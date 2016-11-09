Politics Canadian immigration site crashes as election results come in

The Government of Canada’s immigration website crashed Tuesday night as U.S. election results began to come in.

Here’s what it looks like when down:

The site crashed as Republican candidate Donald Trump began to take the lead over Hillary Clinton in electoral votes.

The country’s official account also tweeted about immigration Tuesday night, though they did not specifically reference the election.

https://twitter.com/Canada/status/796170592466718721?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw