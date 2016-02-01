Here’s every candidate with a personal story about drug abuse

The opioid epidemic has factored heavily into politician’s platforms this election cycle.

SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
February 1, 2016

Amid the point-scoring and crosstalk of an early Republican presidential debate in September, Carly Fiorina abruptly decided to get personal.

“I buried a child to drug addiction,’’ the former Hewlett Packard CEO said.

It was an early sense of what was to come in this presidential race. Several candidates have presented their personal connections to drug abuse as a means of showing empathy with families who have suffered from the opioid epidemic currently ravaging the U.S.

Tales of drug abuse have been particularly relevant in New Hampshire, where more than 350 people died of opioid-related or opioid-suspected deaths in 2015. Last fall, 25 percent of Granite State adults polled by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center said drug abuse was the most important issue facing the state — even more important than the economy.

Advertisement

And because New Hampshire hosts the nation’s second presidential primary on Feb. 9, drug abuse has become an unexpected campaign topic for politicians campaigning in the state.

Here’s a rundown of the candidates telling stories of drug abuse and recovery this election season.

Carly Fiorina

Fiorina has repeatedly spoken about her step-daughter, Lori Ann Fiorina, who died at the age of 35 in 2009 after a struggle with drugs and alcohol.

“My husband Frank and I buried a child to drug addiction,’’ she said during the September GOP debate. “Drug addiction is an epidemic, and it is taking too many of our young people. I know this, sadly, from personal experience.’’

Fiorina detailed her daughter’s struggle in her recent book, Rising to the Challenge,as Politico noted. The book opens with two police officers in Fiorina’s living room informing her of Lori’s death.

“Virtually every minute of every day after those two police officers stood in our living room, Frank and I wondered what signs we had missed, what we could have done differently to help Lori overcome her demons,’’ Fiorina wrote. “It is in the torture of second-guessing that every parent who has lost a child to addiction goes through. What breaks my heart the most, though, is the look that grew in Lori’s eyes as her addictions overcame her.’’

Advertisement

Jeb Bush

Bush has spoken often of his experience as the father of someone suffering from drug addiction.

His daughter, Noelle Bush, struggled with drugs back when he was governor of Florida. She was arrested for filling out a false prescription in 2002 and spent 10 days in prison for bringing crack cocaine into a drug rehab center, according to a CNN report.

“I have personal experience in this as a dad,’’ Bush says in an ad put out by the campaign. “My daughter Noelle was addicted to drugs.’’

“It was tough. It was really hard,’’ he says. “I can look in people’s eyes and know that they went through the same thing Columba and I have.’’

In a Medium post in early January, Bush detailed how his daughter’s struggles impacted those around her.

“I never expected to see my precious daughter in jail. It wasn’t easy, and it became very public when I was Governor of Florida, making things even more difficult for Noelle,’’ he wrote. “She went through hell, so did her mom, and so did I.’’

Chris Christie

Chris Christie Makes Emotional Plea To Rethink Drug Addiction ...

"Somehow, if it's heroin or cocaine or alcohol, we say, 'They decided it, they're getting what they deserved.'"(Read more here: http://huff.to/1LQg27g)

Posted by HuffPost Politics on Friday, October 30, 2015

In a compelling, widely shared video, Christie told the story of a law school colleague’s addictive struggle with prescription pain pills.

The friend had everything, but drugs brought him down, Christie said. That friend died at just 52 years old from pills and alcohol, he said.

“When I sat there as the governor of New Jersey at his funeral and looked across the pew at his three daughters sobbing because their dad is gone—There but for the grace of God go I,’’ he said. “It can happen to anyone. So we need to start treating people in this country, not jailing them.’’

Advertisement

Ted Cruz

In an interview on CNN (starting at 1:35 of the video below), Cruz talked about the tragic path of his half-sister Miriam Cruz and her struggle with drugs.

“It’s a horrible disease,’’ he said. “When I was in my mid-20s, things got really bad for Miriam. She was living in a crack house.’’

Cruz said that he and his father went to the crack house to get her out, and decided to leave their valuables at home in case they were robbed or attacked.

“We pulled her out and went to a Denny’s and spent about four hours trying to talk to her, saying ‘Miriam, What are you doing?’’’ Cruz said. “With an addict, you can’t make them change.’’

Miriam Cruz died of a drug overdose in 2011.

“It was heartbreaking,’’ the senator from Texas wrote in his book, A Time for Truth. “I loved my sister, and she spent much of her life trapped by the demons of addiction and anger.’’

Donald Trump

Though Trump doesn’t speak about it often on the campaign trail, his brother died at age 43 after struggles with alcohol abuse.

Fred Trump Jr.’s death had a “profound’’ effect on Trump, who now refrains from cigarettes, alcohol, or any drugs, he told People magazine in October.

“He was a great guy, a handsome person. He was the life of the party. He was a fantastic guy, but he got stuck on alcohol,’’ Trump said. “And it had a profound impact and ultimately [he] became an alcoholic and died of alcoholism. He would tell me, ‘Don’t drink ever’ … He understood the problem that he had and that it was a very hard problem.’’

