Barney Frank says Mitt Romney was a ‘pretend governor’

"He had no real interest in the state."

Barney Frank in his DC Office in the 2015 Showtime original documentary film COMPARED TO WHAT? THE IMPROBABLE JOURNEY OF BARNEY FRANK. Photo: Michael Chandler/SHOWTIME 23barneyfrank
Barney Frank pictured in his former Washington, D.C. office. –Michael Chandler / SHOWTIME
By
March 31, 2016

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter, your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

Barney Frank has never been known for holding back his opinions. And the retired Democratic congressman has a few harsh ones for another fellow former Massachusetts politician.

In a Slate interview Wednesday, Frank said 2012 Republican presidential nominee and former Gov. Mitt Romney was a “pretend governor,” who had his sights set on higher office.

“He was a pretend governor and immediately began running for president,” Frank said. “He had no real interest in the state.”

The 4th district representative also knocked Romney for his opposition to same-sex marriage. Massachusetts became the first state to legalize same-sex marriage in 2004, during Romney’s single term as governor.

Advertisement

“He tried to choke off same-sex marriage,” said Frank, who married his husband Jim Ready in 2012, “so I was pretty much on the other side of him, and he just didn’t want to have anything to do with anybody in the congressional delegation.”

It’s not the first time Frank has criticized Romney’s tenure as governor. Before the 2012 election, the Bay State Democrat went off-script during the Democratic National Convention, coining the nickname “Myth Romney.”

“Myth Romney is a wonderful private-sector executive who, when he moved into the public sector, can transform it,” he said at the time. “I wish Myth Romney had been governor of the state I had lived in. If it had been Myth Romney, I’d probably be riding the commuter train from New Bedford to Boston right now.”

However, Frank did give Romney light praise Wednesday for recognizing the “disaster” of Donald Trump’s presidential candidacy, but said the former nominee’s anti-Trump campaign was “too little too late.”

“Having made Sarah Palin the vice presidential nominee, they shouldn’t be surprised when this kind of belligerent, angry, unintelligent, resentment politics comes forward,” he said. “I think Mitt Romney woke up to the disaster that Trump is for the Republican Party.”

Advertisement

Romney was hardly the only person, or entity, to fall into Frank’s rhetorical crosshairs.

In the interview, Frank said his former colleague in the House, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, had “very little to show” for his 27 years in Congress. He also said the Vermont senator was “outrageously McCarthyite” in his calls for Hillary Clinton to release the transcripts of her speeches to Wall Street.

Frank also criticized The Big Short, Jon Stewart, House of Cards, the Massachsuetts Republican Party, Trump (again), and Antonin Scalia, for varying reasons.

 

TOPICS: Politics Mitt Romney Barney Frank Massachusetts
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

