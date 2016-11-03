Trump has a lot to surmount for a ‘Brexit’-like upset

Republican presidential candidate DonaldTrump speaks during a campaign rally at Bayfront Park Amphitheater, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Donald Trump was in Miami on Wednesday, six days before the election. –Lynne Sladky / AP
By
The Boston Globe
November 3, 2016

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump, billing himself as “Mr. Brexit,” is predicting an electoral upset come Election Day that he boasts will amount to “Brexit times 10.”

The Republican presidential nominee is banking on a populist surge similar to the one that approved Britain’s departure from the European Union in June, causing worldwide upheaval.

But even though polls have tightened in the final week of the campaign, Trump — to realize his Brexit dreams — still needs to win states that have voted Democrat in recent elections to overcome Hillary Clinton’s advantage in the Electoral College math.

