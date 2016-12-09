New Hampshire student faced death threats after Donald Trump insulted her on Twitter

Even a year later, Lauren Batchelder says she still receives death threats thanks to supporters of the president-elect.

President-elect Donald Trump speaking in Cincinnati on December 1.
By
December 9, 2016

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter, your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

A 19-year-old New Hampshire college student says she faced a torrent of death threats and internet hate after President-elect Donald Trump insulted her on Twitter for asking tough questions at one of his campaign rallies.

Lauren Batchelder told The Washington Post that she was a freshman at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire in October 2015 when she took the microphone at a political forum in Manchester and spoke her mind to Trump.

“So, maybe I’m wrong,” Batchelder said. “Maybe you can prove me wrong, but I don’t think you’re a friend to women.”

“I knew I shouldn’t have picked her!” Trump said, before discussing the many opportunities he gave women at his various companies. “I love women, I respect women, I cherish women,” he said at one point.

Advertisement

Batchelder, who is studying history and gender studies at St. Anselm, took the microphone back.

“I want to get paid the same as a man, and I think you understand that,” Batchelder said. “So if you become president, will a woman make the same as a man, and do I get to choose what I do with my body?”

“You’re going to make the same if you do as good of a job,” Trump said. “And I happen to be pro-life, okay?”

That was the end of Batchelder and Trump’s face-to-face interaction. But thanks to two tweets from the president-elect calling her an “arrogant young woman” and accusing her of being a plant for the Jeb Bush campaign, Batchelder faced the full fury of Trump’s rabid supporters.

Batchelder told the Post that her voicemail, Facebook feed and email inboxes began filling up with anonymous threats of bodily harm that were often sexual. As Trump supporters circulated her address online, she left campus in fear.

Even a year later, Batchelder says the harassment hasn’t stopped. She told the Post that five days before the election, she received a Facebook message that said, “Wishing I could f***ing punch you in the face. id then proceed to stomp your head on the curb and urinate in your bloodied mouth and i know where you live, so watch your f***ing back punk.”

Advertisement

“I didn’t really know what anyone was going to do,” Batchelder told the Post. “He was only going to tweet about it and that was it, but I didn’t really know what his supporters were going to do, and that to me was the scariest part.”

