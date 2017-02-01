Congressional Republicans move to dismantle Obama rules

House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., joined by Rep. Scott Tipton, R-Colo., meets with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, following GOP strategy session. Ryan gave a strong defense of President Donald Trump's refugee and immigration ban to caucus members and said he backs the order, which has created chaos and confusion worldwide. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) –The Associated Press
By
MATTHEW DALY and KEVIN FREKING
AP,
1:07 PM

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter, your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Moving to dismantle former President Barack Obama’s legacy on the environment and other issues, House Republicans approved a measure Wednesday that scuttles a regulation aimed at preventing coal mining debris from being dumped into nearby streams.

Lawmakers also voted to rescind a separate rule requiring companies to disclose payments made to foreign governments relating to mining and drilling.

Republicans said the votes were first in a series of actions to reverse years of what they see as excessive government regulation during Obama’s presidency. Rules on fracking, guns and federal contracting also are in the cross-hairs as the GOP moves to void a host of regulations finalized during Obama’s last months in office.

Advertisement

“Make no mistake about it, this Obama administration rule is not designed to protect streams. Instead, it was an effort to regulate the coal mining industry right out of business,” said Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, who sponsored the disapproval measure on the stream protection rule.

The House approved the measure, 228-194. Nine Republicans voted against repeal, while four Democrats supported it.

Lawmakers approved the financial disclosure measure, 235-187.

The rule, which grew out of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law, was intended to promote transparency so citizens in some of the world’s most impoverished countries can hold their governments accountable for the wealth generated through mining and drilling.

Republicans said the regulation placed an unfair burden on U.S. companies by requiring them to hand over key details of how they bid and compete while many foreign competitors are under no obligation to do the same. The GOP said the cost of compliance is estimated at $590 million a year — money that could be used to help produce more oil, gas and mineral resources.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., said the only reason to repeal the disclosure rule was “to help corrupt governments steal money from their people.”

Republicans voted to repeal the Obama-era rules using the Congressional Review Act, an obscure oversight tool that could become more familiar in the coming weeks as Congress uses it to overturn regulations federal agencies issued late in Obama’s presidency.

Advertisement

The law hastens the process for bringing legislation to the floor and removes the hurdle of a 60-vote threshold in the Senate. Regulations imposed since June 13 can be invalidated on a simple majority vote of both GOP-led chambers and the president’s signature.

What’s more, the law prevents the executive branch from imposing substantially similar regulations in the future.

It is that aspect of the law that frightens environmental groups that have fought for years for the coal-mining rule and another rule to restrict energy companies from burning off natural gas during drilling operations on public lands.

Using the review act to overturn a federal regulation “is like burning down your house because you don’t like the paint color,” said Jenifer Collins, a clean water advocate for the environmental group Earthjustice.

Collins calls the review act “an extreme and blunt instrument” that essentially prevents federal rule-makers from addressing a topic once Congress has acted.

But House Speaker Paul Ryan and other Republicans blame Obama, saying the rules Congress is rescinding are poorly crafted and hurt people.

“The stream protection rule is really just a thinly veiled attempt to wipe out coal mining jobs,” Ryan, R-Wis., said.

“The Department of Interior’s own reports show that mines are safe and the surrounding environment is well-protected,” Ryan said, adding that the stream-protection rule ignores dozens of federal, state and local regulations already in place.

The Interior Department said in announcing the rule in December that it would protect 6,000 miles of streams and 52,000 acres of forests, preventing coal mining debris from being dumped into nearby waters. The rule maintains a long-established 100-foot buffer zone that blocks coal mining near streams, but imposes stricter guidelines for exceptions to the 100-foot rule.

Advertisement

Interior officials said the rule would cause only modest job losses in coal country and could even create jobs as companies hire construction crews to haul and store debris.

Arizona Rep. Raul Grijalva, senior Democrat on the House Natural Resources Committee, said repealing the stream protection rule would “sicken and kill the very people Donald Trump falsely promised to help,” coal miners in West Virginia and other states.

Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Ky., displayed a bottle of brownish water he said came from a constituent’s well near a surface coal mine. He challenged lawmakers to drink from it and said the stream rule was one of the only safety measures protecting people in coal country.

