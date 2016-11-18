Jon Stewart chides liberals for painting all Trump supporters as racist

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter , your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

Jon Stewart is no longer commenting nightly on the state of our political system, but the former Daily Show host recently weighed in on Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election.

Appearing on CBS This Morning Thursday, Stewart lashed out at liberals for painting all Trump supporters with a broad brush.

“There is now this idea that anyone who voted for him has to be defined by the worst of his rhetoric,” says Stewart. “Like there are guys in my neighborhood who I love, who I respect, who have incredible qualities, who are not afraid of Mexicans, and not afraid of Muslims, and not afraid of blacks, they’re afraid of their insurance premiums.”

Stewart goes on to say, “In the liberal community you hate this idea of creating people as a monolith. Don’t look at Muslims as a monolith. They are individuals and it would be ignorance. But everybody who voted for Trump is a monolith, is a racist. That hypocrisy is also real in our country.”

Trump won the election with 290 electoral votes. Stewart retired as the host of the Daily Show in August, 2015.