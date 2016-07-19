Plagiarism charges mar Melania Trump’s moment

CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 18: Melania Trump, wife of Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, delivers a speech on the first day of the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicks off on July 18. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Melania Trump delivers a speech on the first day of the Republican National Convention. –Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
By
Erica Werner and Jill Colvin, Associated Press
updated on July 19, 2016

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter, your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

CLEVELAND (AP) — This was to have been Melania Trump’s moment, her first real introduction to American voters who’d seen her by her husband’s side for months but had barely heard her speak.

But within moments of Mrs. Trump’s triumphant appearance on the Republican National Convention stage, accusations of plagiarism surfaced, eclipsing her achievement in the latest stumble by the Trump campaign.

Trump’s advisers defiantly denied the charge Tuesday, though the word-for-word overlap was obvious between Mrs. Trump’s remarks the night before and two passages in Michelle Obama’s 2008 speech to the Democratic convention in Denver. How that had come about remained unclear.

Advertisement

Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort called the criticism “just absurd” and said the issue had been “totally blown out of proportion.”

“There were a few words on it, but they’re not words that were unique words,” he told The Associated Press. “Ninety-nine percent of that speech talked about her being an immigrant and love of country and love of family and everything else.”

Manafort also tried to blame Hillary Clinton, saying on CNN, “This is, once again, an example of when a woman threatens Hillary Clinton, how she seeks out to demean her and take her down.”

The passages in question came near the beginning of Mrs. Trump’s nearly 15-minute speech.

In one example, Mrs. Trump said: “From a young age, my parents impressed on me the values that you work hard for what you want in life, that your word is your bond and you do what you say and keep your promise, that you treat people with respect.”

Eight years ago, Mrs. Obama said: “And Barack and I were raised with so many of the same values: like, you work hard for what you want in life, that your word is your bond, that you do what you say you’re going to do, that you treat people with dignity and respect.”

Advertisement

There were similar overlaps in a passage dealing with conveying to children that there is no limit to what they can achieve. Mrs. Trump’s address was otherwise distinct from the speech that Mrs. Obama gave when her husband was being nominated for president.

The White House declined to wade into the controversy Tuesday.

Nobody from the campaign is expected to be fired over the incident, according to a person familiar with campaign deliberations who demanded anonymity to discuss internal matters.

Trump’s son, Donald Jr., faulted outside speechwriters: “Those are the people that did this, not Paul (Manafort),” he said in an interview with CBS News and other reporters.

Yet for Mrs. Trump, 46, a Slovenian-born former model who is Donald Trump’s third wife and 24 years his junior, the controversy marred a moment in the spotlight that had been months in the making. It required her to overcome her wariness about public speaking and the traditional role of the politician’s wife, as well as her heavily accented English, to present herself to the public as her husband’s partner, a poised mother and wife passionate about issues impacting women and children.

Trump’s oldest daughter, Ivanka, has taken up much of the role of the typical political spouse. She was the one who introduced her father at his official campaign announcement and appears often by his side. Melania has sat for a handful of interviews, in which she’s described herself as a private person, focused on raising the couple’s 10-year-old son, Barron.

Advertisement

But on Monday she delivered her speech with deliberation and poise, and it was rapturously received by convention delegates. Listeners compared her to Jackie Kennedy and said she’d won hearts from the GOP crowd.

Many delegates were eager to defend her, convinced that whatever had happened, Mrs. Trump herself was not to blame. And they were sympathetic that her moment in the sun had turned into the latest black eye for her husband’s rocky campaign.

Nebraska delegate J.L. Spray, a member of the Republican National Committee, said the part of the speech that matched Mrs. Obama’s “was such non-substantive stuff. The media and the Democrats needed something to focus on, so they came up with this. If you say ‘God bless America’ at the end of your speech, are you plagiarizing Ronald Reagan?”

___

Associated Press writers Stephen Ohlemacher in Cleveland and Grant Schulte in Lincoln, Nebraska, contributed to this report.

