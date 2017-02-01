Elizabeth Warren jokingly wagered the Betsy DeVos vote on the Patriots at the Super Bowl

“How confident are you?”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. gestures as she answers a question during an interview at her office in Boston, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. gestures as she answers a question during an interview at her office in Boston. –Charles Krupa / AP
By
10:45 AM

With the days counting down to the showdown between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl, Sen. Elizabeth Warren upped the ante when she jokingly offered to wager the vote on education secretary nominee Betsy DeVos on the game’s outcome.

The back and forth between Warren and Republican Senator Johnny Isakson of Georgia came during a break of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee Tuesday.

“I guess we should talk about the Super Bowl, since we’re in recess,” Democrat Al Franken of Minnesota said. “Good luck Johnny.”

Isakson said he’d won some “outstanding” cheese from Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson following the Falcons win over the Green Bay Packers.

“I guess Elizabeth Warren and I need to talk about a bet on the Super Bowl then,” the Georgia politician said.

Warren said she was “ready.” But rather than offer up delicacy from her state, as elected officials have been known to do, Warren had another suggestion.

“How about we put a vote for Betsy DeVos on the line,” the Democrat said.

“That’s more than a gamble,” Isakson returned.

“How confident are you?” Warren said.

“As I said, that’s more than a gamble,” the Georgia senator replied.

Warren voted against DeVos in the committee, which approved the education secretary nominee in a 12-11 vote.

Watch the exchange below:

