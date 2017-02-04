Nominee for Army Secretary drops out over business ties

FILE-- Vincent Viola, a billionaire businessman and President Donald Trump’s pick for secretary of the Army, arrives for a meeting at Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York, Dec. 16, 2016.
FILE-- Vincent Viola, a billionaire businessman and President Donald Trump’s pick for secretary of the Army, arrives for a meeting at Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York, Dec. 16, 2016. –(Kevin Hagen/The New York Times)
By
SUSANNE CRAIG
New York Times News Service,
12:27 AM

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter, your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

Vincent Viola, a billionaire Wall Street trader and President Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of the Army, abruptly withdrew his name for the post Friday night after concluding it would be too difficult to untangle himself from his business ties, two government officials said.

Viola is an owner of the Florida Panthers hockey club and a majority shareholder in Virtu Financial and Eastern Air Lines, among other business interests. This week The New York Times reported Viola had been negotiating to swap his stake in Eastern Air Lines for a stake in Swift Air, an airline with government contracts.

Advertisement

If his nomination had continued, he would have faced certain scrutiny for potentially becoming a government official who benefits from federal contracts. The Army secretary post requires Senate confirmation.

The Trump administration did not announce his withdrawal, which was first reported Friday by The Military Times, but a senior administration official and a Pentagon official separately confirmed his decision, which the White House accepted Friday. Both officials spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Viola is a 1977 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and he last served in the Army Reserves at the rank of major. He remained connected to the military through donations to West Point, including to the academy’s Combating Terrorism Center.

A former Pentagon official and close friend said Viola was devastated over having to withdraw from what he described as a lifelong dream job. But the former official said Viola felt he was unable to sell his interest in some of his holdings because doing so could have destroyed those companies. His decision followed weeks of negotiations between his lawyers and the government as they sought to find a solution.

Ultimately, they could not.

Viola has a net worth of almost $1.8 billion and is a co-founder of Virtu.

Advertisement

In an episode unrelated to the finances of Viola, it was recently revealed that he was involved in an altercation in August: He was accused of punching a concessions worker at a racehorse auction in Saratoga Springs, New York. No charges were brought against him.

TOPICS: Politics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
National News
Trump lashes out at travel ban ruling by 'so-called judge' February 4, 2017 | 9:36 AM
President Donald Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. Trump signed an executive order that will direct the Treasury secretary to review the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law, which reshaped financial regulation after 2008-2009 crisis. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Politics
Trump launches his attack on banks' financial restraints February 3, 2017 | 9:14 PM
A photo made Friday, June 28, 2013, shows the new Alfond-Lunder Family Pavilion, part of the the Colby College Museum of Art. The museum will celebrate its reopening with seven exhibitions on July 13. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Arts
Maine art museum receives $100M gift February 3, 2017 | 8:36 PM
Washington state Solicitor General Noah Purcell, left, and Attorney General Bob Ferguson, right, listen to questions from reporters, following a hearing in federal court Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Seattle. A U.S. judge on Friday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's ban on people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States after Washington state and Minnesota urged a nationwide hold on the executive order that has launched legal battles across the country. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
National News
US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide February 3, 2017 | 8:24 PM
SWAT team members were outside of South Shore Plaza in Braintree.
Local News
Shots fired at South Shore Plaza in Braintree February 3, 2017 | 7:34 PM
Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks to protestors of the recent immigration bans at Logan Airport's Terminal E for international arrivals. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
Local News
Read the ACLU's response to a judge's decision not to extend the order halting Trump's travel ban February 3, 2017 | 6:57 PM
Carol Rose, executive director of the ACLU of Massachusetts, entered the Moakley Federal Court Friday morning.
Local News
Federal judge in Mass. won’t extend order halting Trump immigration ban February 3, 2017 | 5:32 PM
Houston, Tx-February 2, 2017- Patriots logo in place for Super Bowl 51
Local News
Here are the traffic, parking restrictions in Boston on Super Bowl Sunday February 3, 2017 | 2:48 PM
Boston-02/03/2017 Convicted serial killer Gary Lee Sampson was formally sentenced to death by a federal judge on Friday at Moakley Federal Court. Mary Rizzo, mother of victim Jonathan Rizzo hugs one of the jurors as she leaves the courthouse.John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe(metro)
Local News
‘May you rot in hell’: Sampson formally sentenced to death February 3, 2017 | 12:38 PM
Local News
Massachusetts officer facing child abuse charges resigns from force February 3, 2017 | 12:09 PM
Volunteers gather food at the New Hampshire Food Bank in Manchester, N.H.
Local News
New Hampshire Food Bank gets anonymous $1M donation February 3, 2017 | 10:58 AM
National News
US hits 13 people, dozen companies in new Iran sanctions February 3, 2017 | 10:23 AM
Local News
Police: Woman angry at Trump tries to run down officer February 3, 2017 | 9:49 AM
Zoey Rose Guerrero Pena
Local News
New Hampshire police find missing 2-year-old girl February 3, 2017 | 9:36 AM
National News
US hiring accelerates and more people begin looking for work February 3, 2017 | 9:23 AM
Local News
Coming soon to some neighborhoods: BYOB restaurants February 3, 2017 | 9:02 AM
epa05742795 New England Patriots offensive coach Josh McDaniels on the field before the AFC Championship game between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA, 22 January 2017. The winner of the AFC Championship will go on to face the winner of the NFC Championship game between the Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL's Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas, USA on 05 February. EPA/JOHN CETRINO *** Local Caption *** 53269114
Local News
Josh McDaniels may testify at Aaron Hernandez double murder trial February 3, 2017 | 8:48 AM
Politics
DeVos clears major Senate hurdle toward becoming education secretary February 3, 2017 | 7:59 AM
July 10, 2014 - Mayor Martin Walsh and U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton join Soley Guerrero in the Pledge of Allegience during a U.S. Naturalization ceremony at Faneuil Hall. (City of Boston photo by Don Harney)
Local News
Meet the judge who will hear the Boston legal challenge of Trump’s ban February 3, 2017 | 7:48 AM
Local News
Milton woman gets prison time for shooting boyfriend February 3, 2017 | 7:25 AM
President Donald Trump, followed by Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, left, walks into the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, as David O'Steen of the National Right to Life watches. Trump discussed the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, setting up a fierce fight with Democrats over a jurist who could shape America's legal landscape for decades to come.
Politics
AP fact check: Conway says she misspoke on 'massacre' February 3, 2017 | 7:19 AM
Local News
Police: Elderly man pinned between car, tree dies February 3, 2017 | 7:01 AM
Local News
Cops: Vermont woman sold heroin that led to sister's fatal overdose February 3, 2017 | 7:00 AM
World News
Man shot, wounded after attacking soldiers outside Louvre February 3, 2017 | 6:45 AM
National News
Federal judges to hear arguments defending Trump travel ban February 3, 2017 | 2:22 AM
Local News
Activist: I called protesters 'freakin' morons', not mayor February 3, 2017 | 2:12 AM
US President-elect Donald Trump and President Barack Obama arrive for Trump's inauguration ceremony at the Capitol in Washington,DC on January 20, 2017. Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday -- ushering in a new political era that has been cheered and feared in equal measure. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / J.Scott APPLEWHITEJ.SCOTT APPLEWHITE/AFP/Getty Images
National News
Trump embraces pillars of Obama's foreign policy February 3, 2017 | 12:48 AM
Melania Trump walked in the inaugural parade last month and vanished from public view shortly thereafter.
Politics
Melania Trump’s absence from Washington raises questions about her role February 2, 2017 | 11:38 PM
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner dance at the Freedom Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Business
Nordstrom to drop Ivanka Trump's clothing, accessories line February 2, 2017 | 11:20 PM
President Donald Trump speaks during his meeting with House and Senate legislators in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
World News
In shift, Trump warns Israel against new settlements February 2, 2017 | 11:10 PM