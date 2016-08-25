Elizabeth Warren says she’s ‘open to the possibility of legalizing marijuana’ in Massachusetts

Senator Elizabeth Warren told reporters Thursday night she would be open to the possibility of legalizing marijuana in Massachusetts because there is no regulation of the “widely available” drug, according to a MassLive video.

“I would be open to it because I think that the problem we’ve got right now in Massachusetts is that we have decriminalized it, which makes marijuana available,” Warren said after an event at Roxbury Community College, “but there’s no regulation over it for safety.”

She added that this puts Massachusetts in a very difficult position, but it is possible to learn from the other states that have already legalized marijuana for recreational use: Alaska, Colorado, Oregon, and Washington.

The question of whether or not to legalize marijuana for recreational use in Massachusetts will be on the November 2016 ballot.

Warren went further, stating that because of way the federal government classifies marijuana, it is impossible do to serious medical research, even though access to the drug is fairly open.

“I think that just makes no sense at all,” Warren said “… I think that what we need is an opportunity to study the drug better and we also need better regulation for it.”