TOPICS: Politics
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Holding a transcript of her speech in the Senate Chamber, Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts reacts to being rebuked by the Senate leadership and accused of impugning a fellow senator, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., the attorney general nominee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. Warren was barred from saying anything more on the Senate floor about Sessions after she quoted from an old letter from Martin Luther King Jr.'s widow about Sessions. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Politics
Here’s why Elizabeth Warren didn’t run for president in 2016 April 13, 2017 | 4:45 PM
Local News
Man accused of sexually assaulting child in 1990s April 13, 2017 | 2:36 PM
Maine Gov. Paul LePage.
Politics
LePage considering Senate run, but says he'd be bad at job April 13, 2017 | 2:31 PM
Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy delivers his budget address to members of the house and senate inside the Hall of the House at the state Capitol in Hartford, Conn., Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Politics
Official: Connecticut governor will not seek re-election April 13, 2017 | 1:58 PM
World News
US hit IS with largest non-nuclear bomb ever used April 13, 2017 | 1:03 PM
BOSTON, MA - 6/02/2015: NAUT GUILTY tied up on a dock in Charlestown... Benjamin Urbelis, 33, of Charlestown was allegedly operating a 29-foot boat named Naut Guilty when a woman fell overboard into Boston Harbor Saturday evening. As she tried to get back on the boat, her arm became caught in the propeller,(David L Ryan/Globe Staff Photo) SECTION: METRO TOPIC
Local News
Man pleads guilty in boating accident in which woman lost her arm April 13, 2017 | 12:49 PM
FILE - In this April 3, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla. It’s widely estimated that each trip to the resort costs taxpayers $3 million, based on a government study of the cost of a 2013 trip to Florida by President Barack Obama. But that trip was more complicated and the study’s author says it can’t be used to calculate the cost of Trump’s travel. This weekend, Trump is making his seventh visit to Mar-a-Lago since becoming president.
National News
Health inspectors ding Trump's Mar-a-Lago eateries April 13, 2017 | 12:32 PM
Local News
3 brothers arrested in FBI drug trafficking sting April 13, 2017 | 12:27 PM
FILE - In this July 8, 2015, file photo, United Airlines and United Express planes prepare to takeoff at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. After a man is dragged off a United Express flight on Sunday, April 9, 2017, United Airlines becomes the butt of jokes online and on late-night TV. Travel and public-relations experts say United has fumbled the situation from the start, but it’s impossible to know if the damage is temporary or lasting. Air travelers are drawn to the cheapest price no matter the name on the plane.
National News
Lawyer says man dragged off plane has concussion, lost teeth April 13, 2017 | 11:41 AM
Local News
Massachusetts fire department embroiled in sex scandal April 13, 2017 | 11:33 AM
FILE- In this April 30, 2013 file photo, Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam looks on as members of the state Senate Judiciary Committee vote unanimously to advance her nomination to fill a vacancy on the Court of Appeals at the Capitol in Albany, N.Y. The New York City Police Department confirmed that Abdus-Salaam's body was found on the shore of the Hudson River off Manhattan on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)
National News
A judge on New York's top court is found dead in Hudson River April 13, 2017 | 11:00 AM
BOSTON, MA - 4/12/2017: Edward Fares, who was denied a Lyft certificate by the state after driving for the company for 2 months.(David L Ryan/Globe Staff Photo) SECTION: BUSINESS TOPIC 12UberAppeal
Business
Rejected ride-hailing drivers have little recourse in Mass. April 13, 2017 | 9:18 AM
04/12/2017 BOSTON, MA Representative Katherine Clark (cq) was interviewed during a Political Happy Hour hosted by Josh Miller (cq) and held at the AT&T store on Boylston Street in Boston. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
Local News
Trump ‘truly a danger to our democracy,’ says Katherine Clark April 13, 2017 | 9:09 AM
