Off Beat Connecticut family welcomes twins with different birthdays — and birth years Twins Seven and Souli Morris are doing well after being born three minutes apart over the New Year. Yale New Haven Hospital

Parents in Connecticut recently welcomed fraternal twins — a year apart?

Yale New Haven Hospital shared that parents Mykel and Aliyah Kiyomi Morris welcomed baby boy Seven Morris at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2023. Seven was “easily” the hospital’s final baby born in 2023.

His twin sister Souli Morris was born just three minutes later at 12:02 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2024. She claimed the spot of first baby of the new year for the hospital.

The family from Hamden, Conn. told a local news station the mother and babies are all doing well.