Congress has successfully used the 2-decade-old review act only once before — when President George W. Bush signed a law negating a rule on ergonomic standards enacted during President Bill Clinton’s final months in office.

Associated Press writer Marcy Gordon contributed to this story.

TOPICS: Politics National
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Crime
Her 15-year-old daughter fell prey to a sex trafficker February 1, 2017 | 3:01 PM
epa05764891 US President Donald J. Trump (C) speaks beside his nominee to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Ben Carson (R), Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault (L) during a meeting on African American History Month in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 01 February 2017. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS / POOL
Politics
Read the full transcript of President Trump's unusual Black History Month remarks here February 1, 2017 | 2:50 PM
01/28/2017 BOSTON, MA. A large crowd protested the recent immigration bans at Boston Logan Airport's Terminal E for international arrivals. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
National News
With visas revoked, travelers barred entry despite court order February 1, 2017 | 2:21 PM
Boston, MA -- 1/29/2017 - Protesters hold signs as people gather in Copley Square to protest Trump's executive order banning people from several predominantly Muslim countries from entering the country. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: Reporter:
National News
How Trump's immigration order could hurt the US economy February 1, 2017 | 1:15 PM
Local News
Police: Shots fired in Boston schools HQ; no one injured February 1, 2017 | 11:19 AM
Politics
GOP suspends Senate rule, muscles Trump picks through panel February 1, 2017 | 10:59 AM
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. gestures as she answers a question during an interview at her office in Boston, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Politics
Elizabeth Warren jokingly wagered the Betsy DeVos vote on the Patriots February 1, 2017 | 10:45 AM
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at a rally at Broward College in Coconut Creek, Fla. Clinton has a lot of plans for 2017, including some reflections on her stunning loss to Donald Trump. The former secretary of state, senator and first lady is working on a collection of personal essays that will touch upon the 2016 presidential campaign, Simon & Schuster told The Associated Press on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. The book, currently untitled, is scheduled for this fall 2017 and will be inspired by favorite quotations she has drawn upon.
Politics
Hillary Clinton will reflect on 2016 race in new book February 1, 2017 | 10:16 AM
FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, former President Bill Clinton applauds as his wife, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks in New York, where she conceded her defeat to Republican Donald Trump after the hard-fought presidential election. Hillary Clinton's aides and supporters are urging dispirited Democrats to channel their frustrations about the election results into political causes - just not into efforts to recount ballots in three battleground states. The former Democratic presidential candidate and her close aides see the recount drive largely as a waste of resources, according to people close to Clinton. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Local News
Hillary Clinton will speak at Wellesley's graduation February 1, 2017 | 10:14 AM
Local News
Salem firefighter dies of heart attack while on vacation February 1, 2017 | 10:05 AM
Boston, MA - 1/29/2017 - Boston Mayor Marty Walsh speaks at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders restricting immigrants from seven Muslim countries at Copley Square in Boston, MA, January 29, 2017. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Politics
Marty Walsh seizes spotlight in Trump immigration battle February 1, 2017 | 9:54 AM
01/09/2017 Burlington, Vt. A first year Attacks and Defenses class. The University of Vermont medical school is eliminating all lectures. Students learn through interactive and problem-solving methods. (Caleb Kenna for the Boston Globe) Metro, Felice Freyer
Local News
Who needs lectures? Vermont medical school chooses other ways to teach February 1, 2017 | 9:32 AM
Cambridge, MA 1-26-17: Navator Pharmaceuticals employees enjoyed coffee and doughnuts during a coffee tasting sales call at Navator. Employees tasted LeanBox coffees as they tried to get them as a client. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) reporter: nano topic: 26OfficeCoffee
Business
Hate your office coffee? These companies want to make it better February 1, 2017 | 9:23 AM
Dorchester, MA - 11/17/2016 - Portrait of Cleon Hodge, who is charged with assault and battery on a police officer and disorderly conduct stemming from an incident, caught on video, that raises serious questions about the charges and the behavior of a Cambridge Police Sergeant. Hodge holds his hands as he describes how a second officer called in as back up used applied pressure to points on his wrists. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Metro, Reporter: Nestor Ramos, Topic: 18cambridgepolice, LOID: 8.3.679789708.
