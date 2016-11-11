Trump praises protesters after calling them ‘very unfair’ hours earlier

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter , your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

Faced with several large protests nationwide following his election victory Tuesday, President-elect Donald Trump initially reacted the same way he did during much of his campaign, tweeting that the protestors were “incited by the media” and calling them “very unfair!”.

Just had a very open and successful presidential election. Now professional protesters, incited by the media, are protesting. Very unfair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2016

Friday morning, however, Trump struck a more conciliatory tone, saying that he loved the protesters’ “passion for our great country.”

Love the fact that the small groups of protesters last night have passion for our great country. We will all come together and be proud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2016

Trump advocated for protest after the reelection of Barack Obama in 2012, calling for people to “march on Washington and stop this travesty.”

We can't let this happen. We should march on Washington and stop this travesty. Our nation is totally divided! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2012

In several other now-deleted tweets from 2012, he went even further, saying of Obama, “He lost the popular vote by a lot and won the election. We should have a revolution in this country!” He also criticized the electoral college, saying, “The phoney electoral college made a laughing stock out of our nation. The loser one!”

Unlike Trump, who according to the most recent numbers lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton by almost 400,000 votes, Obama actually did win the popular vote in 2012, beating Mitt Romney by almost five million votes. In his stunning victory this week, Trump won the electoral college, 290-232.