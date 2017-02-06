Trump says media ‘doesn’t want to report’ extremist attacks

President Donald Trump speaks to troops while visiting U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Fla., Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump speaks to troops while visiting U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, on Monday. –Susan Walsh / AP
By
Darlene Superville, Associated Press
February 6, 2017

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter, your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump on Monday accused the media of deliberately minimizing coverage of the threat posed by the Islamic State group, saying news outlets ‘‘have their reasons’’ for not reporting what he described as a ‘‘genocide’’ underway at the hands of the group.

The president did not immediately offer evidence to support his claim, made during the new commander in chief’s first visit to the headquarters for U.S. Central Command. Later, the White House released a list of 78 attacks it described as ‘‘executed or inspired by’’ the Islamic State group since September 2014. The White House said ‘‘most’’ on the list did not get sufficient media attention, although it did not explain how it defined the term. Some of the incidents on the list received widespread attention and deep reporting.

Advertisement

‘‘You’ve seen what happened in Paris and Nice. All over Europe it’s happening. It’s gotten to a point where it’s not even being reported,’’ Trump told a group of military leaders and troops during the visit. ‘‘And in many cases, the very, very dishonest press doesn’t want to report it. They have their reasons and you understand that.’’

Trump, who has made relentless criticism of the media a hallmark of his presidency, did not explain why he thinks news outlets minimize attention on such attacks.

Later, White House spokesman Sean Spicer tried to tone down the president’s remarks, saying it was a question of balance: ‘‘Like a protest gets blown out of the water, and yet an attack or a foiled attack doesn’t necessarily get the same coverage.’’

The list released late Monday included incidents like a truck massacre in Nice, France, that killed dozens and received widespread attention, as well as less high-profile incidents in which nobody was killed.

The AP could not verify that each of the incidents had connections to the Islamic State group. The list appeared to be hastily assembled, including several misspellings of the word ‘‘attacker.’’

Trump also used the visit to CENTCOM to defend his immigration and refugee restrictions and reaffirm his support for NATO.

Advertisement

He laced his speech with references to homeland security amid a court battle over his travel ban on people from seven majority-Muslim countries. He did not directly mention the case now before a federal appeals court after a lower court temporarily suspended the ban.

‘‘We need strong programs’’ so that ‘‘people that love us and want to love our country and will end up loving our country are allowed in’’ and those who ‘‘want to destroy us and destroy our country’’ are kept out, Trump said.

‘‘Freedom, security and justice will prevail,’’ Trump added. ‘‘We will defeat radical Islamic terrorism and we will not allow it to take root in our country. We’re not going to allow it.’’

Trump touched upon various alliances in his remarks, noting, ‘‘we strongly support NATO.’’

He spoke Sunday with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. A White House statement said the two ‘‘discussed how to encourage all NATO allies to meet their defense spending commitments,’’ and also talked about the crisis in Ukraine and security challenges facing NATO countries.

Trump once dismissed the trans-Atlantic military alliance as ‘‘obsolete,’’ and said he would decide whether to protect NATO countries against Russian aggression based on whether those countries ‘‘have fulfilled their obligations to us.’’

Speaking as commander in chief, Trump repeated his promises to defeat ‘‘radical Islamic terrorists’’ but provided no specifics on any policy changes he wants in the fight against the Islamic State.

Before his remarks, Trump sat down for lunch with a room full of troops in fatigues from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines, as well as senior members of his White House staff.

Advertisement

Trump made small talk with some of the soldiers, discussing everything from football to military careers.

‘‘Gonna make it a career?’’ Trump asked one person.

‘‘C’mon, you have to stay,’’ he urged another.

Trump also hailed New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, saying he ‘‘cemented his place’’ in football history after his fifth Super Bowl win Sunday.

Trump stopped at the base on the way back to Washington after his first weekend away from the White House. Trump spent the weekend at his estate in Palm Beach, Florida, with first lady Melania Trump, who had not appeared in public since shortly after her husband took office.

At MacDill, the president was briefed by CENTCOM and SOCOM leaders. A number of his advisers, including Gen. Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Michael Flynn, Trump’s national security adviser, also attended.

