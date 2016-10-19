Trump v. Clinton: How to stream the last presidential debate

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter , your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

NEW YORK (AP) — You can still watch the final televised presidential debate Wednesday even if you don’t have a TV.

Many social networks and online outlets will join traditional news organizations in streaming the debate on their websites and apps. Some will also offer behind-the-scenes content and commentary, ranging from emoji responses to serious fact checks.

Viewership is expected to be high. In fact, the first debate in September was the most-watched presidential debate ever, with 84 million viewers.

Here’s your online guide to Wednesday’s debate, which starts at 9 p.m. EDT and will be moderated by Chris Wallace, the host of Fox News Sunday. It will take place at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas.

TWITTER

The service will again stream Bloomberg Television’s live coverage of the debate, just as it has done for the previous ones. To watch, go to http://debates.twitter.com , or visit Bloomberg’s bpolitics Twitter feed. Twitter says the streams will include special political programming and commentary from Bloomberg 30 minutes before and after the debate. You do not need a Twitter account — or be logged in — to watch.

FACEBOOK

ABC News will show live streams from the debate and offer footage from watch parties, anchors and correspondents. The network says it will “incorporate viewers’ comments, questions and conversations” into its Facebook Live coverage. To find it, go to the ABC News Facebook page.

Other organizations are hopping on the Facebook Live bandwagon as well, including Fox News, C-SPAN, The New York Times, CNBC and Telemundo.

YOUTUBE

Google’s video streaming site is hosting debate streams from several news outlets, including NBC News, C-SPAN, The Washington Post, Telemundo, Univision and Fox News. In addition, Google says “your favorite YouTube creators” such as the Young Turks and Complex News will be streaming live reports from the debates, using YouTube Live directly from their phones.

VIRTUAL REALITY

For those with virtual-reality headsets, NBC News is planning special VR streams and content for the debate. It will also help organize virtual watch parties. Some of the events require RSVPs .

BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE!

Snapchat will cover the debate as a “Live Story” within its app, as it did with the previous ones.

CBSN, CBS News’ digital streaming service, will feature Instagram “Stories” in its live streaming coverage. Instagram Stories lets users share photos and videos from their day; they disappear automatically after 24 hours.

LAST, BUT NOT LEAST

Bars across the country will be showing the debates. As with past debates, there will be drinking games and debate bingo for those interested. You can find online bingo cards from outlets like Newsweek and The Denver Post . These can easily be turned into a drinking game for those so inclined. Take a drink every time “a candidate interrupts” or “the moderator is talked over” and you’re all but guaranteed to get drunk by the time the debate ends.

Whether you’re a fan of Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump, or you’re still deciding, check Meetup, Facebook or Google to find debate-viewing events near you.

