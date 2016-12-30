Gov. Baker will attend Trump inauguration

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter , your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

Gov. Charlie Baker will head to Washington, D.C. next month to attend the presidential inauguration, according to The Boston Herald.

The newspaper reports the Republican governor, who was an early critic of president-elect Trump, received an invitation from the incoming administration.

“I plan to participate fittingly in the observance,” Baker told the Herald. “It happens once every four years and as governor of the commonwealth, with an invitation like that, I plan to honor it.”

Following Trump’s Election Day victory, the Massachusetts governor said he had a “cordial” conversation with the president-elect and has urged the businessman’s critics not to prejudge the new administration.

During the presidential campaign, Baker condemned Trump’s rhetoric and said the real estate mogul did not have “the temperament necessary to be president.”

Baker initially backed New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and ultimately did not vote for a presidential candidate on Nov. 8.

