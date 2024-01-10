Off Beat Peloton enthusiast group surprises Peabody restaurant servers with $7K tip Red’s Kitchen and Tavern was the third recipient of the group’s annual tipping tradition.

Sunday was a lucky day for Red’s Kitchen and Tavern in Peabody, where two waitresses received a whopping $7,200 tip from a New England group of Peloton enthusiasts.

The fitness community, called the “Wicked Smaht Zone,” holds the annual tradition of sharing breakfast and leaving their servers thousands of dollars in tips at the beginning of each year.

“Coming into work, we knew it was going to be kind of a slow day because of the blizzard,” one of the waitresses, Raisa Zan, recounted to Boston.com. “We came in … checked our stations … [and] saw we [were] going to be in the back. The managers told us, ‘Oh, there’s a reservation of … probably 40 people.’”

When the group presented their tip, Zan said she was shocked.

“I couldn’t believe it. We both couldn’t believe it … We were speechless,” she said.

The Wicked Smaht Zone’s tipping tradition began in January 2022, when they left $4,000 for their servers at Lowell’s Restaurant in Mendon. Last year, they gifted their server a $4,600 tip at Tavern on the Wharf in Plymouth.

“We are very thankful for what they did … and their intentions to inspire other people … We really appreciate it,” Zan said.

The Wicked Smaht Zone, which consists of over 2,000 members across New England, says it aims to spread positivity and make an impact in their local communities.

“When this community comes together, big tips follow,” group leader Josh Vernon wrote on X.