Local News
Charges are dropped against man who bumped into officer February 1, 2017 | 9:05 AM
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Judge Neil Gorsuch in East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, after announcing Gorsuch as his nominee for the Supreme Court.
Politics
Senate GOP united, Democrats skeptical of Trump court pick February 1, 2017 | 8:18 AM
Local News
Man charged with ramming cruisers, hurting 2 officers February 1, 2017 | 8:04 AM
The Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant.
Local News
Feds allow Pilgrim nuclear plant to remain open February 1, 2017 | 7:39 AM
FILE- In this Oct. 10, 2016, file photo, Law enforcement officers, left, drag a person from a protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline, near the town of St. Anthony in rural Morton County, N.D. North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven said Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, that the Acting Secretary of the Army has directed the Army Corps of Engineers to proceed with an easement necessary to complete the Dakota Access pipeline.
National News
Senator: Army Corps told to approve Dakota pipeline easement February 1, 2017 | 7:23 AM
Crime
Woman convicted of running prostitution ring out of spas February 1, 2017 | 6:52 AM
Local News
AG: 2 women stabbed to death inside New Hampshire home February 1, 2017 | 6:46 AM
FILE - In a Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2014, file photo, Jenna Bush Hager, is seen in Omaha, Neb., before an appearance as feature speaker at the Girls Inc. fundraiser luncheon. Bush Hager posted an excerpt on Twitter Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, from a 2001 speech her father gave at the Islamic Center of Washington, D.C. following the 9/11 attacks. Her father said, “Islam is peace” in his remarks. He added that Muslims “make an incredibly valuable contribution to our country” and called for them to be “treated with respect.” Bush Hager says the speech is a reminder “to teach acceptance and love.” (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Politics
Jenna Bush Hager uses dad's post-9/11 words over Trump order February 1, 2017 | 6:34 AM
Harvard medical researcher Soumya Raychaudhuri, of Brookline, Mass., pauses during an interview at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. Raychaudhuri awaits the fate of a new hire, Samira Asgari, an Iranian national who was not allowed to board a flight in Switzerland to Boston due to the travel ban issued by President Donald Trump.
Local News
Harvard scholars: Travel ban deprives US of best, brightest February 1, 2017 | 1:03 AM
Judge Neil Gorsuch speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, after President Donald Trump announced Gorsuch as his nominee for the Supreme Court.
National News
In Neil Gorsuch, an echo of Scalia in philosophy and style February 1, 2017 | 12:57 AM
Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said a crackdown on undocumented immigrants could undermine public safety.
Local News
Police ‘need to build trust’ with immigrant community, Evans says January 31, 2017 | 11:53 PM
Business
Cabbies say the end is near as Uber, Lyft come to Logan January 31, 2017 | 11:49 PM
Judge Neil Gorsuch speaks as his wife Louise and President Donald Trump stand with him on stage in East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, after the president announced Judge Neil Gorsuch as his nominee for the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Politics
A look at three of Judge Neil Gorsuch's more notable opinions January 31, 2017 | 11:42 PM
Politics
Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey will oppose Gorsuch's nomination to the Supreme Court January 31, 2017 | 10:45 PM
President Donald Trump shakes hands with 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Neil Gorsuch, his choice for Supreme Court Justices in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Politics
Trump nominates Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court January 31, 2017 | 8:19 PM
epa05764305 (FILE) - A file picture dated 29 July 2013 shows an exterior view on the Harry S. Truman building, the headquarters of the US State Department, in Washington, DC, USA. According to reports, hundreds of state department officials on 31 January 2017 put their names on a memorandum which criticises US President Trump for his executive order that banned citizens of seven Middle East countries from entering the US and suspends the US refugee programme. EPA/MIKE THEILER
Politics
State Dept. dissent cable on Trump's ban draws 1,000 signatures January 31, 2017 | 6:50 PM
From left: Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) during a confirmation hearing for Betsy DeVos, President Donald Trump's pick for education secretary, before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 31, 2017. After two rounds of voting, DeVos cleared the first hurdle in her path to becoming secretary of education Tuesday with a party-line vote in the committee. (Al Drago/The New York Times)
Politics
Elizabeth Warren urges colleagues to block Sessions confirmation January 31, 2017 | 4:34 PM