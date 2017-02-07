Democratic attorneys general, including Healey, lead the charge against Trump

Boston, MA -- 1/31/2017 - Attorney General Maura Healey announces that her office is taking action challenging President Trump's Executive Order on Immigration. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 01healey Reporter:
Attorney General Maura Healey spoke in Boston on Jan. 31. Healey’s office is joining a number of other states’ attorneys general in legal action against the Trump administration regarding the travel ban. –Jessica Rinaldi / Boston Globe
By
The Boston Globe
9:15 AM

With Washington, D.C., in turmoil during the opening weeks of the Trump administration, state attorneys general have emerged as the vanguard of resistance to the new presidency.

In blue states like Massachusetts, where upheaval against President Trump has reached fevered heights, top prosecutors have found constitutional grounds and a political imperative to challenge sweeping changes to federal policy. On immigration, the environment, and women’s rights, a long line has formed to confront Trump in the courts.

“We started this conversation immediately after the election, knowing that we were going to have a lot on our plate,” said Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, a Democrat.

