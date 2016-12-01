Here are all the harsh things Mitt Romney said about Donald Trump

Despite waging war against Trump for nearly 18 months, the former Massachusetts governor is a candidate for secretary of state.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 29: (L to R) President-elect Donald Trump and Mitt Romney dine at Jean Georges restaurant, November 29, 2016 in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) ***BESTPIX***
President-elect Donald Trump and Mitt Romney dined at Jean Georges restaurant Tuesday night in New York City. –Drew Angerer / Getty Images
By
December 1, 2016

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter, your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

From searing social media takedowns to sautéed frog legs, Donald Trump and Mitt Romney’s relationship has undergone a dizzying transformation over the last 18 months. Or perhaps more appropriately, in the weeks since Trump became the president-elect.

Once a fervent anti-Trump Republican, Romney lavished the president-elect with praise following their Tuesday night dinner meeting, as the former Massachusetts governor pitches himself for secretary of state.

“[Trump] won the general election, and he continues with a message of inclusion and bringing people together,”  he said.

Whether the heel turn from Never Trump and Team Trump helps Romney get the appointment remains to be seen. For his sake, hopefully the president-elect doesn’t read this—a list of everything Romney said abut Trump—before making the decision:

Advertisement

June 15, 2015: Trump officially announces he’s running for president.

July 18, 2015: After Trump disparaged the military record of Arizona Sen. John McCain…

December 8, 2015: Following Trump’s proposal to ban Muslim immigrants from the United States…

December 18, 2015: Though he did not mention the then-candidate by name, this Romney tweet was largely seen as a “subtweet” directed at Trump, who had hours earlier praised Russian President Vladimir Putin.

February 24: In the early days of Trump’s continued and unprecedented refusal to release his tax returns, Romney went on Fox News in an attempt to bait the real estate mogul into disclosing the documents.

February 25: After Trump fired back hard at the former GOP nominee, Romney responded in a series of tweets, continuing to prod “the Donald” over his tax returns.

February 28: A few days later, after Trump incorrectly stated the date Romney released his own tax returns in 2012, the former nominee responded that “facts are stubborn.”

February 29: After Trump struggled to respond to a question about the support he received from former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke, Romney tweeted his disgust.

March 3: A few days later, despite Trump’s emergence as the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination, Romney devoted a 15-minute speech to roundly denounce the candidate as a “phony,” “fraud,” and “con man.”

Advertisement

Romney called Trump’s foreign policy “dangerous” and “very, very not smart.” He also trashed the real estate mogul’s dishonesty, temperament, and business record.

“He’s playing the members of the American public for suckers,” Romney said. “He gets a free ride to the White House and all we get is a lousy hat.”

The New York Times has the full transcript of the speech.

In a series of tweets during the speech, Romney said Trump’s “promises are as worthless as a degree from Trump University” and that he wouldn’t have accepted the businessman’s endorsement in 2012 given the current circumstances.

March 6: Romney followed up his anti-Trump speech with an appearance on Meet the Press the following Sunday.

“Is someone with his record and someone who believes the things he believes, which in my view would lead to a recession and to a trade war, and would lead to a world being less safe, do we want that person to be president of the United States?” he asked (rhetorically) NBC reporter Chuck Todd.

March 8: A few days later, Romney promoted a conservative group’s ad (which has since been made private on YouTube) mocking Trump’s claim of having “the best words.”

March 13: In an interview with The Boston Globe, Romney explained that he was at first hesitant to criticize Trump, due to the inevitable public blowback he would receive.

“But the hesitancy was overcome by the outrage, over KKK and Muslims and other things,” he said.

Advertisement

March 22: At a Republican fundraiser later that month, Romney turned to comedy when it came to Trump, delivering a number of jokes at the candidates’ expense.

May 11: Romney continued to call out Trump for his refusal to release his tax returns.

“There is only one logical explanation for Mr. Trump’s refusal to release his returns: there is a bombshell in them,” Romney posted on Facebook.

June 11: In a two-part interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, Romney said he was worried Trump was promoting “trickle-down racism.”

“We know what he believes,” said Romney, noting that Trump had not apologized for his widely-condemned attacks on the judge hearing a case involving Trump University.

October 7: Following the release of a tape revealing Trump bragging about physical unwanted sexual advances, Romney called the behavior “vile.”

October 8: “I was offended and dismayed by what was said and done by Mr. Trump,” Romney said at a rally in Nevada for Joe Heck, a Republican candidate for Senate.

October 26: Two weeks before the election, Romney urged voters to elect down-ballot conservative candidates, notably leaving off one top-of-the-ticket name.

November 8: Trump wins the election.

November 9: Romney gaves his best wishes to the president-elect on Twitter, and followed up with a congratulatory phone call.

November 29: Following two meetings with the president-elect and his aides, Romney told reporters Tuesday night that he has “increasing hope” about Trump.

In possibly-related news, Romney is reportedly among the final candidates to be Trump’s secretary of state.

“I happen to think that America’s best days are ahead of us,” Romney said Tuesday.

Romney’s full comments, as transcribed by the Washington Post.

I had a wonderful evening with President-elect Trump. We had another discussion about affairs throughout the world, and these discussions I’ve had with him have been enlightening and interesting and engaging. I’ve enjoyed them very, very much.

I was also very impressed by the remarks he made on his victory night. By the way, it’s not easy winning. I know that myself. He did something I tried to do and was unsuccessful in. He won the general election and he continues with a message of inclusion and bringing people together and his vision is something which obviously connected with the American people in a very powerful way.

The last few weeks he’s been carrying on a transition effort, and I can tell you I’ve been impressed by what I’ve seen in the transition effort. The people he’s selected as members of his Cabinet are solid, effective, capable people. Some of them I know very well. Nikki Haley and I go way back. She’s an outspoken, strong, powerful leader. Tom Price is someone who actually came to my office before he had run for Senate and we spent time talking about healthcare. What an expert and solid thinker in that arena and others. Jeff Sessions is someone who I knew through my campaigns, helped me very early on, he has a distinguished record in the Senate. And, of course many others, Betsy DeVos and a long list of people, very impressive individuals.

I happen to think that America’s best days are ahead of us. I think you’re going to see America continue to lead the world in this century. And what I’ve seen through these discussions I’ve had with President-elect Trump, as well as what we’ve seen in his speech the night of his victory, as well as the people he’s selected as part of his transition, all of those things combined give me increasing hope that President-elect Trump is the very man who can lead us to that better future. Thank you.

