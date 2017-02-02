Lawmakers vote to override Charlie Baker’s veto of pay raises

Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, right, takes questions from members of the media as Mass. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, left, looks on during a news conference at the Statehouse, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Boston. Baker has filed a $40.5 billion state budget proposal with the Legislature Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 that seeks new controls on Medicaid costs and $179 million in tax changes. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Baker said he would not accept the salary increase from $151,800 to $185,000, along with a new $65,000 housing allowance provided to the governor. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito also planned to decline a raise to $165,000, Baker said. –Steven Senne / AP
By
Bob Salsberg, Associated Press
February 2, 2017

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter, your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts bill providing nearly $18 million in pay raises for top lawmakers, statewide elected officials and judges became law Thursday after the Democratic-controlled Legislature overturned a veto by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker.

The Senate voted 31-9 after an earlier 116-43 vote in the House, both above the two-thirds threshold needed to override a veto by Baker, who along with other critics had said the raises were inappropriate at a time when the state’s fiscal outlook remained cloudy.

‘‘Raises of any type are always the subject of disagreement,’’ House Speaker Robert DeLeo told reporters minutes before the override vote. ‘‘I don’t think there is ever a right time or a right place.’’

Advertisement

The measure would immediately increase the salaries of constitutional officers including the governor and boost pay for judges by $25,000.

Not all members of the Legislature will receive raises under the new law, as an earlier constitutional amendment ties the base pay for lawmakers — currently $62,547 — to biennial changes in the state’s median household income. But the new law calls for substantial increases in additional compensation that is paid to House and Senate leaders and chairmen of legislative committees.

The annual stipends paid to DeLeo and Democratic Senate President Stan Rosenberg would increase from $35,000 to $80,000, bringing their aggregate salaries to $142,547. Those stipends were last increased in 1982.

A handful of Democrats joined the Legislature’s heavily outnumbered Republicans in voting to sustain Baker’s veto. Rep. Jonathan Hecht, a Watertown Democrat, complained the new pay structure widens the gulf between rank-and-file lawmakers and Beacon Hill power brokers.

‘‘I have serious concerns that this bill will make the House more unequal, more hierarchical and less representative, said Hecht.

Baker said he would not accept the salary increase from $151,800 to $185,000, along with a new $65,000 housing allowance provided to the governor. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito also planned to decline a raise to $165,000, Baker said.

‘‘Authorizing this drastic salary increase with limited debate defies this obligation and places an undue financial burden on the people of Massachusetts,’’ Baker said in a statement following the Senate vote.

Advertisement

Under the new law, Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey and Democratic state Treasurer Deb Goldberg would see their pay increase to $175,000.

A spokeswoman for Healey said she was ‘‘opposed to this increase when it was first proposed two years ago, and will not accept the increase for the remainder of her term.’’

An aide to Goldberg said she will not be taking the raise.

State Auditor Suzanne Bump, a Democrat, said she would accept a hike to $165,000.

Massachusetts is hardly the only state wrestling with contentious issues surrounding compensation for public officials.

In November, a special commission charged with reviewing whether the $79,500-a-year salary for New York state lawmakers should be increased for the first time since 1999 rejected a pay hike that Democratic Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie called ‘‘long overdue.’’

Legislative pay has been stagnant in most U.S. states in recent years. Several have moved to freeze the pay of lawmakers and other elected officials. Others have decided to remove politics from the process altogether.

In Minnesota, where lawmakers haven’t had a raise since 1999, voters passed a constitutional amendment handing off authority over legislative pay to an independent commission.

Base pay for Massachusetts lawmakers was the seventh highest in the nation in 2016, according to a survey by the National Conference of State Legislatures.

