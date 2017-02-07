Democratic attorneys general, including Healey, lead the charge against Trump

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter , your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

With Washington, D.C., in turmoil during the opening weeks of the Trump administration, state attorneys general have emerged as the vanguard of resistance to the new presidency.

In blue states like Massachusetts, where upheaval against President Trump has reached fevered heights, top prosecutors have found constitutional grounds and a political imperative to challenge sweeping changes to federal policy. On immigration, the environment, and women’s rights, a long line has formed to confront Trump in the courts.

“We started this conversation immediately after the election, knowing that we were going to have a lot on our plate,” said Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, a Democrat.

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.