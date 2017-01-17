These are all of the lawmakers who are skipping Donald Trump’s inauguration

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter , your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

Less than a week before President-elect Donald Trump will officially be sworn into office, the number of lawmakers boycotting the inauguration has swelled to more than two dozen.

David King, a senior lecturer in public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, said it’s not an uncommon occurrence to have members of Congress choose to skip an inauguration to protest the incoming president. And it’s worth noting that some of Trump’s most vigorous opponents, most prominently his Democratic rival for the presidency, will be there to witness the peaceful transition of power that’s a hallmark of the nation’s democracy.

“If it’s going to be to their reelection advantage to say ‘I’m not standing for or with this person,’ then you’re going to have people who aren’t going to go,” King said. “Just like there were Republicans who didn’t show up for Barack Obama’s [inauguration].”

Here’s a look at the growing number of politicians who’ve said they won’t attend:

Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga.

The civil rights hero told NBC News’ Meet the Press a week before the president-elect was due to be sworn into office that he does not see Trump as a “legitimate president,” and said he would not be attending the inauguration.

Trump fired back at Lewis on Twitter a day later, prompting many lawmakers to come to his defense, saying they would stand with the Georgia representative in boycotting the inauguration.

Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk – no action or results. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush

The ex-Florida governor will not be present to witness his former rival being sworn into office, a Bush spokeswoman told the Tampa Bay Times.

Bush faced off against Trump for the Republican nomination during an often bitter and contentious primary. Though he won’t attend, his brother, President George W. Bush, and his sister-in-law, former First Lady Laura Bush, will be present.

Their father, the 92-year-old former President George H.W. Bush and former First Lady Barbara Bush, will also be absent due to the elder Bush’s age and health.

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif.

I never ever contemplated attending the inauguration or any activities associated w/ @realDonaldTrump. I wouldn't waste my time. — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) January 15, 2017

Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn.

I will not celebrate a man who preaches a politics of division and hate. I won't be attending Donald Trump's inauguration. — Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) January 16, 2017

Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass.

Clark issued a statement in early January announcing that she would not be attending the inauguration, saying she did not want to “contribute to the normalization of the President-elect’s divisive rhetoric” with her participation.

My statement on the upcoming inauguration: pic.twitter.com/dQXE0ztvTf — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) January 5, 2017

Rep. Michael Capuano, D-Mass.

While I have great respect for the Office of the President and I accept the results of the election, I will not attend the Inaugural — Rep. Michael Capuano (@RepMikeCapuano) January 18, 2017

So many of you have contacted my office to raise concerns about the future of our great country I wanted the opportunity to hear from you — Rep. Michael Capuano (@RepMikeCapuano) January 18, 2017

Below, a state-by-state look at the members of Congress who say they are skipping the inauguration:

Arizona

Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz.

Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz.

We must stand against Trump's bigotries- birther conspiracies, attacks on Gold⭐️ parents & civil rights heroes. I won't attend inauguration. — Ruben Gallego (@RepRubenGallego) January 17, 2017

California

Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif.

In early January, Huffman announced on social media that, instead of attending the inauguration, he would be spending the day in his district doing “positive things.” He said that will include helping with a river cleanup, participating in a naturalization ceremony for new citizens and joining a local women’s march against the Republican president-elect.

Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif.

Inauguration should be a celebration. But we have nothing to celebrate on Jan 20. Instead of attending, I will be organizing. pic.twitter.com/P4whhl91ll — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) January 12, 2017

Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif.

“I thought long and hard about attending the Inauguration because I value our democracy and respect the office of the presidency, regardless of party,” Roybal-Allard said in a statement to NBC. “However, the disparaging remarks the president-elect has made about many groups, including women, Mexicans, and Muslims, are deeply contrary to my values.”

Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif.

"All talk, no action." I stand with @repjohnlewis and I will not be attending the inauguration. pic.twitter.com/z8Q0wA9OPK — Mark Takano (@RepMarkTakano) January 14, 2017

Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif.

