NH lawmaker proposes involuntary commitment for drug treatment

Concord, NH, Monday, April 27, 2015: Senator Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) at the State House. Jeb Bradley is the Majority Leader of the New Hampshire state Senate. CREDIT: Cheryl Senter for The Boston Globe
State Sen. Jeb Bradley. –Cheryl Senter for The Boston Globe
WEVO-FM,
December 26, 2016

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter, your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Those struggling with drug addiction could be hospitalized against their will under a bill being proposed by a New Hampshire lawmaker.

State Sen. Jeb Bradley, a Republican from Wolfeboro, is proposing amending the state law that allows authorities to involuntarily commit people suffering from serious mental illness who pose a threat to themselves.

He tells New Hampshire Public Radio he was inspired by speaking to the family of someone who died of an overdose, and that the bill aims balance personal privacy with a family’s desire to help a loved one who’s in danger of dying.

There’s already often a backlog of patients waiting in emergency room to get into the state psychiatric hospital.

___

Information from: WEVO-FM, http://www.nhpr.org/

Advertisement
TOPICS: Politics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Media
O'Reilly out at Fox News Channel April 19, 2017 | 2:41 PM
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft with Donald Trump before the Patriots played the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium in 2012.
Politics
Kraft donated $1 million to Trump’s inaugural celebrations April 19, 2017 | 1:57 PM
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 15, 2017, file photo, Defendant Aaron Hernandez listens during his double murder trial in Suffolk Superior Court, in Boston. Massachusetts prison officials said Hernandez hanged himself in his cell and pronounced dead at a hospital early Wednesday, April 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, Pool, File)
Local News
Here's what we know about Aaron Hernandez's suicide April 19, 2017 | 1:41 PM
Roxbury, MA -- 1/12/2017 - Tito Jackson, Roxbury City Councilor announces his mayoral candidacy at Dudley Square's Haley House. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 13titopic Reporter:
Local News
Tito Jackson is taking the first official step toward running for mayor April 19, 2017 | 12:20 PM
FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2016, file photo, House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Chaffetz says he won’t for re-election or any other office in 2018
Politics
Utah Rep. Chaffetz says he won't run for re-election April 19, 2017 | 11:54 AM
FILE- In this Dec. 27, 2016, file photo, former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez appears in Suffolk Superior Court for a pretrial hearing before Judge Jeffrey Locke in Boston. Hernandez, who is serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder, is scheduled to go on trial in Feb 13, 2017, for the murder of two men in a 2012 drive-by shooting. Body art has played a role in a surprising number of criminal cases nationwide, though legal experts concede that tattoos by themselves are rarely a deciding factor in convictions. (Josh Reynolds/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool, File)
Local News
In death, Hernandez's murder conviction likely to be tossed April 19, 2017 | 11:52 AM
Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez sits at the defense table during jury deliberations in his double murder trial of at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston, Mass., Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Hernandez is charged in the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL football player already is serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (Keith Bedford/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)
Local News
Mass. has a troubled record on prison suicides April 19, 2017 | 11:17 AM
FILE- In this Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump waves as he walks with first lady Melania Trump during the inauguration parade on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. Trump raised $107 million for his inaugural festivities. Trump’s inaugural committee is due to file information about those donors with the Federal Election Commission and said it would do so on Tuesday, April 18.
Politics
Billionaires, companies power Trump's record inaugural haul April 19, 2017 | 11:05 AM
This photo shows the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Shirley, Mass. Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez, who was serving a life sentence for a murder conviction and just days ago was acquitted of a double murder, died after hanging himself at the prison early Wednesday, Massachusetts prisons officials said.
Local News
Prison that housed Hernandez has had its share of troubles April 19, 2017 | 10:59 AM
Aaron Hernandez is led into his appearance at the Fall River Superior Court.
Local News
Hernandez's shocked reps say 'no chance' his death was a suicide April 19, 2017 | 10:54 AM
Boston, MA: 11-08-2016: Barbara Lynch in the dining room of her restaurant Menton in Boston, Mass. Nov. 9, 2016. Photo/John Blanding, Boston Globe staff story/, Food ( xxtruffles )
Local News
‘I didn’t use the term,’ Barbara Lynch says of NYT calling her ‘a Southie’ April 19, 2017 | 10:36 AM
Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez is seated during closing arguments in his double murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court, Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Boston. Hernandez is on trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)
Local News
Hernandez’s reported mode of suicide unusual for prison April 19, 2017 | 10:12 AM
Police guard the entrance of the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Shirley, Mass. Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez, who was serving a life sentence for a murder conviction and just days ago was acquitted of a double murder, died after hanging himself at the prison cell early Wednesday, Massachusetts prisons officials said. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Local News
Police are investigating Hernandez's hanging April 19, 2017 | 9:40 AM
Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez embraces his attorney Jose Baez after the defense rested its case at Hernandez's double murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court on Wednesday, April 5, 2017.
Local News
In wake of suicide, Hernandez conviction will be voided April 19, 2017 | 9:34 AM
People protest against Bill O'Reilly, host of The O'Reilly Factor,
Media
Fox's leaders are starting to sour on Bill O'Reilly April 19, 2017 | 9:00 AM
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Politics
Trump, top officials take aim at brutal MS-13 street gang April 19, 2017 | 8:38 AM
Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez looks back from the defense table during his double murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Hernandez is standing trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (Nancy Lane/The
Local News
Pats head to DC on day of ex-teammate's death April 19, 2017 | 8:08 AM
Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez wipes tears from his eyes as he stands with defense attorney Ronald Sullivan reacting to his double murder acquittal at Suffolk Superior Court Friday, April 14, 2017 in Boston.
Local News
A look at key moments for former NFL star Hernandez April 19, 2017 | 8:05 AM
FILE - In this Thursday, July 21, 2016 file photo, Former New England Patriots wide receiver Aaron Hernandez, left, looks down the table at his legal team as his new defense attorney Jose Baez, right, takes a seat during a court appearance at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. Hernandez is due in Suffolk Superior Court on Tuesday, Aug. 16, for a hearing in the 2012 killings of two men outside a Boston nightclub. Hernandez has pleaded not guilty. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool, File)
Local News
Prison official not aware of Hernandez note April 19, 2017 | 7:45 AM
Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, left, sits at the defense table when court is adjourned without a verdict on day five of jury deliberations in his double murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court on Thursday, April 13, 2017. Hernandez is standing trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (Nancy Lane/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)
Local News
Read the statement prison authorities released on Hernandez's suicide April 19, 2017 | 7:14 AM
Local News
Aaron Hernandez found dead after hanging himself in cell April 19, 2017 | 7:02 AM
Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez turns to look toward his fiancee Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez as he reacts to his double murder acquittal at Suffolk Superior Court Friday, April 14, 2017, in Boston. Hernandez stood trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, Pool)
Local News
Aaron Hernandez kills himself in prison April 19, 2017 | 6:40 AM
Local News
8 hospitalized after Massachusetts apartment fire April 19, 2017 | 6:18 AM
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, center right at bottom, takes a selfie with U.S. servicemen on the flight deck of U.S. navy nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, at the U.S. Navy's Yokosuka base in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. (
National News
10 things to know for today April 19, 2017 | 6:03 AM
U.S. Coast Guard swabs hold cadet handbooks as they assemble before swearing-in ceremonies, Monday, June 27, 2016, at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, in New London, Conn. Forty years after military service academies opened their doors to women, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy is marking the milestone Monday at its annual reporting-in day, when it welcomes a class with a record 38 percent female cadets. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Local News
Coast Guard academy unwittingly polluted river for 20 years April 19, 2017 | 3:37 AM
President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One before his departure from Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, April 13, 2017, to his Mar-a-Largo resort in Florida. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Local News
How a community changed by refugees came to embrace Trump April 19, 2017 | 12:18 AM
BOSTON, MA , 11/ 22 / 13: Before pleading guilty... Former state chemist Annie Dookhan court hearing where she entered guilty plea at Suffolk Superior Court. She was with her attorney Nicolas Gordon and family. ( David L Ryan/Globe Staff Photo ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC 23dookhan(1)
Local News
Prosecutors move to toss more than 21,000 tainted drug cases April 18, 2017 | 10:09 PM
Technology
Google Earth invites you to 'get lost' exploring the planet April 18, 2017 | 9:16 PM
Business
Teen retailer Rue 21 closing 400 stores April 18, 2017 | 9:10 PM
The iris scanner, center, and camera lens, right, are shown on the back of the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, Monday, April 17, 2017, in New York. There’s a lot of value in the new phone, including a larger screen and more storage. But many cheaper phones do just fine. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Technology
Galaxy S8: More screen and elegance, but a hefty price tag April 18, 2017 | 9:06 PM