TOPICS: Politics Donald Trump Mitt Romney
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Close
Download our app
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
After closing arguments in the murder trial of Michael McCarthy, defense attorney Jonathan Shapiro argued with Judge Janet Sanders.
Local News
‘You’re screwing up my whole case!’ defense attorney tells judge in Bella Bond trial June 20, 2017 | 9:10 PM
Politics
RI state senator apologizes for this angry exchange June 20, 2017 | 7:10 PM
Local News
Former Lawrence massage parlor owner convicted of human trafficking June 20, 2017 | 6:56 PM
FILE - In this May 21, 2017, file photo provided by The Public Theater, Tina Benko, left, portrays Melania Trump in the role of Caesar's wife, Calpurnia, and Gregg Henry, center left, portrays President Donald Trump in the role of Julius Caesar during a dress rehearsal of The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Julius Caesar in New York. Teagle F. Bougere, center right, plays as Casca, and Elizabeth Marvel, right, as Marc Anthony. Delta Air Lines is pulling its sponsorship of New York's Public Theater for portraying Julius Caesar as the Donald Trump look-alike in a business suit who gets knifed to death on stage, according to its statement Sunday, June 11, 2017.
Local News
Angry at Trump-like Caesar, emailers insult wrong theater June 20, 2017 | 6:46 PM
FILE - In this May 15, 2017 file photo, ticks are displayed that were collected by South Street Veterinary Services in Pittsfield, Mass. Tick numbers are on the rise across New England this spring, raising the prospect of an increase in Lyme and other diseases. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP, File)
Local News
Numbers of ticks are high across New England June 20, 2017 | 6:42 PM
Local News
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving tractor-trailer June 20, 2017 | 6:38 PM
MEDFORD, MA - 4/25/2017 - Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker speaks about the filing of an act relative to the harmful distribution of sexually explicit visual material at the Boston Latin Academy in MEDFORD, MA, April 25, 2017. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff) mag_cat_trapper
Politics
Charlie Baker offers plan to overhaul state's Medicaid program June 20, 2017 | 6:32 PM
Local News
Maine woman accused of faking cancer pleads not guilty to theft June 20, 2017 | 6:28 PM
Local News
RI private school investigating 1970s sex assault allegations June 20, 2017 | 6:14 PM
Local News
Cemetery with ties to Salem witch trials getting a makeover June 20, 2017 | 6:10 PM
Local News
RI town to pay settlement over 3rd-grader interrogation June 20, 2017 | 6:08 PM
Local News
Man beats woman outside Planet Fitness, punches her 39 times June 20, 2017 | 5:58 PM
Local News
A brief history of the attacks on Keytar Bear June 20, 2017 | 3:18 PM
tall ships at night
Local News
The tall ships are illuminating Boston at night June 20, 2017 | 1:59 PM
Photos from the Facebook page of Rachelle Bond of daughter, Bella.
Local News
Watch: Closing arguments in Baby Doe murder trial June 20, 2017 | 8:54 AM
Mike Miller, an air conditioning repairman, watches as a crane lifts a broken unit from a rooftop in Phoenix Monday, June 19, 2017. Repairmen are constantly on call in the summer, as temperatures in the Phoenix metro area rise to nearly 120 degrees.
National News
10 things to know for today June 20, 2017 | 5:50 AM
Local News
Car salesman charged with groping woman during test drive June 20, 2017 | 5:06 AM
Cambridge, MA -- 12/15/2016 - The Curious George Store is seen in Harvard Square. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 15square Reporter:
Local News
The story of Curious George, the resident scamp of Harvard Square June 20, 2017 | 5:00 AM
FILE - In this June 15, 2017, file photo, White House press secretary Sean Spicer waits for the start of an event in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Spicer is seeking to take on a more strategic role within the White House that would give him a limited presence in the daily press briefings that have made him a prominent face of the Trump administration. A senior administration official and three people familiar with the potential changes said Spicer has discussed taking a more senior communications role at the White House.
Politics
Spicer seeks more strategic role at White House June 20, 2017 | 3:42 AM
06/19/2017 SAUGUS, MA Police block off the entrances at Square One Mall in Saugus after a man was reported to be armed inside the Dick's Sporting Goods store. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
Local News
16-year-old arrested in theft of gun from Square One Mall June 19, 2017 | 10:38 PM
Local News
Groom arrested at RI wedding reception, charged with assault June 19, 2017 | 10:32 PM
Local News
Police: 2 charged after newborn's remains found in trash bag June 19, 2017 | 10:30 PM
Local News
Teens could face hate crime charges in attack on Keytar Bear June 19, 2017 | 10:26 PM
FILE - In this March 7, 2017 file photo, rowers paddle down the Charles River near the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. A debate over the appropriateness of the school's decision to rescind offers of admission to 10 students has expanded far beyond the halls of Harvard and is being watched closely by other campuses, particularly at a time of heightened attention to free speech on college campuses. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Education
Harvard sparks debate after rescinding offers over explicit Facebook posts June 19, 2017 | 10:04 PM
Salvation Army volunteer Jackie Rifkin tries to keep cool at she works at a special Salvation Army hydration station to help people try to keep hydrated and stay cool as temperatures climb to near-record highs, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
National News
Temps in Southwest expected to near 120 degrees June 19, 2017 | 9:50 PM
Taunton-06/16/2017- Michelle Carter arrives at Taunton District Court for her sentencing. She is accused of urging her 18-year old boyfriend to commit suicide. John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe(metro)
Local News
What's next for Michelle Carter June 19, 2017 | 6:36 PM
In this May 3, 2017, photo, customers shop at a Whole Foods Market in Upper Saint Clair, Pa. Amazon’s planned $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods signals a massive bet that people will opt more for the convenience of online orders and delivery or in-store pickup, putting even more pressure on the already highly competitive industry. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Business
Amazon-Whole Foods tie-up could speed grocery transformation June 19, 2017 | 6:00 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 29, 2016, file photo, American student Otto Warmbier speaks as he is presented to reporters in Pyongyang, North Korea. More than 15 months after he gave a staged confession in North Korea, he is with his Ohio family again. But whether he is even aware of that is uncertain. (AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon, File)
National News
US student freed by North Korea in a coma has died at 22 June 19, 2017 | 5:04 PM
Keytar Bear pictured last November.
Local News
Donations for Keytar Bear surpass $7,000 following attack June 19, 2017 | 2:46 PM
Boston, MA - 6/19/2017 - The jury's presence is delayed until the defense discusses new exhibits to be entered into evidence. The murder trial of Michael McCarthy (cq) continues in Suffolk Superior Court. The former boyfriend of Rachelle Bond (cq) is charged with killing her 2-year-old daughter, Bella Bond (cq), who for a while was known as Baby Doe. POOL Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: 20bond Reporter: XXX
Local News
Prosecution, defense rest in trial over Bella Bond's death June 19, 2017 | 2:26 PM