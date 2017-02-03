AP fact check: Conway says she misspoke on ‘massacre’

President Donald Trump, followed by Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, left, walks into the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, as David O'Steen of the National Right to Life watches. Trump discussed the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, setting up a fierce fight with Democrats over a jurist who could shape America's legal landscape for decades to come.
President Donald Trump, followed by Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, left, walks into the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. –Pablo Martinez Monsivais / The Associated Press
By
PATRICK MAIRS
AP,
updated at 10:22 AM

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter, your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

A top aide to President Donald Trump said Friday she misspoke when she cited a 2011 ‘‘massacre’’ in Kentucky that never happened.

A day earlier, during an interview with MSNBC’s Chris Matthews, Kellyanne Conway defended Trump’s temporary ban on immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations by saying that former President Barack Obama instituted a similar policy for Iraqi refugees in 2011.

‘‘President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized, and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre. Most people don’t know that because it didn’t get covered,’’ Conway said.

Advertisement

Conway tweeted Friday morning that she meant to say ‘‘Bowling Green terrorists’’ during the interview. She hasn’t, however, corrected her characterization of Obama’s 2011 policy.

The Obama administration never banned Iraqi refugees or other Iraqi travelers from coming to the United States. That government did slow down the processing for Iraqi’s being issued Special Immigrant Visas, which are given to translators and interpreters who worked with the U.S. in that country.

That slow-down was prompted by the May 2011 arrest of two men in Kentucky charged with plotting to send weapons and money to al-Qaida operatives. Waad Ramadan Alwan and Mohanad Shareef Hammadi, were mistakenly admitted to the U.S. as Iraqi refugees in 2009 and resettled in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Alwan and Hammadi are in prison after pleading guilty. They were never accused of plotting to launch attacks inside the U.S.

Conway’s comments have made fodder for jokes among social media users. ‘‘Bowling Green massacre’’ quickly became a top trending topic on Twitter with a flurry of tweets mourning the nonexistent victims.

The website BowlingGreenMassacreFund.com appeared online Friday. A ‘‘Make a donation’’ link clicks through to the American Civil Liberties Union, which is fighting Trump’s immigration order in court.