TOPICS: Politics Donald Trump 2016 Election New Hampshire
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Close
Download our app
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Local News
Woman found dead in Massachusetts home; man under arrest June 22, 2017 | 7:48 AM
Yemeni businessman Ali Awad Habib recounts the torment he suffered in prison, where he said he was beaten with wires and wooden clubs and given electrical shocks, in this May 8, 2017 phot in Aden, Yemen. Habib was detained for weeks after Emirati-backed forces hunting for al-Qaida members raided his family’s businesses, arresting him and several of his relatives. Habib’s father, like an unknown number of other detainees, has been sent to a base of the United Arab Emirates across the Red Sea in Eritrea.
National News
10 things to know for today June 22, 2017 | 6:00 AM
Local News
Massachusetts teen helped save classmate from an allergy attack June 22, 2017 | 5:47 AM
Cape Cod Ma . 05/15/2012 Work on the Sagamore Bridge has caused traffic delays for drivers. View is of trafficf heading north. Staff / Photographer: Jonathan Wiggs Reporter:Section:Metro :Reporter:Slug:
Local News
Here are the ideas being considered to fix the suffocating traffic to Cape Cod June 22, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Local News
Peabody father beat daughter with a belt for installing Snapchat app June 22, 2017 | 2:19 AM
Local News
Soldier who lost 4 limbs opening Maine retreat to help others June 22, 2017 | 1:11 AM
Massachusetts State House.
Politics
Mass. House OK's bill that would redo recreational marijuana law June 21, 2017 | 10:30 PM
An exhibition inside the Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum, which just opened.
Local News
At the Dr. Seuss Museum: Oh, the places they don’t go! June 21, 2017 | 9:53 PM
Local News
MIT plans massive project for Kendall Square June 21, 2017 | 9:14 PM
Local News
Fessenden School official on leave amid sexual misconduct allegation June 21, 2017 | 9:10 PM
Hyannis 06/17/2017: The ferry Iyanough was docked after being removed from a jetty where it grounded in Hyannis Harbor. Damage to the botton of the ferry is visable near the water line. Photo by Debee Tlumacki for the Boston Globe (metro)
Local News
Ferry captain, pilot on leave after crash that injured 18 June 21, 2017 | 8:44 PM
Local News
Mass. man admits he embezzled $700,000 from boatyard June 21, 2017 | 8:40 PM
Local News
Trinity College closes due to threats made after professor's posts June 21, 2017 | 8:38 PM
In this May 10, 2017, photo provided by TTR Sotheby's International Realty, the McLean, Va., childhood home of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis is shown. The home was put up for sale by its current owners for $49.5 million. (Gordon Beall/TTR Sotheby's International Realty via AP)
Real Estate
Childhood home of Jackie O up for sale. Asking price: $49.5M June 21, 2017 | 8:18 PM
FILE - This Sept. 9, 2016 photo shows Harkness Tower on the campus of Yale University in New Haven, Conn. A study of 800 colleges found that the average endowment return was a 2 percent loss, the worst performance since the economic recession in 2009. The largest endowments were among those hit hardest, including Harvard’s, which posted a 5 percent loss but remained the biggest at $34 billion. Yale’s remained No. 2 with $25 billion. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz, File)
Local News
A Yale dean lost her job after calling people ‘white trash’ in Yelp reviews June 21, 2017 | 7:37 PM
Keytar Bear pictured last November.
Local News
Keytar Bear is back June 21, 2017 | 5:22 PM
A 2017 Kia Niro.
Car News
Kia tops new car quality survey for second straight year June 21, 2017 | 3:04 PM
Winthrop, MA--529/2014--Plane take-offs from Logan Airport are viewed from Deer Island. Scenes in Winthrop are photographed, on Thursday, May 29, 2014. Photos by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: 060814location Reporter: XXX
Travel
Too hot to fly? Climate change may take toll on air travel June 21, 2017 | 1:50 PM
Local News
Police: Man stole $3.5K from elderly hospitalized neighbor June 21, 2017 | 10:43 AM
Local News
Chilling video surfaces of man suspected in N.H. murders June 21, 2017 | 8:00 AM
Local News
For some Boston officers, extra money comes easy June 21, 2017 | 8:00 AM
FILE - In this July 10, 2012, file photo, Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick arrives at a conference in Sun Valley, Idaho. Kalanick said in a statement to The New York Times on Tuesday that he has accepted a request from investors to step aside. Kalanick says the move will allow the ride-sharing company to go back to building itself rather than become distracted by another fight.
Business
Uber CEO Kalanick resigns under investor pressure June 21, 2017 | 7:09 AM
Politics
Seth Moulton to Democrats: ‘Business as usual isn’t working’ June 21, 2017 | 6:12 AM
Karen Handel makes a heart symbol while making an early appearance to thank her supporters after the first returns came in during her election night party in the 6th District race with Jon Ossoff on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Atlanta.
National News
10 things to know for today June 21, 2017 | 5:45 AM
Politics
Trump tweetstorms wash away White House press briefings June 21, 2017 | 4:02 AM
Leonardo Johnson was convicted of selling cocaine in 2008, based on a drug lab report.
Local News
Judge orders Dookhan to pay $2m to wrongly convicted man June 21, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Local News
You heard about Tall Ships, but have you met their cats? June 21, 2017 | 12:00 AM
After closing arguments in the murder trial of Michael McCarthy, defense attorney Jonathan Shapiro argued with Judge Janet Sanders.
Local News
‘You’re screwing up my whole case!’ defense attorney tells judge in Bella Bond trial June 20, 2017 | 9:10 PM
Politics
RI state senator apologizes for this angry exchange June 20, 2017 | 7:10 PM
Local News
Former Lawrence massage parlor owner convicted of human trafficking June 20, 2017 | 6:56 PM