and babies are all doing well.