Trump met with Florida Gov. Rick Scott before delivering his remarks, telling the crowd at CENTCOM that Scott’s endorsement of his candidacy for president ‘‘makes him a better friend of mine,’’ adding that with those who don’t offer their endorsement, ‘‘it’s never quite the same.’’

CENTCOM oversaw a recent raid by U.S. special operations forces on an al-Qaida compound in Yemen, the first military operation authorized by Trump. A Navy SEAL, Senior Chief Special Warfare Operator William ‘‘Ryan’’ Owens, 36, of Peoria, Illinois, was killed, making him the first known U.S. combat casualty under Trump.

Three other U.S. service members were wounded in the operation. More than half a dozen suspected militants and more than a dozen civilians were also killed, including the 8-year-old daughter of Anwar al-Awlaki, a radical cleric and U.S. citizen who was targeted and killed in 2011 by a U.S. drone strike.

Trump made no mention of Owens or the raid in Yemen during his remarks Monday, but he paid recognition to the sacrifices of American military families and the spouses of American soldiers, vowing his support to those who risk their lives for the country.

‘‘We protect those who protect us, and we will never, ever let you down,’’ he said.

__

Follow Darlene Superville on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dsupervilleap

TOPICS: Politics Donald Trump National News
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Local News
Searchers find body of Cannon Mountain skier who got hurt February 6, 2017 | 11:30 PM
White House press secretary Sean Spicer calls on a reporter during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Spicer answered questions about the Dakota Pipeline, infrastructure, jobs and other topics.
Politics
Press Secretary Sean Spicer responds to SNL skit February 6, 2017 | 1:44 PM
Local News
Twittersphere has fun at expense of Maine Trump supporters February 6, 2017 | 12:53 PM
Boston-02/01/2017 Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley chats before the city coucil meeting at Boston City Hall. John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe(metro)
Local News
Her husband works for Walsh. Her political ally is challenging him. What’s a city councilor to do? February 6, 2017 | 9:26 AM
FILE Ñ Stephen Bannon, President Donald TrumpÕs chief strategist, and Reince Priebus, the chief of staff, before Trump introduces his pick to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Jan. 31, 2017. A flurry of bungles and embarrassments and a low approval rating have Trump and his top staff rethinking their strategies, administration officials and Trump insiders said.
Politics
Trump and staff rethink tactics after stumbles February 6, 2017 | 8:10 AM
FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2016 file photo, runners make their way along a sidewalk on the campus of Wheaton College in Norton, Mass. The college has created a refugee scholarship in response to President Donald Trump's January 2017 order on immigration and refugees and is calling on other colleges to do the same. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Local News
Wheaton College responds to Trump's order with refugee scholarship February 6, 2017 | 8:02 AM
This undated image made from a video by the National Transportation Safety Board shows the stern of the sunken ship El Faro. Federal accident investigators are releasing a transcript of audio recovered from the bridge of the doomed freighter El Faro, which sank last year in a hurricane near the Bahamas. The recordings transcribed from the ship's voyage data recorder are set to be released Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, by the NTSB in Washington, D.C. (National Transportation Safety Board via AP)
National News
Final El Faro investigative hearings to focus on black box February 6, 2017 | 6:17 AM
FILE - In this April 19, 2016, file photo, Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky speaks during an event in San Francisco. Airbnb is following up its Super Bowl ad on Feb. 5, 2017, calling for acceptance with a campaign to provide short-term housing over the next five years for 100,000 people in need.
Business
Airbnb follows Super Bowl ad with call to house 100,000 in need February 6, 2017 | 6:15 AM
Iranian bioengineering researcher Nima Enayati walks out of a gate after arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. The Ph.D. candidate at a university in Milan, was prevented from boarding a flight to the U.S. on Jan. 30. He had a visa to conduct research on robotic surgery at Stanford University in California.
Technology
Apple, Google, Uber join fight against Trump travel ban February 6, 2017 | 4:56 AM
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watch the Palm Beach Central High School Band as they play for their arrival at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. The Trumps are attending a Super Bowl party at the club.
Politics
Republicans seek distance from Trump's comments on Putin, US February 6, 2017 | 4:52 AM