__

Associated Press writers Steve LeBlanc in Boston, David Klepper in Albany, New York and Kyle Potter in St. Paul, Minnesota contributed to this report

TOPICS: Politics Local News
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Stoke City's US defender Geoff Cameron chases the ball during the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park in Birmingham, West Midlands, England, on March 23, 2014. AFP PHOTO / PAUL ELLIS RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or live services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images
Politics
USMNT player Geoff Cameron, an Attleboro native, explains why he supports Trump's immigration order February 2, 2017 | 7:30 PM
President Donald Trump speaks during the National Prayer Breakfast, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Politics
Read the full transcript of Donald Trump's National Prayer Breakfast speech February 2, 2017 | 4:47 PM
This booking photo released Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2016, by the Manchester Police Department shows Leeland Eisenberg, arrested Tuesday on charges of robbing a bank in Manchester, N.H. Eisenberg served two years in prison for taking hostages in 2007 at one of Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton's campaign offices in New Hampshire. (Manchester Police Department via AP)
Local News
2007 Clinton office hostage-taker to plead guilty to robbery February 2, 2017 | 11:46 AM
Local News
7 arrested following discovery of meth lab in Plymouth home February 2, 2017 | 11:25 AM
Politics
GOP senators move Trump EPA pick ahead as Dems boycott vote February 2, 2017 | 11:20 AM
Local News
Quincy real estate mogul admits to defrauding investors February 2, 2017 | 10:42 AM
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with pharmaceutical industry leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Local News
Trump reviews case of Navy man who shot illegal sub photos February 2, 2017 | 10:30 AM
Caroline Hammatt
National News
A $200,000 backpack keeps this toddler alive. Without Obamacare, her family couldn't afford it. February 2, 2017 | 10:25 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 01: U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN) listens during a news conference in front of the Capitol February 1, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Rep. Ellison hosted the press conference to discuss President Donald Trump's travel ban, which prevents immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S, and objections to Senator Jeff Sessions' nomination to the position of Attorney General. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Politics
Campaign focusing on getting Muslims more active in politics February 2, 2017 | 9:48 AM
Local News
Man falsely linked to marathon bombs cleared of sex assault February 2, 2017 | 9:38 AM
U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal, D-Springfield, center, talks with State Rep. Sean Garballey, D-Arlington, left, and State Rep. John D. Keennan, D-Salem, right, before a public hearing held by the legislative redistricting committee in Springfield, Mass., Saturday, March 26, 2011. The latest census figures were released, causing speculation that western Massachusetts could possibly get squeezed in redistricting because of the population losses. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) / OUTTAKe 0329
Politics
With Trump meeting today, Richard Neal of Mass. enters tax overhaul fray February 2, 2017 | 9:27 AM
02gorsuchharvard - While a student at HLS, Neil Gorsuch (third row from top, on left) was a member of the LincolnÕs Inn Society, a social organization. (HLS Yearbook 1990)
Politics
At Harvard Law, Gorsuch stood out on a campus full of liberals February 2, 2017 | 9:26 AM
Local News
Flu cases are spiking in Mass., and the worst is likely to come February 2, 2017 | 9:18 AM
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Prime Minister of Australia Malcolm Turnbull in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. For decades, Australia and the U.S. have enjoyed the coziest of relationships, collaborating on everything from military and intelligence to diplomacy and trade. Yet an irritable tweet President Donald Trump fired off about Australia and a dramatic report of an angry phone call between the nations' leaders proves that the new commander in chief has changed the playing field for even America's staunchest allies.
Politics
Trump takes a hair-growth drug, his longtime doctor says February 2, 2017 | 9:15 AM
National News
Questions after chain of miscues in U.S. raid in Yemen February 2, 2017 | 8:50 AM
In this Feb. 2, 2016, photo, Groundhog Club handler John Griffiths holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather predicting groundhog, during the annual celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. The handlers of Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog are set to announce whether the rodent will predict an early spring or six more weeks of winter. Members of Punxsutawney Phil's top hat-wearing inner circle plan to reveal their forecast at sunrise, just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017.
National News