Mr. Lieu's statement on why he won't be attending the Inauguration of @realDonaldTrump READ HERE: https://t.co/tx94zqE4rp — Rep. Ted Lieu (@RepTedLieu) January 14, 2017

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, D-Calif.

It is with a heavy heart and deep personal conviction that I have decided not to attend the #TrumpInauguration on January 20, 2017. — Mark DeSaulnier (@RepDeSaulnier) January 14, 2017

Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif.

I stand with those who have fought for us and encourage future leaders to act with inclusion and respect. — Judy Chu (@RepJudyChu) January 15, 2017

Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif.

After receiving an overwhelming response on the twitter poll, I've decided not to attend the inauguration of President-elect Trump. pic.twitter.com/ig4kFn0GGH — Congressmember Bass (@RepKarenBass) January 17, 2017

Rep. Tony Cárdenas, D-Calif.

Rep. Juan Vargas, D-Calif.

I will not be attending the Inauguration. Instead, I will be praying for our country and for our community with the people of my district. — Rep. Juan Vargas (@RepJuanVargas) January 17, 2017

Rep. Jerry McNerney, D-Calif.

I will not be attending the inauguration of @realDonaldTrump. Read my statement here: https://t.co/7V2wYKxJ77 — Jerry McNerney (@RepMcNerney) January 17, 2017

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.

The congresswoman told the Los Angeles Times she is not “in the mood to celebrate” the fact that Trump is the incoming president.

Rep. Grace Napolitano, D-Calif.

Will not be attending, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Calif.

Will not be attending, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Florida

Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla.

“I am deeply disappointed with Trump’s attacks against civil rights hero John Lewis and will not be attending the inauguration as a result,” Soto told WFTV.

Illinois

Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-Ill.

The representative for the 4th District of Illinois told CNN in December he would boycotting Trump’s inauguration, and reiterated his reasons for not attending on the floor of the House of Representatives.

Kentucky

Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Ky.

I believe the office of the President deserves our respect, and that respect must begin with the President-elect himself. My statement: pic.twitter.com/l8eitaourD — Rep. John Yarmuth (@RepJohnYarmuth) January 17, 2017

Maine

Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine

At MLK Day dinner in Portland, I announced that I would not attend Trump's inauguration. Here's why: https://t.co/4P35Mi8rf4#mepolitics — Chellie Pingree (@chelliepingree) January 17, 2017

Maryland

Rep. Anthony Brown, D-Md.

Skipping Inauguration.@RepJohnLewis a civil rights hero. Enormous responsibility to be POTUS.I respect the office, can't tolerate disrespect — Anthony G. Brown (@AnthonyBrownMD4) January 16, 2017

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.

Michigan

Rep. John Conyers, Jr. D-Mich.

The dean of the House of Representatives told CNN he won’t be attending the inauguration.

Mississippi

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.

A spokesman for Thompson told The Clarion-Ledger the congressman would not be attending.

Missouri

Rep. William Lacy Clay, D-Mo.

A spokesman for Clay told the St. Louis-Post Dispatch the congressman would not be attending the inauguration and would instead be speaking with school children in St. Louis.

New Hampshire

Rep. Carol Shea-Porter, D-N.H.

Instead of going to the Inauguration, I'll go to religious services to pray for all of our leaders and people, then will serve my district. — Carol Shea-Porter (@TeamSheaPorter) January 17, 2017

New York

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J.

I do not intend to attend the inauguration of PE @realDonaldTrump. Instead, join me for an Interfaith Prayer Vigil. pic.twitter.com/c5aJYEQOUW — Bonnie WatsonColeman (@RepBonnie) January 15, 2017

Rep. Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y.

I will not be attending inauguration of @realDonaldTrump but WILL participate in the @womensmarch on January 21st. https://t.co/tlqS26ulj7 — Rep. Nydia Velazquez (@NydiaVelazquez) January 9, 2017

Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y.

