AP Fact Check: Trump says terrorism acts ignored by media. Evidence?

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 06: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives back at the White House from after spending the weekend in Florida, on February 6, 2017 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the day trump visited U.S. Central Command where he spoke to troops there. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump arrives back at the White House Monday after spending the weekend in Florida. –Mark Wilson / Getty Images
By
CALVIN WOODWARD
AP,
February 6, 2017

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter, your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump made an unsupported assertion Monday that terrorist acts in Europe are going unreported. A look at the matter:

TRUMP: “All over Europe it’s happening. It’s gotten to a point where it’s not even being reported. And in many cases the very, very dishonest press doesn’t want to report it. They have their reasons, and you understand that.”

___

THE FACTS: Trump and his team have cited only one example of a deadly terrorist attack anywhere going unreported, the one that didn’t happen in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Adviser Kellyanne Conway spoke about a Bowling Green “massacre” that didn’t take place, correcting herself when she was called out on the error.

Advertisement

As for Trump’s claim about Europe, it’s probably true that you haven’t heard of every attack on the continent that can be tied to terrorism. Scores if not hundreds happen every year. Many don’t rise to the level of an international audience because they cause no casualties, or little or no property damage, or are carried out by unknown assailants for unclear reasons.

One exhaustive list is the Global Terrorism Database , maintained by the University of Maryland. It lists 321 episodes of suspected or known terrorism in Western Europe alone in 2015. Many are anti-Muslim attacks against mosques, not the brand of terrorism Trump has expressed concern about. Many are attacks undertaken for right-wing or left-wing causes that have nothing to do with Islamic extremism or xenophobic attacks on mosques.

Among examples from 2015 that were largely under the radar of Americans:

  • On Oct. 24, assailants set fire to the residence of a Socialist Justice Party member in Gothenburg, Sweden, one of series of attacks against the party that day.
  • On Sept. 13, assailants set fire to the Whitton Methodist Church hall in Richmond, England, with no reported casualties and no one immediately claiming responsibility.
  • On Jan. 17, gunmen opened fire on patrons at a bar in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, causing no casualties. Dissident Republicans were thought to have been behind the attack.

The database defines a terrorist act as one aimed at attaining political, religious, social or economic goals through coercion or intimidation of the public, outside acts of war.

The devastating attacks by Islamic extremists that year are also on the list, among them the murderous assault on the Paris offices of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, and the even bloodier attack at Paris’ Bataclan concert hall, the worst in a series of killings in one day. Those attacks and other deadly ones in Europe received saturation coverage for days.

Advertisement

But even the smaller, non-lethal acts of terrorism received coverage: The database itself is built from media reports.

___

THE WALKBACK

Trump made his claim before a broad audience on live television, while speaking at Central Command headquarters in Florida.

On Air Force One, before a smaller audience, Trump spokesman Sean Spicer said Trump did not really mean that terrorist attacks received no coverage. Trump’s actual complaint, he said, was that such acts don’t get enough attention.

“He felt that members of media don’t always cover some of those events to the extent that other events might get covered,” Spicer said. “Like a protest gets blown out of the water, and yet an attack or a foiled attack doesn’t necessarily get the same coverage.”

The White House later released a list of 78 worldwide attacks it described as “executed or inspired by” IS. Most on the list did not get sufficient media attention, the White House said, without specifying which ones it considered underreported.

Attacks on the list that had high death tolls were given blanket coverage, such as the Brussels bombings in March, the San Bernadino, California, shootings in December 2015, and the Paris attacks in November 2015. Some with a smaller death toll, such as two attacks in Canada that killed one soldier each, also were covered at the time and well known.

The White House did not point to any examples supporting Trump’s contention that terrorist attacks were “not even being reported.” Less than half of the 78 incidents the White House listed occurred in Europe.

Advertisement

___

Associated Press writer Darlene Superville contributed to this report.

EDITOR’S NOTE _ A look at the veracity of claims by public figures

TOPICS: Politics Donald Trump National News
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
President Donald Trump speaks to troops while visiting U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Fla., Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Politics
Trump says media 'doesn't want to report' extremist attacks February 6, 2017 | 11:43 PM
Local News
Searchers find body of Cannon Mountain skier who got hurt February 6, 2017 | 11:30 PM
White House press secretary Sean Spicer calls on a reporter during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Spicer answered questions about the Dakota Pipeline, infrastructure, jobs and other topics.
Politics
Press Secretary Sean Spicer responds to SNL skit February 6, 2017 | 1:44 PM
Local News
Twittersphere has fun at expense of Maine Trump supporters February 6, 2017 | 12:53 PM
Boston-02/01/2017 Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley chats before the city coucil meeting at Boston City Hall. John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe(metro)
Local News
Her husband works for Walsh. Her political ally is challenging him. What’s a city councilor to do? February 6, 2017 | 9:26 AM
FILE Ñ Stephen Bannon, President Donald TrumpÕs chief strategist, and Reince Priebus, the chief of staff, before Trump introduces his pick to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Jan. 31, 2017. A flurry of bungles and embarrassments and a low approval rating have Trump and his top staff rethinking their strategies, administration officials and Trump insiders said.
Politics
Trump and staff rethink tactics after stumbles February 6, 2017 | 8:10 AM
FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2016 file photo, runners make their way along a sidewalk on the campus of Wheaton College in Norton, Mass. The college has created a refugee scholarship in response to President Donald Trump's January 2017 order on immigration and refugees and is calling on other colleges to do the same. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Local News
Wheaton College responds to Trump's order with refugee scholarship February 6, 2017 | 8:02 AM
This undated image made from a video by the National Transportation Safety Board shows the stern of the sunken ship El Faro. Federal accident investigators are releasing a transcript of audio recovered from the bridge of the doomed freighter El Faro, which sank last year in a hurricane near the Bahamas. The recordings transcribed from the ship's voyage data recorder are set to be released Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, by the NTSB in Washington, D.C. (National Transportation Safety Board via AP)
National News
Final El Faro investigative hearings to focus on black box February 6, 2017 | 6:17 AM
FILE - In this April 19, 2016, file photo, Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky speaks during an event in San Francisco. Airbnb is following up its Super Bowl ad on Feb. 5, 2017, calling for acceptance with a campaign to provide short-term housing over the next five years for 100,000 people in need.
Business
Airbnb follows Super Bowl ad with call to house 100,000 in need February 6, 2017 | 6:15 AM
Iranian bioengineering researcher Nima Enayati walks out of a gate after arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. The Ph.D. candidate at a university in Milan, was prevented from boarding a flight to the U.S. on Jan. 30. He had a visa to conduct research on robotic surgery at Stanford University in California.
Technology
Apple, Google, Uber join fight against Trump travel ban February 6, 2017 | 4:56 AM
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watch the Palm Beach Central High School Band as they play for their arrival at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. The Trumps are attending a Super Bowl party at the club.
Politics
Republicans seek distance from Trump's comments on Putin, US February 6, 2017 | 4:52 AM
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, Barron Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, for the inauguration ceremony of Donald J. Trump as the 45th president of the United States. Think it’s tough to be a kid? Try being a “first kid” - the child of an American president. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Politics
Is it tough being a kid? Try being a president's kid February 6, 2017 | 3:54 AM
Local News
Police: Woman killed, another injured in Boston shooting February 6, 2017 | 3:40 AM
Julio Jones catch
Super Bowl LI
Watch Julio Jones's near-impossible sideline grab February 5, 2017 | 10:05 PM
Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live
Politics
Watch: SNL devoted 3 brutal sketches to the Trump administration February 5, 2017 | 10:26 AM
In this Feb. 2, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks during his meeting with House and Senate legislators in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington.
Politics
President Trump says US isn't 'so innocent' when asked about Putin February 5, 2017 | 9:04 AM
World News
Visa holders rush to board U.S. flights amid challenges of ban February 5, 2017 | 8:31 AM
Portrait of an Oceanic Whitetip shark, (Charcharhinus longimanus).
National News
Feds: Oceanic whitetip shark warrants 'threatened' listing February 5, 2017 | 8:28 AM
Local News
Ice climber rescued from New Hampshire's Cannon Cliff February 5, 2017 | 8:19 AM
Iranian-born bioengineer researcher Nima Enayati holds up his boarding pass at the Milan's Malpensa International airport in Busto Arsizio, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. Just hours after an appeals court blocked an attempt to re-impose the travel ban, Iranian researcher Nima Enayati checked in on an Emirates Airline flight direct from Milan’s Malpensa airport to New York’s JFK on Sunday afternoon.
National News
Court denies Trump's request to immediately restore travel ban February 5, 2017 | 6:38 AM
National News
Seattle judge derided by Trump known as conservative jurist February 4, 2017 | 8:23 PM
US Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-MA, speaks to people gathered at Copley Square January 29, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts to decry US President Donald Trump's sweeping executive order, which restricts refugees and travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries. The measure temporarily suspends the arrival of refugees and imposes tough new controls on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan and Yemen. / AFP PHOTO / Ryan McBrideRYAN MCBRIDE/AFP/Getty Images
Politics
Elizabeth Warren says Democrats need to 'grow a backbone' February 4, 2017 | 4:09 PM
National News
AG reviewing Boston judge's ruling in travel ban lawsuit February 4, 2017 | 3:27 PM
Local News
Report: Suffolk official on leave pending probe of office February 4, 2017 | 3:25 PM
Politics
President Trump throws Washington into state of anxious uncertainty February 4, 2017 | 2:36 PM
National News
U.S. suspends enforcement of travel ban; Trump bashes judge February 4, 2017 | 9:36 AM
FILE-- Vincent Viola, a billionaire businessman and President Donald Trump’s pick for secretary of the Army, arrives for a meeting at Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York, Dec. 16, 2016.
Politics
Nominee for Army Secretary drops out over business ties February 4, 2017 | 12:27 AM
President Donald Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. Trump signed an executive order that will direct the Treasury secretary to review the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law, which reshaped financial regulation after 2008-2009 crisis. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Politics
Trump launches his attack on banks' financial restraints February 3, 2017 | 9:14 PM
A photo made Friday, June 28, 2013, shows the new Alfond-Lunder Family Pavilion, part of the the Colby College Museum of Art. The museum will celebrate its reopening with seven exhibitions on July 13. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Arts
Maine art museum receives $100M gift February 3, 2017 | 8:36 PM
Washington state Solicitor General Noah Purcell, left, and Attorney General Bob Ferguson, right, listen to questions from reporters, following a hearing in federal court Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Seattle. A U.S. judge on Friday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's ban on people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States after Washington state and Minnesota urged a nationwide hold on the executive order that has launched legal battles across the country. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
National News
US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide February 3, 2017 | 8:24 PM