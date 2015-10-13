Bernie Sanders says American people are sick and tired of Hillary Clinton’s ‘damn emails’

SHARE TWEET 183 COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
October 13, 2015

Midway through the Democratic debate Tuesday night, CNN moderator Anderson Cooper raised the issue of Hillary Clinton’s email scandal, which had maligned the former secretary of state’s campaign.

“I’ve taken responsibility for it; I did say it was a mistake,’’ Clinton said, calling the Benghazi committee an “arm of the Republican National Committee.’’

Then an unexpected voice came to Clinton’s defense: Bernie Sanders, her main primary challenger.

“Let me say something that may not be great politics, but I think the secretary is right,’’ Sanders said. “And that is that the American people are sick and tired of hearing about your damn emails.’’

Advertisement

That prompted Clinton — “Thank you, me too’’ — to laugh and nod.

“The middle class in this country is collapsing,’’ Sanders continued. “We have 27 million people living in poverty. We have massive wealth and inequality. It’s cost us millions of decent jobs. The American people want to know whether we’re going to have a democracy as a result. Enough of the emails. Let’s talk about the real issues facing America.’’

The Vermont senator’s speech drew thunderous applause from the Las Vegas Wynn casino-hotel audience.

“Thank you, Bernie,’’ Clinton said, as she reached out and the two shook hands smiling, as the crowd continued to cheer.

Cooper then rediected the issue to Lincoln Chafee, who criticized Clinton’s handling of her email for undermining the United States’ international credibility.

“Anytime somebody is running to be our leader and a world leader — which the American president is — credibility is an issue out there with the world,’’ the former Rhode Island senator and governor said. “And we have repair work to be done. I think we need someone who has the best in ethical standards as our next president.’’

“Secretary Clinton, do you want to respond?’’ Cooper asked.

Without missing a beat, she deadpanned.

Advertisement

“No.’’