FILE — James Comey, the FBI director, testifies at a Senate hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 3, 2017. The White House said on Monday, June 5, that President Trump will not invoke executive privilege to try to block Comey, the FBI director he fired on May 9, from testifying before Congress this week.
National News
Comey told Sessions: Don't leave me alone with Trump June 7, 2017 | 10:13 AM
Local News
1 rescued, 1 missing after boat capsizes off Massachusetts June 7, 2017 | 8:38 AM
Politics
Trump to nominate ex-Justice Department official to lead FBI June 7, 2017 | 8:03 AM
Local News
'I was on the phone talking to him when he killed himself,' Michelle Carter texted to woman June 7, 2017 | 7:42 AM
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2016, file photo, Eric Trump, son of President-elect Donald Trump, waits for an elevator in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity on June 6, 2017, that critics of his father are 'not even people.'
Politics
Eric Trump calls father's critics 'not even people' June 7, 2017 | 7:12 AM
Cape Gannet birds on a Island accessible by land using a breakwater in Lamberts Bay, South Africa, Sunday, May 1, 2016. The bird Island nature reserve in Lamberts Bay houses thousands of breeding gannet birds visited by tourist yearly as forming part of their West Coast tours in South Africa. (AP Photo/Schalk van Zuydam)
Local News
Seabirds wash up dead on Cape Cod coast stumping scientists June 7, 2017 | 6:29 AM
Despite a temporary suspension of the deployment of Filipino workers to Qatar by the Labor Department on Tuesday, Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) queue up at Qatar Airways check-in counter for the scheduled flight to Doha Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay city, southeast of Manila, Philippines. The Philippine government temporarily suspended the deployment of Filipino workers to Qatar, fearing food riots and other potential problems amid the diplomatic crisis gripping the tiny Gulf nation, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello said.
National News
10 things to know for today June 7, 2017 | 6:12 AM
Local News
Book returned to library 52 years overdue June 7, 2017 | 1:26 AM
A nip of Fireball
Politics
Paul LePage is threatening to ban 'nips.' Here's why. June 6, 2017 | 9:31 PM
National News
Accused leaker shared harsh opinions on Trump before arrest June 6, 2017 | 8:50 PM
Politics
NH governor says he's not joining states' climate change alliance June 6, 2017 | 8:34 PM
Local News
Woman settles with MBTA in police brutality case June 6, 2017 | 8:28 PM
Taunton, MA - 6/6/2017 - Michelle Carter (cq) listens as ADA Maryclare Flynn (cq) makes her opening statement, displaying many texts between Carter and Conrad Roy III (cq). The trial of Carter proceeds in Bristol County. She is charged with involuntary manslaughter for encouraging the 18-year-old to kill himself in July 2014. POOL Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: 07carter Reporter: Jan Ransom
Local News
Prosecutor: Woman in texting suicide case wanted attention June 6, 2017 | 8:20 PM
Tewksbury, MA: 01-27-2016: Redmen t-shirts were plentiful in the crowd at forum on whether Tewksbury Memorial High School's Redman mascot should remain at the high school in Tewksbury, Mass. January 27, 2016. Photo/John Blanding, Boston Globe staff story/Kathy McCabe ( 28tewksbury )
Local News
Massachusetts bill would ban Native American school mascots June 6, 2017 | 8:10 PM
Local News
Man denies murder charge in fatal Chinatown shooting June 6, 2017 | 7:54 PM
Travel
How to make plane trips easier on pets, and owners too June 6, 2017 | 7:50 PM
Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks on Saturday, May 20, 2017, at the Adams Center on the University of Montana campus, in Missoula, Mont. Sanders spoke about economic inequality and the failings of the country's health care system Saturday as he sought to rally Montanans to vote for a singing cowboy trying to become the state's first Democrat in the U.S. House in two decades. (Tommy Martino /The Missoulian via AP)
Politics
Bernie Sanders made more than $1 million last year June 6, 2017 | 5:34 PM
Media
Breitbart News editor said she was fired after anti-Muslim tweets June 6, 2017 | 4:30 PM
Taunton, MA - 6/6/2017 - Michelle Carter (cq) listens as ADA Maryclare Flynn (cq) makes her opening statement, displaying many texts between Carter and Conrad Roy III (cq). The trial of Carter proceeds in Bristol County. She is charged with involuntary manslaughter for encouraging the 18-year-old to kill himself in July 2014. POOL Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: 07carter Reporter: Jan Ransom
Local News
She’s accused of texting him to suicide. Is that enough to convict? June 6, 2017 | 4:21 PM
(FILES) This file photo taken on December 28, 2016 shows the logo of US electronic commerce and cloud computing company Amazon in Vertou, France. Shares of Amazon surged above $1,000 for the first time May 30, 2017, marking another milestone in the rise of the American online retail giant. Near 14:10 GMT, the company's shares were selling at $997.97, up 0.2 percent after earlier getting as high as $1,001.20. Amazon's market capitalization stood at about $478 billion, more than twice that of Wal-Mart Stores. / AFP PHOTO / LOIC VENANCELOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images
Business
Amazon offers Prime discount to those on government benefits June 6, 2017 | 1:40 PM
Sam, left, and Taylor Sabky with their son Purnell.
Local News
Can a GoFundMe campaign save this Boston baby's life? June 6, 2017 | 1:38 PM
Local News
Nearly 50-year-old lake sturgeon recaptured in Vermont June 6, 2017 | 1:00 PM
(Taunton, MA 050517) Michelle Carter reacts as Judge Lawrence Moniz announces the start of court session. Her lawyer Joseph Cataldo sits to her left at Taunton Juvenile Court on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Faith Ninivaggi/POOL)
Local News
Live: Watch the suicide-by-text trial of Michelle Carter June 6, 2017 | 11:55 AM
Cambridge, MA- May 04, 2017: Harry Elkins Widener Memorial Library in Harvard Yard in Cambridge, MA on May 04, 2017, MA on May 04, 2017. (Globe staff photo
Local News
Daughter of Harvard donor among students who lost admission over offensive memes June 6, 2017 | 11:46 AM
President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room at the White House in Washington, Monday, June 5, 2017. Trump is making the case for privatizing the nation's air traffic control system.
Politics
White House tries to regroup, but Trump isn't helping June 6, 2017 | 9:15 AM
Local News
Texting suicide came after 'sick game of life and death' June 6, 2017 | 7:35 AM
The Baker Library at the Harvard Business School on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Technology
Here's how (not) to lose your spot at Harvard June 6, 2017 | 6:00 AM
The signage is pictured at a newly opened Dunkin' Donuts store in Santa Monica, California September 2, 2014. The store is the first one from the chain to open in the Southern California area. Picture taken September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: FOOD BUSINESS LOGO)
Local News
Man injured after truck crashes into Dunkin' Donuts June 6, 2017 | 5:11 AM
In this photo taken on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2010, a clammer holds some quahogs recently raked from the New Meadows Lake in Brunswick, Maine. Scientists are sounding a warning that the New England shellfish industry faces a potential threat of widespread red tide outbreaks this spring and summer. Researchers say indicators are in place suggesting a significant regional bloom of the toxic algae that causes red tide. (AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach)
Local News
Shellfish harvest banned in southern Maine due to red tide June 6, 2017 | 12:11 AM
Local News
Harvard admission decision prompts debate over free speech June 6, 2017 | 12:00 AM