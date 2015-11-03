Another poll shows Bernie’s New Hampshire lead evaporating

Hillary Clinton is back on top.

Hillary Clinton is back atop Bernie Sanders and Martin O'Malley in New Hampshire presidential polling.
Hillary Clinton is back atop Bernie Sanders and Martin O’Malley in New Hampshire presidential polling. –Charlie Neibergall / AP
By
November 3, 2015

Bernie Sanders’s once-strong lead in New Hampshire is gone amid a flurry of Democratic presidential candidates dropping out and Hillary Clinton’s debate performance, according to a poll from Monmouth University released Tuesday [PDF].

Clinton holds a 48 percent to 45 percent lead over Sanders among likely Democratic voters in New Hampshire, the poll found. That’s a swap from Sanders’s 43 percent to 36 percent lead in Monmouth’s September poll. Clinton’s resurgence also is similarly seen in the results of recent polls from WBUR and Public Policy Polling.

Some of Clinton’s newfound support comes from people who previously supported Joe Biden’s never-launched campaign. Pollsters with PPP also cited her strong debate performance, in which the former Secretary of State received a nice boost from Sanders, who said he and the American people “are sick and tired of hearing about your damn emails.’’

Clinton has consistently dominated Sanders in national polling, but New Hampshire was seen as a good chance for the Vermont senator to win an early primary state.

Tuesday also marked the release of a new ad from Clinton about her plan to restrict access to firearms and stop gun violence.

Not coincidentally, Clinton repeatedly criticized Sanders in their recent debate for his opposition to firearm restrictions.

