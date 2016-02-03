Jeb Bush to unimpressed New Hampshire crowd: ‘Please clap’
Jeb Bush is going to need more than an exclamation point at the end of his name to generate excitement in New Hampshire.
During a speech at the Hanover Inn on Tuesday, Bush’s “fiery riff’’ on protecting the country didn’t generate the response he wanted, The New York Times reports:
Mr. Bush finished a fiery riff about protecting the country as commander in chief — “I won’t be out here blowharding, talking a big game without backing it up,’’ he said — and was met with total silence.
“Please clap,’’ he said, sounding defeated.
The crowd laughed — and then, finally, clapped.
Tough crowd.
Despite the implied enthusiasm in his “Jeb!’’ campaign logo, the glasses-wearing Bush’s measured tone has been a tough fit during a Republican primary season marked by its angry and forceful rhetoric.
Even with a wealth of endorsements and donations, Bush’s campaign has remained mired at about 9 percent support in New Hampshire, according to Real Clear Politics polling averages.
Here's Jeb Bush asking an audience in New Hampshire to "please clap": https://t.co/xiaOYIufy0 @shiftmsnbc pic.twitter.com/x0Uc5Fl8gr— PolicyMic (@PolicyMic) February 3, 2016
