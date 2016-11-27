Kellyanne Conway steps up searing attack on Mitt Romney

epa05641574 Senior adviser to US President-elect Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, speaks to journalists in the lobby of the Trump Tower, in New York, New York, USA, 21 November 2016. EPA/Aude Guerrucci / POOL
Kellyanne Conway speaks to journalists November 21 in the lobby of the Trump Tower in New York. –Aude Guerrucci / EPA / Pool
By
Michael D. Shear, New York Times News Service
November 27, 2016

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter, your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

WASHINGTON — Kellyanne Conway, a top adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, on Sunday assailed Mitt Romney, a leading contender for secretary of state in the Trump Cabinet, accusing him of having gone “out of his way to hurt” the president-elect during the Republican primaries.

Conway’s criticism of Romney, on ABC’s “This Week” program, came as Trump is weighing whether to choose Romney, Rudy Giuliani or perhaps another candidate for the State Department post.

Asked about her comments on Twitter last week that she had received a “deluge” of concern about Romney, Conway said she had discussed the issue privately with Trump and would respect his decision. But she made clear that she personally opposed choosing Romney as secretary of state.

Advertisement

“There was the Never Trump movement, and then there was Gov. Mitt Romney,” she said on ABC, adding later: “I only wish Governor Romney had been as critical of Hillary Clinton” during the general election. During the primaries, Romney called Trump a “fraud” and a “phony.”

Conway said it was important for Trump to seek to unify the Republican Party by making gestures to those who opposed his candidacy. But, she added, “I don’t think the cost of party unity has to be the secretary of state position.”

Moments after appearing on the show, Conway, who is under consideration to be Trump’s press secretary, wrote in a message on Twitter that she had told Trump her opinion privately, “and I’ll respect his decision.”

“Point is the volume & intensity of grassroots resistance to Romney is breathtaking,” she wrote.

And on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Conway said people felt “betrayed” by the idea that Romney could get a top job in the Cabinet. “I’m not campaigning against anyone,” she said. “I’m just a concerned citizen.”

“We don’t even know if he voted for Donald Trump,” she added.

Her comments came as advisers to Trump inside the transition effort and outside it are feuding over which direction to go in making one of the most critical appointments to the president-elect’s national security team. Those private differences spilled into public view last week.

Advertisement

A dinner guest who attended Trump’s Thanksgiving festivities at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida said that the president-elect had spent some of the dinner soliciting advice about his choice for secretary of state. A close aide to Romney said on Sunday that Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, had given little indication of his thinking on the matter.

Trump and his aides also continued on Sunday to harshly criticize a recount effort being undertaken by Jill Stein, who was the Green Party candidate for president. In a series of Twitter posts starting early Sunday, Trump condemned Clinton, whose top lawyer for her presidential bid said over the weekend that the campaign would participate in a recount in Wisconsin and potentially in Michigan and Pennsylvania.

In an initial message at 7:19, Trump wrote that “Hillary Clinton conceded the election when she called me just prior to the victory speech and after the results were in. Nothing will change.”

He then went on to quote a comment by Clinton during one of their debates, in which she said she was horrified by Trump’s refusal to say that he would accept the outcome of the election. And he noted that in her concession speech, she urged people to respect the vote results.

“’We have to accept the results and look to the future, Donald Trump is going to be our President,’” Trump wrote on Twitter, quoting Clinton. “’We owe him an open mind and the chance to lead.’ So much time and money will be spent — same result! Sad.”

Advertisement

Marc Elias, who served as Clinton’s campaign lawyer, wrote in a post on the self-publishing platform Medium on Saturday that campaign officials had found no “actionable evidence” of hacking or attempts to tamper with the vote. But he said the campaign would “participate” in the recount effort begun by Stein.

“We do so fully aware that the number of votes separating Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton in the closest of these states — Michigan — well exceeds the largest margin ever overcome in a recount,” Elias wrote, adding that it was important to have the campaign represented during any legal proceedings related to the election.

Advisers to Trump also responded on Sunday to the death of Fidel Castro, insisting that Trump would take a hard look at President Barack Obama’s diplomatic opening to Cuba.

“He is open to any number of possibilities,” Conway said on ABC, noting that the president-elect was “open to researching and in fact resetting relations with Cuba.” But she added that Trump would also look at the possibility of reimposing trade and travel restrictions if that would help get political prisoners in Cuba released.

Reince Priebus, who will be Trump’s White House chief of staff, said on “Fox News Sunday” that the president-elect would demand concessions from Cuba in exchange for continued improvements in relations.

“Repression, open markets, freedom of religion, political prisoners — these things need to change in order to have open and free relationships,” Priebus said. “There’s going to have to be some movement from Cuba in order to have a relationship with the United States.”

TOPICS: Politics
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Education
Joe Biden is coming to Harvard this spring April 12, 2017 | 4:52 PM
President Donald Trump talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, with their wives, first lady Melania Trump and Chinese first lady Peng Liyuan as they pose for photographers before dinner at Mar-a-Lago, Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Politics
AP fact check: Do Trump's Mar-a-Lago trips cost $3 million? April 12, 2017 | 4:44 PM
National News
Melania Trump wins damages from Daily Mail publisher April 12, 2017 | 4:26 PM
National News
Comedian Charlie Murphy, brother of Eddie, dies at 57 April 12, 2017 | 2:26 PM
FILE - In this Thursday, June 2, 2016, file photo, United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz waits to be interviewed, in New York, during a presentation of the carrier's new Polaris service, a new business class product that will become available on trans-Atlantic flights. Munoz said in a note to employees Tuesday, April 11, 2017, that he continues to be disturbed by the incident Sunday night in Chicago, where a passenger was forcibly removed from a United Express flight. Munoz said he was committed to “fix what’s broken so this never happens again.” (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Business
United: Airline won't use police to remove passengers April 12, 2017 | 2:00 PM
Boston, MA--2/10/2015--With the MBTA's train service suspended because of snow conditions, there's little activity in South Station, on Tuesday, February 10, 2015. One security employee said mostly homeless and others wanting to stay warm were inside. Also, Amtrak trains and T buses were running. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: 11SouthStation Reporter: XXX
Business
South Station is for sale (just not the train tracks) April 12, 2017 | 12:18 PM
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses a gathering Monday during a campaign stop at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.
Politics
Poll shows Trump remains popular among his Massachusetts supporters April 12, 2017 | 10:59 AM
FILE - In this April 4, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a town hall with business leaders in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington. The Trump administration will move forward with the sale of high-tech aircraft to Nigeria for its campaign against Boko Haram Islamic extremists despite concerns over abuses committed by the African nation’s security forces, according to U.S. officials.
Politics
Trump seems to rule out deeper US intervention in Syria April 12, 2017 | 10:32 AM
In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, sailors conduct flight operations on the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) flight deck in April 8, 2017. The Trump administration deployed an aircraft carrier to the region this week in a show of force that also could expose American weakness. If the North proceeds with a ballistic missile or nuclear test and the U.S. does nothing in response, America’s deterrence will appear diminished. The USS Carl Vinson is steaming to waters off the Korean Peninsula as anticipation mounts that Kim Jong Un will stage another weapons test around the anniversary of the nation’s founder on Saturday.(
Politics
US show of force to North Korea also could show US weakness April 12, 2017 | 10:23 AM
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a statement at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Politics
Germany on Spicer: Nazi parallels lead to 'nothing good' April 12, 2017 | 9:28 AM
National News
Prosecutor: 'Manchester by the Sea' inspired duo to kill son April 12, 2017 | 9:23 AM
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. reacts to being rebuked by the Senate leadership and accused of impugning a fellow senator, Attorney General-designate, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington Warren was barred from saying anything more on the Senate floor about Sessions after she quoted from an old letter from Martin Luther King Jr.'s widow about Sessions.
Politics
Sen. Warren rakes in $5.2M in first 3 months of this year April 12, 2017 | 9:19 AM
04/11/2017 BOSTON, MA Chancellor J. Keith Motley (cq) addressed the Trustees during the UMass Board of Trustees' Committee of the Whole meeting held at the UMass Club in Boston. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
Local News
UMass Boston leader offers emotional defense of his tenure April 12, 2017 | 8:55 AM
Local News
Student, 15, accused of posting threats with firearms photos April 12, 2017 | 8:25 AM
Local News
State: Child dies at unlicensed Sturbridge day care center April 12, 2017 | 8:16 AM
FILE - In this March 22, 2017, file photo, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks at the Meeting of the Ministers of the Global Coalition on the Defeat of ISIS in Washington. Lambasted for his low-key diplomacy, Tillerson is emerging from the shadows with his leading public role in shaping and explaining the Trump administration's missile strikes in Syria. He now takes on an even higher-profile mission, heading to Moscow under the twin clouds of Russia’s alleged U.S. election meddling and its possible support for a Syrian chemical weapons attack
National News
10 things to know for today April 12, 2017 | 8:00 AM
epa05903569 White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer apologizes during a TV interview for his Hitler comparison while discussing Syria's use of chemical weapon at his daily briefing, at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 11 April 2017. EPA/Olivier Douliery / POOL
Politics
A brief history of Sean Spicer's most controversial moments April 12, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Vermont's Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Robert Ide testifies before the state's Senate Government Operations Committee on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, Montpelier, Vt. Newly released emails show DMV investigators were sending personal information on people who they believe fraudulently applied for driver identification cards, often used by people in the country illegally, to Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.
Local News
Documents: Immigrants' ID card info was fed to Customs April 12, 2017 | 12:39 AM
National News
'Charging Bull' sculptor accuses NYC of violating his rights April 11, 2017 | 8:29 PM
Local News
Appeals court reverses ruling blocking tribe's Martha's Vineyard casino bid April 11, 2017 | 6:30 PM
SANDWICH, MA - 4/11/2017: OFF TO THE BEACH a man carries his beach chair walking along the boardwalk in a summer like day on Cape Cod in Sandwich. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff Photo) SECTION: METRO TOPIC stand alone photo
Local News
Temperature records fall as warmth descends on the region April 11, 2017 | 5:50 PM
FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo provided by the Waterville Humane Society, an Alaskan husky named Dakota, who killed a neighbor's pug last year, sits in Waterville, Maine. Maine’s conservation department is getting involved in the proposed pardoning of Dakota, saying the case could have implications for the state’s animal welfare laws. (Karen Vance/Waterville Humane Society via AP, File)
Local News
Pooch, pardoned by Maine governor, is again ordered euthanized April 11, 2017 | 5:10 PM
FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 21, 2013, file photo, travelers check in at the United Airlines ticket counter at Terminal 1 in O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. After a man is dragged off a United Express flight on Sunday, April 9, 2017, United Airlines becomes the butt of jokes online and on late-night TV. Travel and public-relations experts say United has fumbled the situation from the start, but it’s impossible to know if the damage is temporary or lasting. Air travelers are drawn to the cheapest price no matter the name on the plane. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
Business
United faces public-relations fiasco over dragged passenger April 11, 2017 | 4:26 PM
FILE - In this Thursday, June 2, 2016, file photo, United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz waits to be interviewed, in New York, during a presentation of the carrier's new Polaris service, a new business class product that will become available on trans-Atlantic flights. Munoz said in a note to employees Tuesday, April 11, 2017, that he continues to be disturbed by the incident Sunday night in Chicago, where a passenger was forcibly removed from a United Express flight. Munoz said he was committed to “fix what’s broken so this never happens again.” (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Business
Read United CEO's 3 statements on passenger dragged off flight April 11, 2017 | 4:16 PM
White House press secretary Sean Spicer talks to the media during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Spicer discussed Syria, Trump's 2016 tax returns, the Easter Egg Roll and other topics. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Politics
Sean Spicer apologizes for 'insensitive' reference to Holocaust April 11, 2017 | 2:54 PM
A window of Dortmund's team bus is damaged after an explosion before the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco in Dortmund, western Germany, Tuesday, April 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
World News
Germany: Pregame blasts rock Borussia Dortmund team bus; player injured April 11, 2017 | 2:38 PM
CHATHAM -- 08/01/12 -- A skydiver comes in for a landing at Chatham airport Wednesday afternoon. Cape Cod Times/Merrily Cassidy
Local News
Cape Cod town sued by both sides in skydiving dispute April 11, 2017 | 1:46 PM
Local News
New York vodka company asks Vermont whiskey distiller to stop label language April 11, 2017 | 11:56 AM
o. 14: Dartmouth College | Location: Hanover, New Hampshire | Cost: $65,133 | Student Population: 6,342
Local News
Court: Banned Dartmouth fraternity can't live in house April 11, 2017 | 11:38 AM
FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo provided by the Waterville Humane Society, an Alaskan husky named Dakota, who killed a neighbor's pug last year, sits in Waterville, Maine. Maine’s conservation department is getting involved in the proposed pardoning of Dakota, saying the case could have implications for the state’s animal welfare laws. (Karen Vance/Waterville Humane Society via AP, File)
Local News
Dog day afternoon in court as pardoned pooch seeks reprieve April 11, 2017 | 11:35 AM