Advertisement

TOPICS: Politics National Donald Trump
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Local News
New Hampshire police find missing 2-year-old girl February 3, 2017 | 9:36 AM
National News
US added a healthy 227K jobs last month; rate up to 4.8 pct. February 3, 2017 | 9:23 AM
Local News
Coming soon to some neighborhoods: BYOB restaurants February 3, 2017 | 9:02 AM
epa05742795 New England Patriots offensive coach Josh McDaniels on the field before the AFC Championship game between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA, 22 January 2017. The winner of the AFC Championship will go on to face the winner of the NFC Championship game between the Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL's Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas, USA on 05 February. EPA/JOHN CETRINO *** Local Caption *** 53269114
Local News
Josh McDaniels may testify at Aaron Hernandez double murder trial February 3, 2017 | 8:48 AM
Politics
DeVos clears major Senate hurdle toward becoming education secretary February 3, 2017 | 7:59 AM
July 10, 2014 - Mayor Martin Walsh and U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton join Soley Guerrero in the Pledge of Allegience during a U.S. Naturalization ceremony at Faneuil Hall. (City of Boston photo by Don Harney)
Local News
Meet the judge who will hear the Boston legal challenge of Trump’s ban February 3, 2017 | 7:48 AM
Local News
Milton woman gets prison time for shooting boyfriend February 3, 2017 | 7:25 AM
Local News
Police: Elderly man pinned between car, tree dies February 3, 2017 | 7:01 AM
Local News
Cops: Vermont woman sold heroin that led to sister's fatal overdose February 3, 2017 | 7:00 AM
World News
Man shot, wounded after attacking soldiers outside Louvre February 3, 2017 | 6:45 AM
National News
Federal judges to hear arguments defending Trump travel ban February 3, 2017 | 2:22 AM
Local News
Activist: I called protesters 'freakin' morons', not mayor February 3, 2017 | 2:12 AM
US President-elect Donald Trump and President Barack Obama arrive for Trump's inauguration ceremony at the Capitol in Washington,DC on January 20, 2017. Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday -- ushering in a new political era that has been cheered and feared in equal measure. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / J.Scott APPLEWHITEJ.SCOTT APPLEWHITE/AFP/Getty Images
National News
Trump embraces pillars of Obama's foreign policy February 3, 2017 | 12:48 AM
Melania Trump walked in the inaugural parade last month and vanished from public view shortly thereafter.
Politics
Melania Trump’s absence from Washington raises questions about her role February 2, 2017 | 11:38 PM
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner dance at the Freedom Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Business
Nordstrom to drop Ivanka Trump's clothing, accessories line February 2, 2017 | 11:20 PM
President Donald Trump speaks during his meeting with House and Senate legislators in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
World News
In shift, Trump warns Israel against new settlements February 2, 2017 | 11:10 PM
Aydan Zokari, a Yemeni immigrant who operates a family deli in lower Manhattan, prepares to close the store and join a protest of President Donald Trump's travel ban, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in New York. Yemeni business owners who operate corner bodegas and neighborhood delis shut them down on Thursday in protest of the travel ban on people hailing from seven Muslim-majority countries including Yemen. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Politics
Yemenis close NYC shops in protest of Trump travel ban February 2, 2017 | 11:00 PM
Boston-12/01/15- Uber CEO Travis Kalanick was the guest speaker at the Boston College CEO forum and luncheon at the Boston Harbor Hotel. Boston Globe staff photo by John Tlumacki(business)
Business
Uber chief quits Trump business council amid boycott calls February 2, 2017 | 10:56 PM
US Senator Ed Markey, D-MA, speaks to people gathered at Copley Square January 29, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts to decry US President Donald Trump's sweeping executive order, which restricts refugees and travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries. The measure temporarily suspends the arrival of refugees and imposes tough new controls on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan and Yemen. / AFP PHOTO / Ryan McBrideRYAN MCBRIDE/AFP/Getty Images
Politics
Edward Markey says he'll vote against Betsy DeVos February 2, 2017 | 9:20 PM
Local News
Record number of Maine drug deaths attributed to fentanyl February 2, 2017 | 9:12 PM
Crime
Ex-head of Boston IndyCar bid charged with kicking Herald photographer February 2, 2017 | 9:06 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2017 file photo, Rhode Island state Rep. Moira Walsh, D-Providence, listens during swearing-in ceremonies in the House Chamber at the Statehouse in Providence, R.I. Walsh posted on Facebook Wednesday, Feb. 1, that she was fired the preceding week from her job as a waitress at the Classic Cafe. Owner Raymond Burns said he previously had warned Walsh that her vocal political discussions during her shift were interfering with her work. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Politics
Restaurant fires Rhode Island legislator for political talk February 2, 2017 | 8:50 PM
Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, right, takes questions from members of the media as Mass. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, left, looks on during a news conference at the Statehouse, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Boston. Baker has filed a $40.5 billion state budget proposal with the Legislature Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 that seeks new controls on Medicaid costs and $179 million in tax changes. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Politics
Lawmakers vote to override Charlie Baker's veto of pay raises February 2, 2017 | 8:37 PM
Stoke City's US defender Geoff Cameron chases the ball during the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park in Birmingham, West Midlands, England, on March 23, 2014. AFP PHOTO / PAUL ELLIS RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or live services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images
Politics
USMNT player Geoff Cameron, an Attleboro native, explains why he supports Trump's immigration order February 2, 2017 | 7:30 PM
President Donald Trump speaks during the National Prayer Breakfast, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Politics
Read the full transcript of Trump's National Prayer Breakfast speech February 2, 2017 | 4:47 PM
This booking photo released Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2016, by the Manchester Police Department shows Leeland Eisenberg, arrested Tuesday on charges of robbing a bank in Manchester, N.H. Eisenberg served two years in prison for taking hostages in 2007 at one of Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton's campaign offices in New Hampshire. (Manchester Police Department via AP)
Local News
2007 Clinton office hostage-taker to plead guilty to robbery February 2, 2017 | 11:46 AM
Crime
7 arrested following discovery of meth lab in Plymouth home February 2, 2017 | 11:25 AM
Politics
GOP senators move Trump EPA pick ahead as Dems boycott vote February 2, 2017 | 11:20 AM
Local News
Quincy real estate mogul admits to defrauding investors February 2, 2017 | 10:42 AM
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with pharmaceutical industry leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Local News
Trump reviews case of Navy man who shot illegal sub photos February 2, 2017 | 10:30 AM