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, Barron Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, for the inauguration ceremony of Donald J. Trump as the 45th president of the United States. Think it’s tough to be a kid? Try being a “first kid” - the child of an American president. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Politics
Is it tough being a kid? Try being a president's kid February 6, 2017 | 3:54 AM
Local News
Police: Woman killed, another injured in Boston shooting February 6, 2017 | 3:40 AM
Julio Jones catch
Super Bowl LI
Watch Julio Jones's near-impossible sideline grab February 5, 2017 | 10:05 PM
Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live
Politics
Watch: SNL devoted 3 brutal sketches to the Trump administration February 5, 2017 | 10:26 AM
In this Feb. 2, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks during his meeting with House and Senate legislators in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington.
Politics
President Trump says US isn't 'so innocent' when asked about Putin February 5, 2017 | 9:04 AM
World News
Visa holders rush to board U.S. flights amid challenges of ban February 5, 2017 | 8:31 AM
Portrait of an Oceanic Whitetip shark, (Charcharhinus longimanus).
National News
Feds: Oceanic whitetip shark warrants 'threatened' listing February 5, 2017 | 8:28 AM
Local News
Ice climber rescued from New Hampshire's Cannon Cliff February 5, 2017 | 8:19 AM
Iranian-born bioengineer researcher Nima Enayati holds up his boarding pass at the Milan's Malpensa International airport in Busto Arsizio, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. Just hours after an appeals court blocked an attempt to re-impose the travel ban, Iranian researcher Nima Enayati checked in on an Emirates Airline flight direct from Milan’s Malpensa airport to New York’s JFK on Sunday afternoon.
National News
Court denies Trump's request to immediately restore travel ban February 5, 2017 | 6:38 AM
National News
Seattle judge derided by Trump known as conservative jurist February 4, 2017 | 8:23 PM
US Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-MA, speaks to people gathered at Copley Square January 29, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts to decry US President Donald Trump's sweeping executive order, which restricts refugees and travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries. The measure temporarily suspends the arrival of refugees and imposes tough new controls on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan and Yemen. / AFP PHOTO / Ryan McBrideRYAN MCBRIDE/AFP/Getty Images
Politics
Elizabeth Warren says Democrats need to 'grow a backbone' February 4, 2017 | 4:09 PM
National News
AG reviewing Boston judge's ruling in travel ban lawsuit February 4, 2017 | 3:27 PM
Local News
Report: Suffolk official on leave pending probe of office February 4, 2017 | 3:25 PM
Politics
President Trump throws Washington into state of anxious uncertainty February 4, 2017 | 2:36 PM
National News
U.S. suspends enforcement of travel ban; Trump bashes judge February 4, 2017 | 9:36 AM
FILE-- Vincent Viola, a billionaire businessman and President Donald Trump’s pick for secretary of the Army, arrives for a meeting at Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York, Dec. 16, 2016.
Politics
Nominee for Army Secretary drops out over business ties February 4, 2017 | 12:27 AM
President Donald Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. Trump signed an executive order that will direct the Treasury secretary to review the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law, which reshaped financial regulation after 2008-2009 crisis. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Politics
Trump launches his attack on banks' financial restraints February 3, 2017 | 9:14 PM
A photo made Friday, June 28, 2013, shows the new Alfond-Lunder Family Pavilion, part of the the Colby College Museum of Art. The museum will celebrate its reopening with seven exhibitions on July 13. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Arts
Maine art museum receives $100M gift February 3, 2017 | 8:36 PM
Washington state Solicitor General Noah Purcell, left, and Attorney General Bob Ferguson, right, listen to questions from reporters, following a hearing in federal court Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Seattle. A U.S. judge on Friday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's ban on people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States after Washington state and Minnesota urged a nationwide hold on the executive order that has launched legal battles across the country. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
National News
US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide February 3, 2017 | 8:24 PM
SWAT team members were outside of South Shore Plaza in Braintree.
Local News
Shots fired at South Shore Plaza in Braintree February 3, 2017 | 7:34 PM