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Politics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Newlyweds Matt Kalliath and Naomi Wiens with their last minute officiant Mayor Carlo DeMaria.
EMERGENCY OFFICIATOR
Vacationing Everett mayor drafted to officiate wedding on Cape July 14, 2020 | 10:10 AM
Protesters gather at the State House during a Juneteenth protest and demonstration in honor of Rayshard Brooks and other victims of Police Violence in Boston, Massachusetts on June 22, 2020. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)
Politics
Massachusetts Senate passes police accountability bill July 14, 2020 | 9:40 AM
A Boston EMS crew wheels in a patient to MGH from their ambulance.
HEALTH INSURANCE
Millions have lost health insurance in pandemic-driven recession July 14, 2020 | 9:24 AM
Matthew Silveira
Wellfleet
Missing Beverly man's vehicle found abandoned in Wellfleet July 14, 2020 | 8:55 AM
Trump book
Judge rules Mary Trump can publicize book about her uncle July 13, 2020 | 9:40 PM
Protesters chant as they march near City Hall, Monday, July 13, 2020, following a news conference held by Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, Police Chief Carmen Best, and Fire Chief Harold Scoggins. Durkan and Best were critical of a plan backed by several city council members that seeks to cut the police department's budget by 50 percent.
Racial Justice
Seattle mayor, City Council at odds over 50 percent police cut July 13, 2020 | 9:03 PM
In this July 1, 2020, file photo, a bartender mixes a drink while wearing a mask and face shield at Slater's 50/50 in Santa Clarita, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday extended the closure of bars and indoor dining statewide and ordered gyms, churches and hair salons closed in most places as coronavirus cases keep rising in the nation's most populated state.
Coronavirus
California shuts bars, indoor dining and most gyms, churches July 13, 2020 | 8:26 PM
Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in New York City in 2005.
Ghislaine Maxwell
Ghislaine Maxwell had ex-British military as security at N.H. estate, prosecutors say July 13, 2020 | 6:38 PM
Politics
White House turns on Fauci as Trump minimizes virus spike July 13, 2020 | 6:09 PM
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 13: A health care worker test people for COVID-19 at the COVID test site located in the Hard Rock Stadium parking lot on July 13, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Florida health officials on Sunday reported 15,300 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as the state of Florida tries to contain the recent spike in cases. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths, 154 new cases July 13, 2020 | 4:03 PM
CAMBRIDGE,,MA - 7/06/2020: Massachusetts phase three during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, today is the first day that gyms can be opened. Paola Santander (cq) of Medford works out at Healthworks in Cambridge. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: BUSINESS TOPIC:
Phase 3
Let us know: What businesses do you feel safe visiting during Phase 3? July 13, 2020 | 4:02 PM
PAPER OR PLASTIC?
Confusion in stores as state lifts order that banned reusable grocery bags July 13, 2020 | 3:40 PM
Media
'You should be speaking English': N.H. radio host kicked off the air after tirade against Spanish-speaking workers July 13, 2020 | 2:55 PM
In an image provided by the Library of Congress, smoke billows over Tulsa, Okla., after a white mob massacred hundreds of Black people and destroyed a prospering Black business district in 1921.
TULSA MASSACRE
A century after a race massacre, Tulsa finally digs for suspected mass graves July 13, 2020 | 2:38 PM
Nathalia Bruno, 24, of Newark, returns to Passaic, NJ., on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 to see her car in the storm drain. Emergency personnel searched and found a Toyota Prius that was swept away into a canal on Monday July 6, 2020 in Passaic, N.J. Nathalia Bruno survived a mile-long ride through a storm drain after a flash flood swept her and her car into the local drainage system. The car was found on Wednesday. (Tariq Zehawi/The Record via AP)
New Jersey
A flood dragged her into a three-quarter-mile tunnel. Miraculously, she survived. July 13, 2020 | 2:16 PM
Naya Rivera
‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera found dead in California lake July 13, 2020 | 1:44 PM
Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin.
VOTE BY MAIL
Minority voters sue Mass. over failure to send mail-in ballot applications July 13, 2020 | 12:56 PM
Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone
Coronavirus
'Our state is charting a nonsensical path that flies in the face of the data' July 13, 2020 | 12:35 PM
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey.
HEALEY SUES TRUMP
Mass. A.G. Healey spearheads 17-state lawsuit over new visa rules for foreign students July 13, 2020 | 12:26 PM
Revere Beach
Revere Beach
A woman allegedly abused a dog before it drowned at Revere Beach Sunday July 13, 2020 | 11:55 AM
A worker passes public school buses parked at a depot in Manchester, N.H. As the Trump administration pushes full steam ahead to force schools to resume in-person education, public health experts warn that a one-size-fits-all reopening could drive infection and death rates even higher.
JUST THE FACTS
FACT CHECK: Trump team's false comfort on schools, virus July 13, 2020 | 11:54 AM
Co-anchor Savannah Guthrie interviewed Dr. Ashish Jha on the Today show Monday morning.
THE NEW SURGE
Top Harvard doctor: Florida and other states 'opened up too early and too aggressively' July 13, 2020 | 11:34 AM
President Donald Trump speaks at a news conference about the coronavirus, as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, listen, at the White House in Washington.
DR. ANTHONY FAUCI
Trump aides are undercutting Fauci as he speaks up on virus concerns July 13, 2020 | 10:47 AM
Local
Body of 64-year-old missing swimmer found in Rhode Island July 13, 2020 | 10:46 AM
Diners sit on the patio at Banyan in the South End.
COVID'S RETURN?
COVID-19 is reinvading states that already beat it back once July 13, 2020 | 9:58 AM
THE RIDE
Disabled, elderly riders asked to 'postpone non-essential trips' as The RIDE drivers go on strike July 13, 2020 | 9:44 AM
A sign on the campus of Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Harvard and MIT have sued the Trump administration for its decision to strip international college students of their visas if all of their courses are held online.
INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS
Stanford, Yale among colleges supporting Mass. schools suing over Trump visa rule July 13, 2020 | 9:28 AM
Crowds of people outside restaurants in Miami on Sunday.Credit...Saul Martinez for The New York Times
Florida
Florida breaks U.S. coronavirus record for most new cases in a day July 13, 2020 | 9:18 AM
Guests stop to take a selfie at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World on the first day of the theme parks' phased reopening.
DISNEY WORLD
Disney World opens its gates, with virus numbers rising July 13, 2020 | 9:09 AM
A fire burns on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard.
National News
21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego July 12, 2020 | 6:39 PM