OMG Goat Takes to the Streets of Lowell in Search for Freedom

There’s a goat on the loose in Lowell. Really.

Some very patient and good-natured Lowell Police officers spent time Friday night tracking the goat, leading to some riveting chatter over police radio. It’s nine minutes of audio gold, featuring surprise cameos by a stalk of celery and the Spaghettiville Bridge.

The elusive ruminant made its break from a Tewksbury farm (and slaughterhouse) earlier Friday night, according to the Lowell Sun. The farm’s owner, Dennis Oliveira, gave the Sun a short description of the escapee.

“That goat is crazy,’’ he said.

At one point, an officer had the goat cornered at Lowell Catholic, but this is the Andy Dufresne of goats. It jumped the fence and has been on the lam ever since. Police and Animal Control officers ended “Operation Barnyard’’ soon after the goat made its escape at the private school.

Of course the goat now has a Twitter account, leading to this epic exchange:

[fragment number=4]The Lowell Sun’s Jenn Lord Paluzzi captured Lowell’s social media reaction via Storify.