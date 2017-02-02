USMNT player Geoff Cameron, an Attleboro native, explains why he supports Trump’s immigration order

Stoke City's US defender Geoff Cameron chases the ball during the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park in Birmingham, West Midlands, England, on March 23, 2014. AFP PHOTO / PAUL ELLIS RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or live services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images
Stoke City defender Geoff Cameron chases the ball during an English Premier League football match against Aston Villa in Birmingham, England. –Paul Ellis / Getty Images
By
February 2, 2017

President Donald Trump’s recent executive order restricting immigration was promptly met with widespread criticism from the sports community. But the condemnation from athletes isn’t unanimous.

In an interview Thursday, Premier League soccer player Geoff Cameron — an Attleboro native and “proud Bostonian” — told Sports Illustrated‘s Grant Wahl that he supports Trump’s temporary travel ban.

“I am pleased he is making security of all Americans one of his top priorities,” said Cameron, who primarily plays defense for the U.S. men’s national team and Premier League club Stoke City.

“Our enemies have stated—and in Europe they have proven—they will take advantage of lax immigration procedures for the purposes of staging attacks,” the 31-year-old soccer player continued. “A temporary pause on immigration for the purpose of evaluating and improving vetting procedures makes sense.”

Trumps’ order bans all refugees from entering the United States for 120 days, blocks all Syrian refugees indefinitely, and imposes a 90-day suspension on immigration from seven vastly Muslim countries: Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen.

By all accounts, refugees seeking entrance to the United States already face a rigorous, 20-step vetting process. And, as immigration experts have found, there have been no fatal terrorist attacks in the United States since 1975 attributed to people from the seven countries listed in Trump’s order. That said, there have been at least three nonfatal attacks attributed to people from Iran or Somalia since 9/11, as well as deadly attacks by terrorists posing as refugees in Europe.

As Wahl noted, a number of Camerson’s USMNT teammates, including captain Michael Bradley, as well as coach Bruce Arena, have criticized Trump’s order.

“I know the pain that [refugees are] feeling this moment,” Darlington Nagbe, a USMNT forward who came to the country with his family as refugees from war-torn Liberia, told the soccer magazine FourFourTwo earlier this week.

“When we moved to this country [on a visa, after escaping to Sierra Leone], it was one of the best things that ever happened to us, and me just being here, being able to represent the country is a dream come true,” Nagbe said.

In his interview Thursday, Cameron said he still thinks the United States is “one of the most generous and compassionate nations.”

“Our ability to care for and support countries and refugees in need resides in our own sense of security,” he said. “If we don’t feel safe, how can we protect others?”

In the immediate aftermath of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, Cameron spoke passionately about returning to Boston to run the marathon after his football career was over, but admitted the attacks had shook him.

“You [realize] you have stood along that route, where people were killed,” he told The Sun, a London-based tabloid. “You just never know if you’ll feel safe there again.”

Email us at tips@boston.com
