Bernie Sanders outlines post-election plans in Globe opinion piece

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders already knows what he’ll be doing the day after the election.

In an opinion piece published Friday in The Boston Globe, Sanders wrote that he intends to work with grassroots activists to “do everything possible to make certain that the new president and Congress implement the Democratic platform.”

He wrote:

That agenda includes overturning the disastrous Supreme Court decision on Citizens United, raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, expanding Social Security, breaking up “too-big-to-fail banks,” making public colleges and universities tuition-free for the middle class, and rebuilding our crumbling infrastructure. It also includes pay equity for women, a new approach toward trade, aggressive action to combat climate change, raising taxes on the wealthy and large corporations, lowering prescription drug prices, a significant movement toward universal health care, and major reforms in our criminal justice and immigration systems.

Sanders, who waged a bitter primary fight against Clinton, said the new administration will need to have both “vision and courage” at a time when Americans are “contemptuous” of the major political parties and “sick and tired” of the status quo.

“This is a historic and pivotal moment in American history,” Sanders wrote.

“Now is the time for our next president to rally the American people against Wall Street and corporate greed and stand up vigorously for the declining middle class.”

