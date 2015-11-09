A who’s who of New England pols gather for forum on opioid abuse

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter , your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

Leading politicians and medical leaders from Massachusetts and New Hampshire are expected to speak at a council on opioid addiction at the Seaport Hotel in Boston on Monday morning.

Sen. Ed Markey, New Hampshire Gov. Maggie Hassan, and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will each give a speech at the New England Council Regional forum on the rising scourge of opioid addiction and abuse in the region.

Their remarks will be sandwiched around two panels on how the private and public sectors are dealing with drug abuse. Former Mass. Attorney General Martha Coakley, the runner-up to Baker in the 2014 governor’s race, will moderate one of the forums.

The event comes amid a state push from Baker to deal with rising opioid overdoses and abuse in New England.

Gallery: The rise of Boston’s Seaport district

Previous -- of -- Next Advertisement