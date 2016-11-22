You can now watch Bernie Sanders’s full Boston speech on identity politics and the progressive movement

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter , your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

Bernie Sanders spoke at an event Sunday in Boston and perhaps made more headlines than expected.

And now, exclusive video of the full speech at Berklee College is available courtesy of WGBH News’s Forum Network.

The Vermont senator, whose Democratic presidential campaign caught fire among the grassroots earlier this year, was at Berklee College to speak about his vision for the future of the progressive movement, particularly during Donald Trump’s presidency.

Sanders also urged the Democratic Party to “go beyond identity politics,” as Boston magazine reported at time, after an audience member asked for tips on becoming the second Latina senator.

“It is not good enough for somebody to say, ‘Hey, I’m a Latina, vote for me,’ That is not good enough. I have to know whether that Latina is going to stand up with the working class of this country, and is going to take on big money interests.” […] “This is where there is going to be division within the Democratic Party. It is not good enough for someone to say, ‘I’m a woman! Vote for me!’ No, that’s not good enough. What we need is a woman who has the guts to stand up to Wall Street, to the insurance companies, to the drug companies, to the fossil fuel industry.”

Watch that exchange about 39 minutes and 20 seconds into the video.

Here are @BernieSanders’ full remarks on identity politics from last night’s talk at Berklee. pic.twitter.com/k5q7ObuBRn — Kyle Scott Clauss (@KyleClauss) November 21, 2016