Donald Trump says if elected he would look ‘very, very carefully’ at Roe v. Wade

Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the While Mountain Athletic Club in Waterville Valley, New Hampshire.
Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the While Mountain Athletic Club in Waterville Valley, New Hampshire. –CJ Gunther / EPA
By
December 1, 2015

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter, your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

After completing his usual stump speech at a rally Tuesday evening, Donald Trump took the opportunity granted by the relatively small crowd in the New Hampshire ski town Waterville Valley to take some questions.

One audience member, who said his name was Dennis Wagner, of Littleton, said he was concerned about the “civil decay’’ in society.

“We can see it; it’s very prevalent with this Planned Parenthood,’’ said Wagner, who then referenced Kermit Gosnell, a former doctor convicted of murdering three infants born alive during attempted abortions.

“With that horror and that carnage in mind, and you can see how when a bill is enacted as the Roe v. Wade thing, all of these things tend to decay, decay, decay and just devolve in this butchering we see now. Will you try to re–’’

Advertisement

“Defund,’’ Trump interjected, referring to Planned Parenthood.

“Defund that, and repeal Roe vs. Wade?’’ finished Wagner.

“The answer is yes, defund,’’ Trump said. “The other, you’re gonna need a lot of Supreme Court justices, but we’re gonna be looking at that very, very carefully, but you need a lot of Supreme Court judges. But defund yes, we’re going to be doing a lot of that.’’

Trump, who wrote he was pro-choice as recently as 1999, stands with every other 2016 GOP presidential hopeful in his support for defunding Planned Parenthood. Several candidates, including Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, and Rand Paul, also support repealing or finding a work-around to Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court case that ruled the right to privacy extends to a woman’s decision to have an abortion.

TOPICS: Politics New Hampshire
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Local News
5-year-old bitten by a black widow spider is recovering June 12, 2017 | 7:30 AM
Business
General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt is stepping down June 12, 2017 | 6:34 AM
Local News
Evidence in Gardner Museum thefts that might bear DNA is missing June 12, 2017 | 12:00 AM
World News
10 things to know for Monday June 11, 2017 | 9:00 PM
Boston, MA - 6/11/2017 - Kymani Delice(CQ),8, plays in the water spray on the Rose Kennedy Greenway in Boston, MA, June 11, 2017. Highs are expected to reach the mid-90s Sunday afternoon, marking the first day of a potential heat wave. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Local News
What Bostonians need to know this week June 11, 2017 | 7:11 PM
National News
Puerto Rican voters back statehood in questioned referendum June 11, 2017 | 6:47 PM
National News
2 climb over razor wire to escape Washington state prison June 11, 2017 | 5:54 PM
Narcan is an opioid antidote.
Local News
State makes opioid reversal drug available to health centers June 11, 2017 | 5:09 PM
Local News
Police: Man arrested after leading officers on 2-state chase June 11, 2017 | 4:53 PM
A drop of fresh sap falls from a tap in a maple tree in Bowdoin, Maine.
Local News
Massachusetts maple syrup producers have another record year June 11, 2017 | 3:53 PM
Local News
'Ulysses' VR game developed in Boston showcased in Ireland June 11, 2017 | 3:11 PM
Local News
Frozen lemonade truck gets stuck on rocks in Rhode Island June 11, 2017 | 11:05 AM
Local News
Police: Woman killed in rollover crash on I-395 June 11, 2017 | 11:03 AM
Local News
Competition for offshore wind ramps up in Massachusetts June 11, 2017 | 10:40 AM
World News
Police: Suspects in Manchester bombing freed without charge June 11, 2017 | 10:25 AM
Local News
Authorities: Fentanyl precursor valued at $570M seized June 11, 2017 | 9:29 AM
National News
1 winning Powerball ticket sold in California worth $447 million June 11, 2017 | 9:22 AM
Politics
Sessions to appear before Senate intelligence committee June 11, 2017 | 8:08 AM
Local News
Maine teen drowns in river while swimming with friends June 10, 2017 | 10:33 PM
Local News
Newport to host replicas of Columbus ships Pinta and Nina June 10, 2017 | 6:40 PM
Local News
Boston police investigate racially insensitive video depicting an officer June 10, 2017 | 5:40 PM
Local News
Hospitals to add boxes for unused prescription drugs June 10, 2017 | 3:40 PM
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2014 file photo, Democrat Jorge Elorza celebrates his win over Independent Vincent Cianci, Jr. in the Providence mayoral race, in Providence, R.I. Rhode Island's largest city, Providence, has approved Thursday, June 1, 2017, final passage of a police accountability measure proponents say could be a national model to prevent discriminatory profiling based on race, gender identity and immigration status. Elorza has said he'll sign the legislation into law. (AP Photo/Stew Milne, File)
Local News
Ordinance limits Providence households to up to 3 dogs June 10, 2017 | 3:39 PM
Local News
Police: Rollover crash on Interstate 90 kills passenger June 10, 2017 | 3:11 PM
06/10/2017 Boston Ma- -2017 Orlando Pulse Survivors float at the Boston Pride Parade. Jonathan WiggsGlobe Staff Reporter:Topic
Local News
Boston Pride parade crowd cheers Orlando nightclub shooting survivors June 10, 2017 | 2:59 PM
Celebs
Cosby on trial: Gripping testimony, brisk pace mark Week 1 June 10, 2017 | 2:57 PM
Politics
Biden encourages Romney to consider Senate run in Utah June 10, 2017 | 2:02 PM
National News
Adam West, who played 1960s-era Batman, dies at 88 June 10, 2017 | 12:28 PM
Local News
Lawmaker mistakenly hands out document with porn references June 10, 2017 | 11:10 AM
Boston Ma 08172016 People in the Background enjoy ice-cream and other treats ,that were handed out at Digital voter registration drive, outside at Boston City Hall. People were able to register or update their voter registration status. Globe/Staff Photographer Jonathan Wiggs
Politics
Massachusetts lawmakers weigh automatic voter registration June 10, 2017 | 10:21 AM