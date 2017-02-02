At Harvard Law, Gorsuch stood out on a campus full of liberals

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter , your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

When neighbors complained that students in a Harvard Law School social club who lived in a gracious off-campus Victorian were parking illegally, spreading trash on the street, and throwing loud and late parties, Neil M. Gorsuch intervened.

He and other members of the Lincoln’s Inn Society devised a “management plan” to curb the rowdy behavior, while arguing the whole kerfuffle was overblown.

“There are only six to eight parties a year,” Gorsuch assured the student newspaper, the Harvard Law Record, in November 1990. “The Inn is more of a place to hang out.”

Twenty-six years later, classmates still describe Gorsuch, who was nominated by President Trump to the Supreme Court on Tuesday, as more congenial than confrontational, even as he stood out as a committed conservative on a campus full of ardent liberals.