Local News
Man seen on video trying to damage mosque captured April 13, 2017 | 8:20 AM
Local News
Massachusetts man convicted of killing National Guardsman April 13, 2017 | 7:58 AM
Local News
Ex-nursing home employee convicted of raping patient April 13, 2017 | 7:29 AM
This April 11, 2017 photo provided by the NTSB shows investigator Brian Young at an undisclosed location. Young is the chief investigator for the NTSB into the sinking of the freighter El Faro in the Bahamas on Oct. 1, 2015. The 790- foot ship sank after losing propulsion in Hurricane Joaquin. The bodies of the 33 crew members were never found.
National News
El Faro's tragic ending 'burned' in investigator's mind April 13, 2017 | 7:01 AM
This photo taken Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, shows Har Homa neighborhood in east Jerusalem. For many Israelis, Har Homa has become another neighborhood in Jerusalem, served by city bus lines, schools and public services. Its quiet streets are lined with apartment buildings, pizza shops, supermarkets and pharmacies. But for the Palestinians, this unassuming neighborhood is far more. It is an illegal settlement in east Jerusalem, and in some ways, the most damaging.
National News
10 things to know for today April 13, 2017 | 6:01 AM
Chicken & Rice guys have temporarily shut down four restaurants and their fleet of food truck amid an E. Coli outbreak.
Restaurants
Ten hospitalized in E. coli outbreak at Chicken & Rice Guys April 13, 2017 | 12:21 AM
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Politics
Trump declares US-Russia relations may be at 'all-time low' April 13, 2017 | 12:16 AM
From left, White House Senior Counselor for Economic Initiatives Dina Powell, President Donald Trump's White House Senior Adviser Steve Bannon, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, and President Donald Trump's Chief of Staff Reince Priebus attend a news conference with President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the East Room at the White House, Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Politics
Is Steve Bannon in peril? Trump comments worry his populist base April 13, 2017 | 12:10 AM
Local News
Jury in ex-NFL player's trial to deliberate for 5th day April 13, 2017 | 12:10 AM
This bald eagle at the Avian Haven bird rehabilitation center in Freedom, Maine, was rescued near the border of Maine and Canada.
Animals
Rescued bald eagle appears to be oldest ever documented in Maine wild April 12, 2017 | 8:24 PM
Local News
Court: Woman raped in state hospital can't sue for damages April 12, 2017 | 8:16 PM
FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo provided by the Waterville Humane Society, an Alaskan husky named Dakota, who killed a neighbor's pug last year, sits in Waterville, Maine. Maine’s conservation department is getting involved in the proposed pardoning of Dakota, saying the case could have implications for the state’s animal welfare laws. (Karen Vance/Waterville Humane Society via AP, File)
Local News
Dog, at vet's office to be euthanized, saved by court appeal April 12, 2017 | 8:10 PM
FILE - This undated image made from a video released April 26, 2016, by the National Transportation Safety Board shows the stern of the sunken ship El Faro. Amid howling winds, blinding squalls and massive waves, the freighter El Faro and its crew struggled for survival _ unaware that their course was taking them directly into the path of Hurricane Joaquin. All 33 crew members were killed. (National Transportation Safety Board via AP, File)
National News
'I'm a goner': El Faro's last hours as ship sails into storm April 12, 2017 | 6:50 PM
History
Museum of the American Revolution opens April 19 in Philadelphia April 12, 2017 | 6:26 PM
Politics
Sanders: Trump will be a one-term president April 12, 2017 | 6:08 PM
This photo provided by Ford Motor Co. shows the 2017 Ford Escape Titanium. For 2017, Ford keeps the price tag affordable on its lowest-priced SUV, the compact Escape, while adding new front and rear styling, more powerful turbocharged engines and new safety and connectivity features. (Courtesy of Ford Motor Co. via AP)
Cars
Ford gives popular Escape new touches, features for 2017 April 12, 2017 | 5:30 PM
Education
Joe Biden is coming to Harvard this spring April 12, 2017 | 4:52 PM