Pennsylvania groundhog's handlers: Phil predicts more winter February 2, 2017 | 7:57 AM
US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with leaders of conservative groups to discuss the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the US Supreme Court in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on February 1, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMMNICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images
Politics
Trump appears to threaten to pull federal funds from UC Berkeley February 2, 2017 | 7:54 AM
Politics
DeVos nomination on thin ice with 2 GOP senators opposed February 2, 2017 | 6:16 AM
Boston, MA -- 1/29/2017 - Protesters rally in front of the State House to protest Trump's executive order banning people from several predominantly Muslim countries from entering the country. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 30protest(2) Reporter:
Politics
3 reasons why Massachusetts will be a hotspot in the fight over Trump's immigration order February 2, 2017 | 5:03 AM
Politics
US: A nation of immigrants, but ambivalent about immigration February 2, 2017 | 4:58 AM
FILE - Carter G. Woodson in an undated photograph. Woodson is a founder of the Association for the Study of African American History, who first came up with the idea of the celebration that became Black History Month. Woodson, the son of recently-freed Virginia slaves who went on to earn a Ph.D in history from Harvard, originally came up with the idea as Negro History Week to encourage black Americans to become more interested in their own history.
History
4 things to know about Black History Month February 2, 2017 | 3:42 AM
Politics
Risk to women's health benefits seen in health law repeal February 2, 2017 | 3:34 AM
FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2017 file photo, White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon arrives for a meeting with President Donald Trump on cyber security in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Bannon, outside agitator-turned-inside adviser, emerges as the most influential voice in Donald Trump's White House, driving policies on immigration, national security and taxes. His voice was key in Trump's Supreme Court pick.
Politics
Little heard in public, Bannon is quiet power in Oval Office February 2, 2017 | 3:31 AM
In this Jan. 31, 2017, photo, Steve Bannon, chief White House strategist to President Donald Trump, left, and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus stand in the East Room of the White House in Washington before President Donald Trump arrived to announce Judge Neil Gorsuch as his nominee for the Supreme Court. The Trump administration is playing down the significance of a National Security Council restructuring. But the president is treading new ground in making Bannon a regular at NSC meetings. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Politics
Is NSC shakeup 'crazy' or no big deal? February 2, 2017 | 3:26 AM
President Donald Trump pauses during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Trump discussed the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, setting up a fierce fight with Democrats over a jurist who could shape America's legal landscape for decades to come. (
Politics
White House: Trump comments on Mexico 'lighthearted' February 2, 2017 | 3:17 AM
World News
US puts Iran 'on notice' after missile test, won't elaborate February 2, 2017 | 12:50 AM
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull comments on a deal with the United States accepting refugees from Australia at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. Turnbull said U.S. President Donald Trump had agreed to keep an Obama administration promise to resettle refugees languishing in Pacific island camps despite the U.S. toughening its stance on Muslim immigration. (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP)
Politics
Australian PM, Trump offer mixed messages on refugee deal February 2, 2017 | 12:40 AM
National News
Trump honors fallen Navy SEAL during unannounced trip February 2, 2017 | 12:38 AM
Protestors watch a bonefire on Sproul Plaza during a rally against the scheduled speaking appearance by Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos on the University of California at Berkeley campus on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Berkeley, Calif. The event was canceled out of safety concerns after protesters hurled smoke bombs, broke windows and started a bonfire. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
National News
Violent protesters block Berkley talk by Breitbart editor February 2, 2017 | 12:30 AM
FILE - In this May 6, 2014 file photo hedgehog breeder and trainer Jennifer Crespo, of Gardner, Mass., holds a pet hedgehog at her home in Gardner. Maine middle schoolers dreaming of keeping hedgehogs as pets asked a legislative committee Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at the Statehouse, in Augusta, Maine, if the state could ease restrictions on owning the animals, which now require two different permits. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Local News
Maine students push for passage of prickly hedgehog pet bill February 2, 2017 | 12:23 AM