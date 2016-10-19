Trump v. Clinton: How to stream the last presidential debate

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton will face off in the first Presidential Debate on Monday.
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. –Mark Wilson/Getty Images; Carolyn Kaster/AP
By
BARBARA ORTUTAY
AP,
October 19, 2016

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter, your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

NEW YORK (AP) — You can still watch the final televised presidential debate Wednesday even if you don’t have a TV.

Many social networks and online outlets will join traditional news organizations in streaming the debate on their websites and apps. Some will also offer behind-the-scenes content and commentary, ranging from emoji responses to serious fact checks.

Viewership is expected to be high. In fact, the first debate in September was the most-watched presidential debate ever, with 84 million viewers.

Here’s your online guide to Wednesday’s debate, which starts at 9 p.m. EDT and will be moderated by Chris Wallace, the host of Fox News Sunday. It will take place at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

___

TWITTER

The service will again stream Bloomberg Television’s live coverage of the debate, just as it has done for the previous ones. To watch, go to http://debates.twitter.com , or visit Bloomberg’s bpolitics Twitter feed. Twitter says the streams will include special political programming and commentary from Bloomberg 30 minutes before and after the debate. You do not need a Twitter account — or be logged in — to watch.

___

FACEBOOK

ABC News will show live streams from the debate and offer footage from watch parties, anchors and correspondents. The network says it will “incorporate viewers’ comments, questions and conversations” into its Facebook Live coverage. To find it, go to the ABC News Facebook page.

Other organizations are hopping on the Facebook Live bandwagon as well, including Fox News, C-SPAN, The New York Times, CNBC and Telemundo.

___

YOUTUBE

Google’s video streaming site is hosting debate streams from several news outlets, including NBC News, C-SPAN, The Washington Post, Telemundo, Univision and Fox News. In addition, Google says “your favorite YouTube creators” such as the Young Turks and Complex News will be streaming live reports from the debates, using YouTube Live directly from their phones.

___

VIRTUAL REALITY

For those with virtual-reality headsets, NBC News is planning special VR streams and content for the debate. It will also help organize virtual watch parties. Some of the events require RSVPs .

Advertisement

___

BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE!

Snapchat will cover the debate as a “Live Story” within its app, as it did with the previous ones.

CBSN, CBS News’ digital streaming service, will feature Instagram “Stories” in its live streaming coverage. Instagram Stories lets users share photos and videos from their day; they disappear automatically after 24 hours.

___

LAST, BUT NOT LEAST

Bars across the country will be showing the debates. As with past debates, there will be drinking games and debate bingo for those interested. You can find online bingo cards from outlets like Newsweek and The Denver Post . These can easily be turned into a drinking game for those so inclined. Take a drink every time “a candidate interrupts” or “the moderator is talked over” and you’re all but guaranteed to get drunk by the time the debate ends.

Whether you’re a fan of Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump, or you’re still deciding, check Meetup, Facebook or Google to find debate-viewing events near you.

___

Find Barbara Ortutay on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BarbaraOrtutay