I will NOT attend the inauguration of @realDonaldTrump. When you insult @repjohnlewis, you insult America. — Yvette D. Clarke (@RepYvetteClarke) January 14, 2017

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.

The rhetoric + actions of @realDonaldTrump have been so far beyond the pale, I cannot in good conscience participate in this inauguration. — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) January 16, 2017

Rep. Jose Serrano, D-N.Y.

I will not attend the #inauguration2017 next week- cannot celebrate the inauguration of a man who has no regard for my constituents. #Bronx pic.twitter.com/Uz3NTgXl35 — Jose E. Serrano (@RepJoseSerrano) January 12, 2017

Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y.

North Carolina

Rep. G.K. Butterfield, D-N.C.

After prayerful consideration, I cannot in good conscious attend the inaugural ceremony for President-elect Donald Trump. (1/3) — G. K. Butterfield (@GKButterfield) January 17, 2017

Considering Mr. Trump’s brand of division & insult, I believe it would be hurtful to my constituents for me to attend the inauguration.(2/3) — G. K. Butterfield (@GKButterfield) January 17, 2017

It is my hope that President Trump will transform his behavior and lead our nation in a positive direction for all Americans. (3/3) — G. K. Butterfield (@GKButterfield) January 17, 2017

Rep. Alma Adams, D-N.C.

Today I released the following statement about the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/gJsFkO55Me — Alma S. Adams (@RepAdams) January 17, 2017

Ohio

Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio

As I told @JoyAnnReid, I will not be attending #Inauguration. I will be at home in Cleveland. #IStandWithJohnLewis — Rep. Marcia L. Fudge (@RepMarciaFudge) January 15, 2017

Oregon

Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore.

Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Ore.

“I’m just not a big Trump fan,” Schrader told Oregon Public Broadcasting. “I’ve met the guy and never been impressed with him. He’s the president of the United States now, so I’ll do my best to work with him when I think he’s doing the right thing for the country. But he hasn’t proved himself to me at all yet, so I respectfully decline to freeze my a** out there in the cold for this particular ceremony.”

Pennsylvania

Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa.

Rep. Dwight Evans, D-Pa.

I #StandWithJohnLewis. I will not be attending the inauguration. Russian hacking must be investigated and I do not support the repeal of ACA — Dwight Evans (@RepDwightEvans) January 16, 2017

Rep. Mike Doyle, D-Pa.

I’m going to #StandWithJohnLewis. I won’t attend the Inauguration on Friday. — Mike Doyle (@USRepMikeDoyle) January 17, 2017

Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Pa.

I will not be attending the inauguration this Friday. Read my statement here. pic.twitter.com/4gt6AA4u16 — Lloyd Doggett (@RepLloydDoggett) January 17, 2017

Tennessee

Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn.

Announced @ Mason Temple, #MLK final speech, that I won't attend #inauguration out of respect for @repjohnlewis & for unpresidential remarks — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) January 16, 2017

Texas

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas

Congressman Al Green’s Statement on the 2017 Presidential Inauguration: https://t.co/QTww2wasHT — Congressman Al Green (@RepAlGreen) January 17, 2017

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas

I will not attend this year’s inauguration ceremony. Here's why: https://t.co/APvdTrSsMV — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) January 17, 2017

Virginia

Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va.

I just told hundreds of my constituents that I will not be attending the Inauguration Ceremony this coming Friday. Here is what I said: pic.twitter.com/YLJz5OWjXe — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) January 16, 2017

I *will* proudly march w women from Northern Virginia and across America the following day in the #WomensMarchOnWashington. See you there! https://t.co/RCU0eMsXOe — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) January 17, 2017

Washington

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.

.@realDonaldTrump: @repjohnlewis stands for best of everything in America. If anyone knows about action not words, it's him. #ImWithJohn — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) January 14, 2017

I will not be attending Trump's inauguration. I will be with the people of my district. #OurFirstStand pic.twitter.com/TmCodl5w9t — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) January 15, 2017

Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash.

Smith told NBC he would not be attending the inauguration.

Wisconsin

Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis.