Saturday Night Live devoted 3 brutal sketches to the Trump administration

Watch them all here.

Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live
By
10:26 AM

Saturday Night Live does not seem to be laying off President Donald Trump — tweet as he may — anytime soon.

On last night’s episode, SNL ran with three sketches, plus the opening monologue, that focused on the Trump administration, including top advisor Steve Bannon, press secretary Sean Spicer (played by Melissa McCarthy; more on that below), and the president himself.

The show began with Alec Baldwin returning as Trump in the Oval Office, where he and Bannon — played by a cloaked personification of death — reenacted the president’s reportedly turbulent calls with foreign diplomats.

After Trump tells allies Australia (“Your reef is failing”), Mexico (“You’re a bad hombre”), and Germany (“Your wall failed”) to prepare for war and gets berated and hung up on by Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe, Bannon asks if he can have his desk back.

“Yes, of course, Mr. President, I’ll go sit at my desk,” Trump responds.

Host Kristen Stewart used her monologue to remember all the times Trump tweeted about her relationship with Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson in 2012. (She also inadvertently dropped an F-bomb.)

“I’m a little nervous to be hosting, because I know the president is probably watching, and I don’t think he likes me that much,” she said.

Following Stewart’s monologue, the show parodied a welcome video by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, hastily edited to adjust for Trump’s immigration order, which was recently blocked in court.

Perhaps the most talked-about bit of the night was McCarthy’s impression of Spicer, as well as his excessive gum-chewing habits.

Acknowledging that his relationship with the press had gotten off to a “rocky start,” Spicer began by “apologizing on the behalf of you to me.”

“And that apology is not accepted,” he said, before using the podium to ram several reporters and spraying another with a water gun.

Watch the full sketch below:

