Republicans seek distance from Trump’s comments on Putin, US

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watch the Palm Beach Central High School Band as they play for their arrival at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. The Trumps are attending a Super Bowl party at the club.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watch the Palm Beach Central High School Band as they play for their arrival at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. –Susan Walsh / The Associated Press
By
DARLENE SUPERVILLE
AP,
4:52 AM

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter, your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump has long expressed a desire for improved relations with Moscow, but his latest comments about Russian President Vladimir Putin and the U.S. are leading some fellow Republicans to take a step back from the president — on this issue at least.

Told by Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly during an interview that the Russian leader is “a killer,” Trump said the U.S. has killers, too.

“What do you think? Our country’s so innocent?” Trump said during the taped interview broadcast during Sunday’s Super Bowl pregame show.

Trump has praised Putin and signaled that U.S.-Russia relations could be in for a makeover under his leadership, even after U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that Russia meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign to help Trump defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Advertisement

During Putin’s years in power, a number of prominent Russian opposition figures and journalists have been killed.

Trump says in the interview that he respects a lot of people, including Putin “but that doesn’t mean I’m going to get along with him. He’s a leader of his country. I say it’s better to get along with Russia than not. And if Russia helps us in the fight against ISIS, which is a major fight, and Islamic terrorism all over the world — that’s a good thing,” Trump said, using an acronym for the Islamic State group. “Will I get along with him? I have no idea.”

O’Reilly then said about Putin: “But he’s a killer, though. Putin’s a killer.”

Trump responded: “There are a lot of killers. We’ve got a lot of killers. What do you think? Our country’s so innocent?”

When O’Reilly says he doesn’t know any U.S. government leaders who are killers, Trump said “take a look at what we’ve done, too. We’ve made a lot of mistakes” and then he referenced the Iraq war.

The Kremlin voiced anger over O’Reilly’s characterization.

Advertisement

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for President Vladimir Putin, refused to comment on Trump’s reply but lashed out at Fox, calling O’Reilly’s remarks “unacceptable and offensive.”

“We would like to receive an apology to the president from this respected organization,” Peskov told reporters on Monday, referring to Fox News.

At home, Republicans and Democrats took exception to Trump’s comparison of Russia and the U.S.

“Putin’s a former KGB agent. He’s a thug. He was not elected in a way that most people would consider a credible election,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told CNN’s “State of the Union. “The Russians annexed Crimea, invaded Ukraine and messed around in our elections. And no, I don’t think there’s any equivalency between the way the Russians conduct themselves and the way the United States does.”

Added Sen. Ben Sasse, of Nebraska, one of Trump’s Republican critics: “There is no moral equivalency between the United States of America, the greatest freedom living nation in the history of the world, and the murderous thugs that are in Putin’s defense of his cronyism.

O’Reilly also asked Trump to back up his claim that some 3 million to 5 million illegal votes were cast in the election. Trump didn’t answer directly, but shifted to assert that immigrants in the U.S. illegally and dead people are on the voter rolls.

“It’s really a bad situation, it’s really bad,” Trump said.

There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the Nov. 8 election. Trump won the Electoral College vote but lost the popular vote by nearly 2.9 million votes to Clinton.

Advertisement

Trump recently announced on Twitter that he would call for a “major investigation” into voter fraud. He said during the Fox News interview that he will set up a commission to be headed by Vice President Mike Pence and “we’re going to look at it very, very carefully.”

Asked earlier about Trump’s promised investigation, McConnell said he saw no federal role because states historically have handled voter fraud investigations. “I don’t think we ought to spend any federal money investigating that,” he said on CNN.

On other issues, Trump said in the interview that:

—California’s consideration of legislation to become a statewide sanctuary for people living in the country illegally is “ridiculous.” He suggested withholding federal funding as a possible punishment.

—Plans to enact a complete replacement for the Affordable Care Act could slip into next year. “I would like to say by the end of the year, at least the rudiments, but we should have something within the year and the following year.”

—Living in the White House is “a surreal experience in a certain way, but you have to get over it, because there’s so much work to be done.”

___

Follow Darlene Superville on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dsuperville

TOPICS: Politics Donald Trump National
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Julio Jones catch
Super Bowl LI
Watch Julio Jones's near-impossible sideline grab February 5, 2017 | 10:05 PM
Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live
Politics
Watch: SNL devoted 3 brutal sketches to the Trump administration February 5, 2017 | 10:26 AM
In this Feb. 2, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks during his meeting with House and Senate legislators in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington.
Politics
President Trump says US isn't 'so innocent' when asked about Putin February 5, 2017 | 9:04 AM
World News
Visa holders rush to board U.S. flights amid challenges of ban February 5, 2017 | 8:31 AM
Portrait of an Oceanic Whitetip shark, (Charcharhinus longimanus).
National News
Feds: Oceanic whitetip shark warrants 'threatened' listing February 5, 2017 | 8:28 AM
Local News
Ice climber rescued from New Hampshire's Cannon Cliff February 5, 2017 | 8:19 AM
Iranian-born bioengineer researcher Nima Enayati holds up his boarding pass at the Milan's Malpensa International airport in Busto Arsizio, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. Just hours after an appeals court blocked an attempt to re-impose the travel ban, Iranian researcher Nima Enayati checked in on an Emirates Airline flight direct from Milan’s Malpensa airport to New York’s JFK on Sunday afternoon.
National News
Court denies Trump's request to immediately restore travel ban February 5, 2017 | 6:38 AM
National News
Seattle judge derided by Trump known as conservative jurist February 4, 2017 | 8:23 PM
US Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-MA, speaks to people gathered at Copley Square January 29, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts to decry US President Donald Trump's sweeping executive order, which restricts refugees and travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries. The measure temporarily suspends the arrival of refugees and imposes tough new controls on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan and Yemen. / AFP PHOTO / Ryan McBrideRYAN MCBRIDE/AFP/Getty Images
Politics
Elizabeth Warren says Democrats need to 'grow a backbone' February 4, 2017 | 4:09 PM
National News
AG reviewing Boston judge's ruling in travel ban lawsuit February 4, 2017 | 3:27 PM
Local News
Report: Suffolk official on leave pending probe of office February 4, 2017 | 3:25 PM
Politics
President Trump throws Washington into state of anxious uncertainty February 4, 2017 | 2:36 PM
National News
U.S. suspends enforcement of travel ban; Trump bashes judge February 4, 2017 | 9:36 AM
FILE-- Vincent Viola, a billionaire businessman and President Donald Trump’s pick for secretary of the Army, arrives for a meeting at Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York, Dec. 16, 2016.
Politics
Nominee for Army Secretary drops out over business ties February 4, 2017 | 12:27 AM
President Donald Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. Trump signed an executive order that will direct the Treasury secretary to review the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law, which reshaped financial regulation after 2008-2009 crisis. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Politics
Trump launches his attack on banks' financial restraints February 3, 2017 | 9:14 PM
A photo made Friday, June 28, 2013, shows the new Alfond-Lunder Family Pavilion, part of the the Colby College Museum of Art. The museum will celebrate its reopening with seven exhibitions on July 13. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Arts
Maine art museum receives $100M gift February 3, 2017 | 8:36 PM
Washington state Solicitor General Noah Purcell, left, and Attorney General Bob Ferguson, right, listen to questions from reporters, following a hearing in federal court Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Seattle. A U.S. judge on Friday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's ban on people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States after Washington state and Minnesota urged a nationwide hold on the executive order that has launched legal battles across the country. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
National News
US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide February 3, 2017 | 8:24 PM
SWAT team members were outside of South Shore Plaza in Braintree.
Local News
Shots fired at South Shore Plaza in Braintree February 3, 2017 | 7:34 PM
Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks to protestors of the recent immigration bans at Logan Airport's Terminal E for international arrivals. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
Local News
Read the ACLU's response to a judge's decision not to extend the order halting Trump's travel ban February 3, 2017 | 6:57 PM
Carol Rose, executive director of the ACLU of Massachusetts, entered the Moakley Federal Court Friday morning.
Local News
Federal judge in Mass. won’t extend order halting Trump immigration ban February 3, 2017 | 5:32 PM
Houston, Tx-February 2, 2017- Patriots logo in place for Super Bowl 51
Local News
Here are the traffic, parking restrictions in Boston on Super Bowl Sunday February 3, 2017 | 2:48 PM
Boston-02/03/2017 Convicted serial killer Gary Lee Sampson was formally sentenced to death by a federal judge on Friday at Moakley Federal Court. Mary Rizzo, mother of victim Jonathan Rizzo hugs one of the jurors as she leaves the courthouse.John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe(metro)
Local News
‘May you rot in hell’: Sampson formally sentenced to death February 3, 2017 | 12:38 PM
Local News
Massachusetts officer facing child abuse charges resigns from force February 3, 2017 | 12:09 PM
Volunteers gather food at the New Hampshire Food Bank in Manchester, N.H.
Local News
New Hampshire Food Bank gets anonymous $1M donation February 3, 2017 | 10:58 AM
National News
US hits 13 people, dozen companies in new Iran sanctions February 3, 2017 | 10:23 AM
Local News
Police: Woman angry at Trump tries to run down officer February 3, 2017 | 9:49 AM
Zoey Rose Guerrero Pena
Local News
New Hampshire police find missing 2-year-old girl February 3, 2017 | 9:36 AM
National News
US hiring accelerates and more people begin looking for work February 3, 2017 | 9:23 AM
Local News
Coming soon to some neighborhoods: BYOB restaurants February 3, 2017 | 9:02 AM
epa05742795 New England Patriots offensive coach Josh McDaniels on the field before the AFC Championship game between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA, 22 January 2017. The winner of the AFC Championship will go on to face the winner of the NFC Championship game between the Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL's Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas, USA on 05 February. EPA/JOHN CETRINO *** Local Caption *** 53269114
Local News
Josh McDaniels may testify at Aaron Hernandez double murder trial February 3, 2017 | 8:48 AM