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Politics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Boston Fire Department
Local
17 residents forced to evacuate after car drives into South Boston duplex October 17, 2020 | 9:40 PM
Boston, MA - 8/11/2020 - People line up to receive free COVID Testing at the City of Boston's pop-up COVID-19 testing site, in partnership with the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center in South Boston. The testing initiative began on Aug. 5 and it will run through Aug. 15. at Moakley Park on Old Colony Avenue near 1187 Columbia Road in South Boston. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Metro, Reporter: In caps, Topic: 12COVID TESTING
Daily #s
Mass. reports 21 new COVID-19 deaths, 550 new cases October 17, 2020 | 4:01 PM
People watch an Indian Bollywood movie as cinemas reopen with a special screening for COVID- 19 warriors and their families at the PVR movie theater in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.
New York
Cuomo: Movie theaters in NY can open Friday, with limits October 17, 2020 | 2:42 PM
Crime
Alleged gunman arrested after disturbance in NH parking lot October 17, 2020 | 2:18 PM
Sen. Ben Sasse
Trump lashes back at Nebraska Sen. Sasse after criticism October 17, 2020 | 1:28 PM
Examples in the snow of different types of footware needed for our winter weather seen here on a pathway at the Boston Public Garden. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC stand alone photo
Snow
Parts of New England experience first significant snowfall October 17, 2020 | 12:50 PM
Donald Trump
Trump plays down virus as he steps up pitch for second term October 17, 2020 | 12:32 PM
People wait in line for early voting to open at Fenway Park, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Boston.
Fenway Park
A Fenway First: Ballpark becomes voting venue October 17, 2020 | 11:53 AM
Skiing
US resorts adapt to new normal of skiing amid pandemic October 17, 2020 | 11:45 AM
France
Suspect in teacher's beheading in France was Chechen teen October 17, 2020 | 10:20 AM
New York
'Big pile' of eels dumped in NYC park; impact not yet known October 17, 2020 | 10:09 AM
In this 2019 photo, Jack Duffy-Protentis works in the lab at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
Local
Worcester Polytechnic Institute removes $70 application fee, aims to be more accessible October 17, 2020 | 9:07 AM
Politics
AP FACT CHECK: Trump sees what others do not in the pandemic October 17, 2020 | 8:33 AM
Animals
'There's a lemur!' 5-year-old helps crack SF Zoo theft case October 17, 2020 | 8:18 AM
Early voters wait to cast their ballots at the South Regional Library polling location in Durham, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.
Polls
Ex- GOP lawmaker charged with assaulting poll worker October 17, 2020 | 7:58 AM
Farmers at Holiday Brook Farm in Dalton resurrected a 15-foot-tall sign after the original one was burned to the ground Friday evening. Photo credit: Ruth A. Crane
Local
Dalton man charged with burning Biden-Harris sign ordered held after dangerousness hearing October 17, 2020 | 7:46 AM
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Middle Georgia Regional Airport, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Macon, Ga.
Donald Trump
If he loses election, Trump muses, ‘Maybe I’ll have to leave the country’ October 17, 2020 | 7:40 AM
Artist Rob Mullen shows one of the paintings he painted during his month-long hike on Vermont's Long Trail, the country's oldest long distance trail, in Manchester, Vt., on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.
Vermont
Artist hikes length of Vermont, painting along the way October 17, 2020 | 7:28 AM
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos at a town hall format meeting at the National Constitution Center October 15, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Ratings
Biden beats Trump in ratings battle of the network town halls October 16, 2020 | 9:19 PM
Facebook and Twitter moved quickly this week to limit the spread of a disputed tabloid story promising new twists in the saga of Joe Biden’s relationship with Ukraine.
Jack Dorsey
Twitter CEO says it was wrong to block links to Biden story October 16, 2020 | 8:30 PM
Congressman Joe Kennedy III
Politics
Joe Kennedy III campaign says it improperly spent $1.5 million in Senate primary October 16, 2020 | 6:57 PM
Visitors at the Samantha statue in Salem.
The Witch City
Mayor urges visitors to avoid Salem this Halloween October 16, 2020 | 5:18 PM
Road signs on Interstate 93 in Boston.
Travel rules
Massachusetts changes the criteria for its out-of-state travel rules October 16, 2020 | 5:02 PM
Registered nurses, from the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, work in a pop-up COVID-19 testing site in Joe Moakley Park on Aug. 11.
Daily #s
Mass. reports 30 new COVID-19 deaths, 702 new cases October 16, 2020 | 4:07 PM
New Hampshire
Outbreak linked to N.H. restaurant; patrons may have been exposed October 16, 2020 | 3:55 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2020, file photo New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu speaks at a Cops for Trump rally in Portsmouth, N.H. Sununu is seeking his party's nomination in the Tuesday, Sept. 8, primary to run for re-election in November. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Local
New Hampshire to challenge Massachusetts income tax decision October 16, 2020 | 3:45 PM
6Boston, MA 7/13/2020 Attorney General Maura Healey (cq) takes a call during the rally. She and international students protest at the State House against ICE visa rules that would potentially remove students from the country or prevent others reentry, weeks before fall semester begins, during the coronavirus pandemic. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff) Reporter: Laura Krantz
Local
Maura Healey calls on Charlie Baker to extend the Massachusetts eviction moratorium October 16, 2020 | 3:29 PM
The campus of State University of New York, Oneanta, in Oneonta, N.Y., Sept. 3, 2020. Nearly 400 State University of New York, Oneonta, students tested positive for the coronavirus less than two weeks after classes began, prompting classes to be held remotely for the remainder of the fall semester.(Cindy Schultz/The New York Times)
Coronavirus
After 700 students test positive, a college president resigns October 16, 2020 | 3:00 PM
President Donald Trump speaks during an NBC News Town Hall, at Perez Art Museum Miami, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Miami.
Trump or Biden?
What did you think of the dueling presidential town halls? Let us know. October 16, 2020 | 2:03 PM
One of 17 drop boxes placed across the city.
2020 Election
Here's where to find a ballot drop box in Boston October 16, 2020 | 12:59 PM