TOPICS: Politics 2016 Election
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
In this Thursday, May 18, 2017 photo, people relax at the clothing-optional beach known as the Southwest Cove of Lake Willoughby in Westmore, Vt. Located on state land, state officials said the area, which also includes hiking trails, gets so much use in the summer that upgrades need to be made the protect the area from over use. Beach users are opposed to the plan because they think it could threaten their ability to use the area. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring)
Local News
Vermont nude beach fans against parking lot, boardwalk May 29, 2017 | 8:38 AM
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy in his office in Hartford, Conn.
Local News
Hartford looking to state to help prevent bankruptcy May 29, 2017 | 8:15 AM
FILE - In this June 13, 2012, file photo then-FBI Director Robert Mueller listens as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. Mueller took office as FBI director in 2001 expecting to dig into drug cases, white-collar misdeeds and violent crime. A week later was Sept. 11. Overnight, his mission changed and Mueller spent the next 12 years wrestling the agency into a battle-hardened terrorism-fighting force. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Local News
Mueller to give commencement address at Tabor Academy May 29, 2017 | 12:47 AM
Boston, MA - 5/27/2017 - The crowd watches a performance by The 1975 at the Boston Calling Music Festival at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Boston. (Ben Stas for The Boston Globe)
Local News
What Bostonians need to know this week May 28, 2017 | 8:41 PM
Jared Kushner and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly with US President Donald Trump at the beginning of a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.
World News
Reported talks by Kushner with Russia would be ‘Good Thing,’ Trump official says May 28, 2017 | 7:58 PM
World News
South Korea military: North Korea fires unidentified projectile May 28, 2017 | 6:25 PM
Elizabeth Warren delivers Dunkin' Donuts to the office of Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley in April.
Politics
Elizabeth Warren reveals her favorite Dunkin' Donuts order May 28, 2017 | 5:03 PM
A view of Franconia Ridge, New Hampshire.
Local News
Injured New England hikers keep conservation officers busy May 28, 2017 | 4:02 PM
20fallen - officer Stephen Lyons. (Cambridge Police Department)
Local News
Cambridge officer killed on duty gets long overdue honor May 28, 2017 | 2:24 PM
Boston, MA- March 25, 2017: Choir member Margaret Vivian arrives for Mass at Saint Augustine Chapel in South Boston, MA on March 25, 2017. The chapel, which has 23 priests buried beneath its marble floor, is the oldest Catholic Church building in Massachusetts and served as burying ground to New England’s first priests, when the Boston archdiocese stretched all the way to Maine. The redbrick chapel sits in a one-block-sized graveyard on Dorchester Street. The chapel, which helped draw the Irish to South Boston, will be 200 years old next year. (Globe staff photo / Craig F. Walker) section: metro reporter:
History
For nearly two centuries, this chapel has endured in Boston May 28, 2017 | 2:04 PM
Local News
Maine woman missing after trio falls into river during canoe trip May 28, 2017 | 12:19 PM
Local News
Authorities: Cape Cod pedestrian hit, killed by police cruiser May 28, 2017 | 12:10 PM
National News
To many Americans, Memorial Day has lost its meaning May 28, 2017 | 11:37 AM
Local News
Drivers in limbo after Connecticut track owner's sex traffic arrest May 28, 2017 | 11:25 AM
National News
Feds: Man jumps from plane after trying to bite attendant May 28, 2017 | 11:02 AM
Politics
Trump eyes White House overhaul, outside lawyers and PR team May 28, 2017 | 10:57 AM
Local News
Man sought after chase through Vermont towns May 28, 2017 | 8:49 AM
Local News
Inside Hyannis Port: An interior designer recalls summer days with the Kennedys May 28, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Sports News
Jim Bunning, tough pitcher, hard-nosed senator, dies at 85 May 28, 2017 | 2:15 AM
Boston, MA - 5/25/2017 - At this day's event, an additional 280 flags are planted, as the names are read of those who died since September 11, 2001. A ceremony, Remembering & Honoring Our Massachusetts Heroes (cq) is held on the Boston Common (cq) on Thursday. The day before, 37,251 American flags were planted to honor fallen service men and women from the Revolutionary War to the present. Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: 26memorial Reporter: XXX
Local News
More than 37,000 flags planted on the Boston Common to honor fallen soldiers May 27, 2017 | 5:51 PM
Crime
Man charged in fatal stabbing of his girlfriend arraigned on fugitive charge May 27, 2017 | 5:40 PM
Students walk on the campus of Amherst College in January.
Education
10 New England colleges that are doing the most for the American dream May 27, 2017 | 2:28 PM
History
A new book chronicles JFK's presidency, day-by-day May 27, 2017 | 2:19 PM
Vice President Joe Biden hugs Newtown, Conn. First Selectwoman Pat Llodra after speaking at a gun violence conference in Danbury, Conn., Thursday, Feb. 21, 2013. The conference, held near Newtown, Conn. where 26 lives were lost in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, was organized by members of the state's congressional delegation is to push President Barack Obama's gun control proposals. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Local News
Town leader to step down 5 years after Sandy Hook shooting May 27, 2017 | 1:06 PM
Local News
Judge denies accused man's request to juggle during trial May 27, 2017 | 12:52 PM
Local News
Police: Person shot, killed in downtown Boston May 27, 2017 | 11:20 AM
Local News
Man charged with kidnapping girl, 6, who went missing May 27, 2017 | 10:28 AM
Nathan “Nick” Nickerson, the owner of Arnold’s, a restaurant, clam shack, and mini golf place in Eastham, switchef out trash bags during Friday’s busy lunch hour before Memorial Day Weekend.
Business
Visa shortage leaves Cape tourism businesses scrambling May 27, 2017 | 9:59 AM
Boston, MA - 2/21/2017 - Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker speaks during a news conference to announce the state's criminal justice system's review findings at the Massachusetts State House in Boston, MA, February 21, 2017. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Local News
Massachusetts governor seeks coalition against Medicaid cuts May 27, 2017 | 9:46 AM
Local News
Police: Drunk wrong-way driver stopped on Interstate 89 May 27, 2017 | 8:35 AM