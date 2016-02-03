Jeb Bush to unimpressed New Hampshire crowd: ‘Please clap’

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter , your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

Jeb Bush is going to need more than an exclamation point at the end of his name to generate excitement in New Hampshire.

During a speech at the Hanover Inn on Tuesday, Bush’s “fiery riff’’ on protecting the country didn’t generate the response he wanted, The New York Times reports:

Mr. Bush finished a fiery riff about protecting the country as commander in chief — “I won’t be out here blowharding, talking a big game without backing it up,’’ he said — and was met with total silence. “Please clap,’’ he said, sounding defeated. The crowd laughed — and then, finally, clapped.

Tough crowd.

Despite the implied enthusiasm in his “Jeb!’’ campaign logo, the glasses-wearing Bush’s measured tone has been a tough fit during a Republican primary season marked by its angry and forceful rhetoric.

Even with a wealth of endorsements and donations, Bush’s campaign has remained mired at about 9 percent support in New Hampshire, according to Real Clear Politics polling averages.

(h/t The New York Times)